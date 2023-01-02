ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Insider Q&A: Navier CEO Sampriti Bhattacharyya

By MATT O'BRIEN AP Technology Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0k0uDExt00

Sampriti Bhattacharyya is bringing a 30-foot electric yacht to the upcoming CES gadget show in Las Vegas.

The co-founder and CEO of electric hydrofoil startup Navier said she hopes her company's debut line of luxury boats helps spark a broader shift to a cleaner maritime industry, much like Tesla did for electric cars.

Headquartered along San Francisco Bay in Alameda, California, the startup's influential supporters include Google co-founder Sergey Brin. Its first boats are being built in Maine, with composite parts from Rhode Island and other U.S. boating hubs. Bhattacharyya spoke about her company with The Associated Press. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: How would you describe your first product?

A: We just launched the Navier 30. It's a 30-foot electric hydrofoiling boat. Our goal is to be the longest-range electric boat at cruising speed. It has a 75 nautical miles range. And hopefully in the next year, we aim to push it to 100 nautical miles. This is really America's first all-electric hydrofoil boat.

Q: How much does it cost?

A: $375,000, starting base range.

Q: How many have you sold?

A: Our first year, we are only making 15. Those are all sold out. But we have a pretty massive waitlist.

Q: Is there a parallel to Tesla where you’re launching the luxury vehicle first and down the road looking at more accessible options?

A: I love being out in the water and I don’t think it should be limited to just a few. So there will be more announcements on that. The big picture is the N30 is really a technology platform, where we are perfecting our hydrofoil control and parts of our autonomy technology. Then you’ll be seeing much more scalable options, even for recreational boaters.

Q: How important is autonomy?

A: Most recreational boaters enjoy driving a boat but what's been most requested in terms of autonomy is auto-docking. Docking can be pretty overwhelming, especially if you’re a beginner. Even for experienced boaters, some slips can be really tight. It can be pretty challenging to do it singlehandedly. So if you think about a 6-passenger water taxi, you have to have a commercial captain license. That's very expensive, like a $50-an-hour job. So removing the captain has a huge cost benefit in making water taxis accessible.

Q: How does this relate to your research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology?

A: I was an aerospace engineer who always thought I was going to go to space. Then at MIT, I started working on underwater drones for monitoring energy systems, like nuclear reactors or boiling water reactors. But when the Malaysian airliner got lost (in 2014), my attention turned to the ocean. We are talking about going to Mars and we cannot find a massive plane that gets lost in the ocean. That’s crazy. This is 70% of the world -- the future of food, energy -- and we are thinking of settling outside of this planet. But why wouldn’t humanity expand beyond the shores of land? I saw the opportunity for building a next-generation maritime company.

Q: Who do you see as Navier's customers 10 years from now?

A: There is a huge untapped opportunity in boating. Today, boats are looked at something like a wealthy person's toy. With technology, making the waterways more accessible will open up a huge new mode of transportation that we have never imagined before. If you are able to make small vessels move things and people on the water, suddenly the waterways are no more an obstacle and every marina can turn into a train station stop, essentially.

Q: Why aren't water taxis more popular?

A: One reason is cost, including fuel cost. Another is ride quality. People get seasick. There is nobody who would want to be on a choppy water taxi twice a day. With the hydrofoil boat, you’re flying above the water. So it’s really the feeling of being on a jet plane. You can have a wine glass and it does not spill. And it's quiet, extremely quiet. You can have a conversation, unlike on a gas boat.

Q: Who are your main competitors?

A: There are other hydrofoil boats, obviously, but that’s not what we see as competitors. We've got to transition to cleaner options. So the main competitors would be your gas boats that are out there that are polluting our waterways. That’s what we want to replace. Electric boats are still a tiny, tiny, tiny percentage of the total number of boats.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

UBILITE Hires Peter Gammel as its New CEO

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- UBILITE announced today that Peter L. Gammel has joined the company as its new CEO. Mr. Gammel most recently held the position of vice president and CTO of the Mobile and Wireless Infrastructure Business Unit at GlobalFoundries. Previously, he was the CTO of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. and also served as CTO and vice president of engineering at SiGe Semiconductor before its acquisition by Skyworks. Prior to SiGe Semiconductor, he was vice president of engineering at Renaissance Wireless and CTO at Advance Nanotech and for Agere Systems’ Analog Products Business. He was also a distinguished member of technical staff at Alcatel-Lucent Bell Labs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005882/en/ Peter Gammel (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Digital Trends

Amazon starts drone delivery trials in California and Texas

Amazon has launched drone delivery trials in a couple of new locations in California and Texas. David Carbon, vice president of Prime Air Amazon, announced the development on LinkedIn. His post included a photo (below) showing one of its drones carrying a small box on the end of a tether.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechCrunch

Dear Sophie: How can I transfer my H-1B to my new startup in 2023?

“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
massdevice.com

RoCor Medical names Lara Barghout as CEO

ReCor Medical today announced it appointed Lara Barghout as president and CEO. Barghout will succeed Andrew Weiss and will be responsible for leading the Palo Alto, California-based company’s business strategy and organization in a new direction – commercializing ReCor’s Paradise ultrasound renal denervation (uRDN) system that treats hypertension.
petage.com

Pet Food Brand Wet Noses Reappoints Galligan as CEO, Quinn as COO

Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company announces that Jasmine “Jazz” Galligan has rejoined the company as chief executive officer, effective September 20, 2022. In 2019, Galligan moved on and moved to Mexico with her family of five kids and three dogs, after successfully running the company for 23 years. In September 2022, she was asked to rejoin the company. Jazz accepted, and instantly reached out to Jeff Quinn, her close friend and former COO.
The Associated Press

GE Profile™ Smart Mixer Named CES Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- GE Profile™ today announced that it was named a CES® Innovations Awards Honoree in the Home Appliance category for its GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense. The Smartest Mixer in the USA is disrupting the baking industry with cutting-edge technology that gives its owners the confidence to mix, whip, cream and emulsify to perfection every time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005779/en/ The new GE Profile™ Smart Mixer with Auto Sense, a CES Innovation Awards Honoree, is available in Carbon Black, Stone White and Mineral Silver. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)
KENTUCKY STATE
CNN

Microsoft gets its first US union

Developers at a Microsoft-owned gaming studio voted on Tuesday to form the first ever US union at the tech giant, in a milestone moment both for the company and the video game industry.
The Associated Press

Experity Announces Appointment of Brian Berning as Chief Financial Officer

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Experity, the national leader in on-demand healthcare solutions, announced the appointment of Brian Berning as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. This appointment follows the recent acquisition of Experity by GTCR, a leading private equity firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005089/en/ Brian Berning, Chief Financial Officer of Experity (Photo: Business Wire)
ABC News

ABC News

966K+
Followers
202K+
Post
564M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy