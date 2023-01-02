Read full article on original website
Ryan Seacrest Supports CNN Cutting Back On New Year’s Eve Drinking After Andy Cohen’s “Losers” Diss
Ryan Seacrest, who was dissed by an inebriated Andy Cohen on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show last year, supports the network’s decision to cut back on on-camera drinking during its coverage of the last night of the year. “I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air,” Seacrest told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN.” Clips of the alcohol-fueled CNN co-hosts Cohen and Anderson Cooper went viral during last year’s broadcast. “There’s some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there’s a serious...
Here Are The Gross Things Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen Drank Instead Of Booze
The two were given "mystery beverages" instead of the usual alcoholic drinks during CNN's New Year's Eve coverage.
Andy Cohen Drops F-Bomb On ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Denouncing “Bizarre” TikTok Trend
Andy Cohen is starting off 2023 with a bang and dropping an F-bomb on Watch What Happens Live! The Bravo host was in the middle of his “Jackhole of the Day” moment when he swore on live television. Cohen was asking his fans not to tag him in a TikTok trend that has people pranking their parents by telling them “their favorite celebrity has suddenly died.” “For the last two weeks people have been sending me videos of their loved ones being told I’m dead. I have no desire to experience people’s reactions to me dying, I am scared enough of...
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Joy Behar Says Barbara Walters Was Disappointed That She Didn’t “Sit There and Take It on” During Infamous Bill O’Reilly Interview on ‘The View’
The View remembered Barbara Walters‘ legacy on today’s episode, welcoming back previous co-hosts to share stories and memories of the trailblazing talk show creator. Walters, who launched The View in 1997 and remained on the show until 2014, died at 93 on Friday (Dec. 30). Days after her passing, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her life on live TV with other women who’d also sat at the Hot Topics table in the past. One of them, Sherri Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, looked back on her time with Walters fondly, telling the panel she...
CBS' Gayle King rips 'very messy' T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach affair at ABC
Gayle King called the cheating scandal inside ABC News "very messy and very sloppy," expressing concern for kids involved in T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s affair.
Why Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Will Still Go Rogue on New Year’s Eve – Especially After Ryan Seacrest’s Shady Comment
Ryan Seacrest's shady comment backing CNN's no-booze New Year's Eve probably just strengthened Andy Cohen's resolve to party harder with Anderson Cooper this year.
Andy Cohen Says ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Copied His ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Set
Andy Cohen is calling out The Late Late Show with James Corden for ripping off his Watch What Happens Live set. The Bravo star went on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast where he said his late-night show set a new standard. “I’m not a comedian [and] I think [WWHL is] a different type of talk show. I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is, and I would argue that Watch What Happens Live redefined what the late-night talk show is,” Cohen said on the iHeartMedia podcast that dropped on December 27. Cohen...
Andy Cohen Accuses James Corden of Ripping Off His ‘WWHL’ Set, Says He Was “The First Bar on Late Night”
Andy Cohen likely won’t be shedding any tears when James Corden signs off from The Late Late Show for good next year. The Watch What Happens Live host accused Corden of copying the set of his Bravo talk show, claiming that Corden used his idea by adding a bar to his own show.
After Andy Cohen's drunken dig, Ryan Seacrest is all for CNN's sobered-up New Year's show
Ryan Seacrest commended CNN for cutting down on drinking during its annual New Year's Eve coverage. "I don't advocate drinking when one is on the air," he said.
Andy Cohen Accidentally Uses Explicit Language on Live TV While Ranting About TikTok Trend
Andy Cohen had a major on-air slip-up, and this time he can't blame it on the alcohol. While broadcasting Tuesday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live, the 54-year-old host accidentally dropped the f-bomb. During the show's “Jackhole of the Day” segment, Cohen found himself in a bit of a...
Andy Cohen Is "Working on a New Apartment" in NYC: Here's What We Know
The WWHL host is currently working on a new home in NYC — and "finishing" another house at the same time. Andy Cohen currently lives in a jaw-dropping apartment in New York City's West Village neighborhood, and as the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host recently revealed, he's hard at work on a new incredible nearby apartment.
Sour Lemon: CNN bans on-air drinking for New Year's Eve special
CNN will ban its anchors from drinking alcohol while on the air during the network’s New Year’s Eve special, breaking from a yearslong tradition in an attempt to boost the station’s credibility.
Ryan Seacrest Whines That Andy Cohen Ignored Him on New Year’s Eve as Their Feud Continues: “Andy Did Not Turn Around”
Ryan Seacrest seemingly threw shade at Andy Cohen following their respective New Year’s Eve broadcasts when he revealed that the Watch What Happens Live host gave him the cold shoulder — a claim his Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa was quick to refute. During a recent episode of the duo’s morning talk show, Seacrest, who hosts ABC’s annual NYE broadcast, reflected on what exactly went down when he tried to get the attention of Cohen and Anderson Cooper, who both co-host CNN’s Dec. 31 broadcast. “My big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy and so when I was...
Andy Cohen Hits Back at Ryan Seacrest’s Claims That He Ignored Him on NYE: “He’s Got a Bug Up About Me”
The Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest feud saga continues — except this time, Anderson Cooper may be to blame. After Seacrest told his Live! With Kelly and Ryan audience that Cohen refused to acknowledge him (unlike Cooper) during their respective New Year’s Eve broadcasts, the Watch What Happens Live host was forced to address his claims.
Kevin Hart Calls ‘Bulls-‘ on CNN for Prohibiting Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen From Drinking on New Year’s Eve (Video)
Kevin Hart became a voice for the people on Saturday night when he went on a profanity-laced rant on CNN’s new rule preventing Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen and other presenters of the news network’s New Year’s Eve broadcast. from drinking on-air. Hart talked with Cohen and Cooper...
Khloé Kardashian Mistaken For Taylor Swift in New Photos
Khloé Kardashian has fans seeing double. So on the heels of all the comparisons, Khloé — who's no stranger to Photoshop accusations — eventually decided to return to the photo-sharing platform in an attempt to subtly push back against the editing accusations, instead opting to blame her transformation into the "Anti-Hero" singer on experimenting with a brand new beauty accessory.
Khloé Kardashian Responds to People Saying She 'Changed' Face
Khloé Kardashian is over everyone accusing her of altering her looks. In case you missed it, The Kardashians star made headlines earlier this week after hopping on Instagram to post photos from her new editorial for Sorbet magazine, which went viral after fans began comparing her appearance to Taylor Swift. But while she initially responded to the chatter in a follow-up post where she claimed her clip-in bangs "changed the shape" of her face, her statement didn't seem to do much in terms of staunching the online speculation — much to her chagrin.
Summer Walker Gave Birth to Twins
For Summer Walker, it turns out three really is the magic number when it comes to her family. “I’m so proud of myself,” Walker wrote. “Just sharing to inspire other women, cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks, especially with one breech, people will try to steer you towards induction or C-section. You can do it, this was my second home birth all natural 7 hrs, no tearing & I couldn’t of done it without my spirit guides, Godparents, birth team, my elders, & the best dad doula ever Larry lol, he was so hands on the whole time I was really impressed it wasn’t easy but it gets done."
Miley Cyrus Is Ringing In the New Year in Rare Fashion Archives
As Miley Cyrus' new music era nears, the starlet is kicking off 2023 in a slew of covetable vintage looks, which she debuted this past weekend in Miami at her New Year's Eve performance with Dolly Parton and Sia. Among the standouts were a Spring 2006 green-orange Versace dress with...
