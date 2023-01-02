ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

KAKE TV

Last of 4 suspects sentenced in deadly shooting at Wichita motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old man outside a Wichita motel in 2019. Cassell Peterson pleaded guilty in October to involuntary manslaughter. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said District Judge David Dahl sentenced him Wednesday to 51 months.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man charged with murder in shooting that killed 2, injured 2 others

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of two suspects arrested in connection to a shooting that left two dead and two others hurt appears in court on Tuesday. Kenneth Jackson III is charged with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The shooting happened in southeast Wichita...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Officer on desk duty, concerns raised after video shows violent encounter with teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita police officer is on administrative duty and two teens were arrested over the weekend following a violent, New Year’s Eve incident captured on video that circulated on social media. Police said a teenage boy struck an off-duty police officer working security at a south Wichita skating rink in the back of the head, which led to an altercation between the teen and the officer.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita mother calls for police officer to be terminated over fight with son

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita mother is reacting Monday to a controversial video showing a fight between Wichita police and teens at a roller rink. This video from Saturday's incident shows part of the clash between a teenage boy and an off-duty police officer. Police say the teen hit one of the officers in the back of the head. After seeing the video community leaders are now asking for the charges against the two teens to be dropped and for that officer to be fired.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Teens arrested after disturbance at Wichita business

Wichita police arrested two teenagers after a disturbance at a south Wichita business Saturday evening. Officers were working an off-duty job at a business in the 3200 block of South Meridian when a 15-year-old girl threatened employees. They asked the girl to leave but she continued to make threats and refused to leave. The girl tried to strike an officer but missed, and a struggle began as the officers tried to take the girl into custody. A 16-year-old boy got involved and struck an officer in the back of the head. There was a struggle with the teenager and more officers were called to the business.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Overnight NW Wichita standoff ends with man in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: Wichita Police said officers responded to a domestic violence call just after midnight Sunday. Officials said a 22-year-old woman reported being attacked by a 22-year-old man and then left with their nine-month-old child. That led police to the house on the 2200 block of N....
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Neighbors address concerns after shooting in northwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just one day after the Wichita Police Department (WPD) held a press conference addressing an uptick in violent crime, a shooting in northwest Wichita sends two people to the hospital. WPD said officers were called to a neighborhood near Meridian and Keywest just after 11 p.m....
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Kailee Thonesavan

A south-central Kansas teenager, missing for nearly two months, may need medical help. Kailee Thonesavan, 16, was last seen on Nov. 10, 2022, in Wichita. Advocates with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children share she may still be in town or she may travel to Garden City. She may also need medical attention.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

No injuries in El Dorado multi-house fire

EL DORADO, Kan. (KAKE) - Firefighters were on the scene of a garage fire that spread to two houses in El Dorado. The fire happened at 521 W. 4th Avenue, just after 4 p.m. Firefighters say that the fire started in a garage, and then spread to two nearby houses and two garages.
EL DORADO, KS
KWCH.com

Shoppers report error following change in grocery tax

Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests. Following the on-field cardiac arrest of Bills football player Damar Hamlin, local sports medicine specialist say knowing CPR and how to use an AED are critical.
WICHITA, KS
