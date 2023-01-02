ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deadline

Ryan Seacrest Supports CNN Cutting Back On New Year’s Eve Drinking After Andy Cohen’s “Losers” Diss

Ryan Seacrest, who was dissed by an inebriated Andy Cohen on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show last year, supports the network’s decision to cut back on on-camera drinking during its coverage of the last night of the year. “I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air,” Seacrest told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN.” Clips of the alcohol-fueled CNN co-hosts Cohen and Anderson Cooper went viral during last year’s broadcast. “There’s some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there’s a serious...
Deadline

Andy Cohen Drops F-Bomb On ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Denouncing “Bizarre” TikTok Trend

Andy Cohen is starting off 2023 with a bang and dropping an F-bomb on Watch What Happens Live! The Bravo host was in the middle of his “Jackhole of the Day” moment when he swore on live television. Cohen was asking his fans not to tag him in a TikTok trend that has people pranking their parents by telling them “their favorite celebrity has suddenly died.” “For the last two weeks people have been sending me videos of their loved ones being told I’m dead. I have no desire to experience people’s reactions to me dying, I am scared enough of...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Decider.com

Joy Behar Says Barbara Walters Was Disappointed That She Didn’t “Sit There and Take It on” During Infamous Bill O’Reilly Interview on ‘The View’

The View remembered Barbara Walters‘ legacy on today’s episode, welcoming back previous co-hosts to share stories and memories of the trailblazing talk show creator. Walters, who launched The View in 1997 and remained on the show until 2014, died at 93 on Friday (Dec. 30). Days after her passing, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her life on live TV with other women who’d also sat at the Hot Topics table in the past. One of them, Sherri Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, looked back on her time with Walters fondly, telling the panel she...
Deadline

Andy Cohen Says ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Copied His ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Set

Andy Cohen is calling out The Late Late Show with James Corden for ripping off his Watch What Happens Live set. The Bravo star went on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast where he said his late-night show set a new standard. “I’m not a comedian [and] I think [WWHL is] a different type of talk show. I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is, and I would argue that Watch What Happens Live redefined what the late-night talk show is,” Cohen said on the iHeartMedia podcast that dropped on December 27. Cohen...
bravotv.com

Andy Cohen Is "Working on a New Apartment" in NYC: Here's What We Know

The WWHL host is currently working on a new home in NYC — and "finishing" another house at the same time. Andy Cohen currently lives in a jaw-dropping apartment in New York City's West Village neighborhood, and as the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host recently revealed, he's hard at work on a new incredible nearby apartment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Decider.com

Ryan Seacrest Whines That Andy Cohen Ignored Him on New Year’s Eve as Their Feud Continues: “Andy Did Not Turn Around”

Ryan Seacrest seemingly threw shade at Andy Cohen following their respective New Year’s Eve broadcasts when he revealed that the Watch What Happens Live host gave him the cold shoulder — a claim his Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa was quick to refute. During a recent episode of the duo’s morning talk show, Seacrest, who hosts ABC’s annual NYE broadcast, reflected on what exactly went down when he tried to get the attention of Cohen and Anderson Cooper, who both co-host CNN’s Dec. 31 broadcast. “My big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy and so when I was...
papermag.com

Khloé Kardashian Mistaken For Taylor Swift in New Photos

Khloé Kardashian has fans seeing double. So on the heels of all the comparisons, Khloé — who's no stranger to Photoshop accusations — eventually decided to return to the photo-sharing platform in an attempt to subtly push back against the editing accusations, instead opting to blame her transformation into the "Anti-Hero" singer on experimenting with a brand new beauty accessory.
papermag.com

Khloé Kardashian Responds to People Saying She 'Changed' Face

Khloé Kardashian is over everyone accusing her of altering her looks. In case you missed it, The Kardashians star made headlines earlier this week after hopping on Instagram to post photos from her new editorial for Sorbet magazine, which went viral after fans began comparing her appearance to Taylor Swift. But while she initially responded to the chatter in a follow-up post where she claimed her clip-in bangs "changed the shape" of her face, her statement didn't seem to do much in terms of staunching the online speculation — much to her chagrin.
papermag.com

Summer Walker Gave Birth to Twins

For Summer Walker, it turns out three really is the magic number when it comes to her family. “I’m so proud of myself,” Walker wrote. “Just sharing to inspire other women, cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks, especially with one breech, people will try to steer you towards induction or C-section. You can do it, this was my second home birth all natural 7 hrs, no tearing & I couldn’t of done it without my spirit guides, Godparents, birth team, my elders, & the best dad doula ever Larry lol, he was so hands on the whole time I was really impressed it wasn’t easy but it gets done."
papermag.com

Miley Cyrus Is Ringing In the New Year in Rare Fashion Archives

As Miley Cyrus' new music era nears, the starlet is kicking off 2023 in a slew of covetable vintage looks, which she debuted this past weekend in Miami at her New Year's Eve performance with Dolly Parton and Sia. Among the standouts were a Spring 2006 green-orange Versace dress with...

