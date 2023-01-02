Read full article on original website
Metro International
Live Updates | The funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
VATICAN CITY — Pope Benedict XVI’s coffin has been put in its resting place in the grottoes beneath St. Peter’s Basilica. The wooden lid on the outermost coffin is decorated with a simple metal cross, the emblem of his nearly eight-year-long papacy and an inscription in Latin noting that he had lived 95 years, eight months and 15 days when he died on Dec. 31.
I’m already nostalgic for 2022
Squinting through January’s atmospheric river and political chaos makes me see 2022 in a new light. It was actually a pretty good year. I’d even call it an excellent one, but I don’t want to cause any nosebleeds. Last year opened with Russian troops poised on the border of Ukraine, ready to pounce. The universal prediction was that Russia would crush that fragile democracy in a matter of hours. It was a tragedy in the making, the...
Alcarràs director Carla Simón: ‘I have feelings for Spanish culture and Catalan culture’
The films of Catalan writer-director Carla Simón could almost – almost – serve as tourist ads for the life bucolic. In her 2017 debut, Summer 1993, a young girl discovers the countryside for the first time, while her follow-up, Alcarràs – which won the Golden Bear, the top prize at the 2022 Berlin film festival – is set on a peach farm, where children run wild between multigenerational family meals in the sun. Yet, joyous as Simón’s two features are, they are built on a hard foundation of bitter reality. In Alcarràs, a story underpinned by the challenges faced by farmers across Europe, the Solé family lives under immediate threat of eviction, while Summer 1993 is based on Simón’s own experience as a child after the death of both her parents.
