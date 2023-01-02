Read full article on original website
‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past
While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Hollywood’s Hiring Practices Remain Largely Unchanged: Female Filmmakers Not Welcome
Two new reports show few gains for women, not only as movie directors, but also as writers, editors, cinematographers and composers.
10 Best Films of 2022
Call it a comeback! In 2022, the movie industry roared back with high-quality films, stellar performances, and great artistry. For the record, movie theaters aren’t dead yet, and streaming is a part of the equation but not the whole picture. These noteworthy films and artists will vie for awards...
If Hollywood 2023 Was a Movie…
So it’s a two-hander, a buddy comedy, kind of King of Comedy meets The Odd Couple — but it’s in 3D, like all the movies are now since Avatar: The Way of Water made you forget that it doesn’t work for anything but Avatars. We open with a crane shot on a crowded theme park. From behind, we see a man waiting in a long line with his four grandkids, miserable because his Disney Genie+ card is stamped “inactive.” We close in to see that it’s former Disney CEO Bob Chapek (picture Dwayne Johnson). While a Mickey Mouse castmember poses with...
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Apparently Wonder Woman 3's Reported Cancellation Involved Behind-The-Scenes Issues With Patty Jenkins
A day after it was reported that Wonder Woman 3 has been cancelled, word’s come in that behind-the-scenes issues with Patty Jenkins played into this.
William Okuwah Garrett Dies: ‘Hollywood Shuffle’ Editor & Music Video Director Was 73
William Okuwah Garrett, film editor on Hollywood Shuffle and director of music videos during the “Black Pack” era of the early ’90s, has died. He was 73. His wife, producer-director Marlene McCurtis, told Deadline that Garrett died December 9 of complications related to kidney disease. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hollywood Shuffle, the 1987 satire co-written, produced and directed by and starring Robert Townsend, was a comedic poke in the eye of Hollywood for its stereotyping of Black actors. With a budget of $100,000, the pic opened to critical acclaim and pulled in $5.2 million at the box...
Quentin Tarantino: Leonardo DiCaprio Was ‘Nervous’ to Improvise ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Monologue
Leonardo DiCaprio had a bit of hesitation getting fully into the mind of Rick Dalton. Playing the fictional ’70s actor in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” DiCaprio apparently was a “little nervous” to have a full-on temper tantrum as Rick during a tense monologue sequence. The scene involved Rick (DiCaprio) storming off set after forgetting his lines and icing his face in his trailer. “What happened there was, I knew I wanted to have that scene but I didn’t want to write it out. I didn’t want it to have to be dialogue he remembered,” writer-director Tarantino said during the “2...
Watch Tom Cruise Attempt ‘The Biggest Stunt in History’
The YouTube video title bills it as “The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History.” I don’t know if that’s true. Probably a historian of stunt work can fact-check that. But either way, what you’re about to see attempted is definitely extreme, and totally ridiculous: Tom Cruise driving a motorbike off a cliff and then base jumping to the ground. Over ... and over ... and over.
How Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie Feel About The Tragic Life Of Actors On Display In Babylon
The life of an actor isn't all about glamour in Babylon – how do stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie feel about that?
Industry Insider Claims 'Big-Name People In Hollywood Will Steer Clear' Of Johnny Depp After Allegations And Amber Heard Case
Following the Depp-Heard trial, it's still unclear how the actors' careers will be affected in the long haul.
‘Avatar 2’s high-speed frame rates are so fast that some movie theaters can’t keep up
Avatar: The Way of Water may not be shattering box office records quite as dramatically as Disney and director James Cameron hoped, but its still breaking other areas of the entertainment industry—that is to say, the literal film projectors. As Bloomberg first noted on Monday, multiple movie theaters in Japan experienced severe technical issues stemming from their projectors simply not being modern enough to handle Avatar 2’s playback specifications.
Radio Silence filmmakers say new Escape From New York film will not be a remake
When EW recently spoke to the Radio Silence filmmaking collective of Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, and Chad Villella about their upcoming Scream VI, the latest entry in the Scream horror franchise, we couldn't resist asking the trio about their involvement in another famous genre property: Escape From New York. In...
'Brokeback Mountain' director wrote a moving tribute to Heath Ledger 15 years after his death
“Brokeback Mountain,” Ang Lee’s beautiful film about love and repression, was a turning point for LGBTQ cinema in 2005 because it was one of the few mainstream Hollywood films to put a love story between two men front and center.These days, such a film would hardly raise eyebrows, but 17 years ago it was the subject of scorn from conservative circles for pushing the “gay agenda.” Its stars, Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, took considerable risks making the film because it could have jeopardized their status as leading men. But their pitch-perfect performances helped make the edgy material relatable to the general public. Film critic Roger Ebert perfectly explained why the story resonated with people in his 2005 review. "'Brokeback Mountain' has been described as 'a gay cowboy movie,' which is a cruel simplification,” he wrote.
What Are Some of Quentin Tarantino’s Least Favorite Films?
Quentin Tarantino’s fondness for the movies is well-documented. Besides his own work as a filmmaker, he’s also worked to get several of his most beloved films wider release and now owns a movie theater; he’s also written a work of nonfiction about going to the movies. But...
11 Most Anticipated Animated Films of 2023, From ‘Chicken Run’ to ‘Spider-Verse’
2023 is looking like a very good year for feature animation. With new releases from dependable heavy-hitters like Illumination, Disney and Pixar, plus exciting new features from smaller studios like Aardman and Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli, 2023 is offering something for everything. We’re getting a ton of original features and some equally cool-sounding sequels, for an absolutely thrilling medley of animation styles, moods and formats (including stop-motion and traditional hand-drawn).
Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson's Relationship With WB Soured Over Sequel Pitch Meeting, Tequila Bar
The DCEU's saga of significant casting changes and reboots is still going, with tales from the ordeal growing more bizarre with each revelation. In a new report, stories surrounding Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson shed new light on how the actor's relationship with Warner Bros. soured, including details on the film's budgeting woes.
‘Elvis’ Wins Best Picture and Director at Capri, Hollywood Film Fest
Buz Luhrmann’s Elvis has swept Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival, including wins for best picture and best director. Warner Bros.’s glitzy biopic about Elvis Presley also earned another six awards, including best producers, best production design, best costume design and best make-up and hairstyling. The award-giving in Naples, Italy included Brendan Fraser winning the best actor prize for his star turn in The Whale and Angela Bassett earning the best supporting actress trophy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: What to Expect From This Year's (Scaled-Back) Party Scene'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cinematographer Reflects on "One of the...
Oscars gendered categories: Most readers say they should stay, but for how long?
Are awards categories like Best Actor and Best Actress becoming outdated? Acting races are unique in distinguishing between men’s and women’s achievements, and some awards groups have already moved to make those gender-neutral like all the others. But not the Oscars — not yet anyway. And that’s the way it should stay according to a majority of readers we asked in a recent poll. Scroll down to see the complete results. Gendered categories can be an awkward fit for actors like Emma Corrin and Emma D’Arcy who identify as nonbinary (both have been slotted into actress categories in recent years), but...
Review: The 10 best movies of 2022
Film critic Peter Travers shared his ranking of the best 10 movies of 2022.
