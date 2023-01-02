ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady’s message to Mike Evans ahead of Week 17 game revealed

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4McDP0_0k0uDAQz00

Oct 24, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after catching a pass in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Evans exploded with his best game of the season in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and the star wide receiver said some words of encouragement from Tom Brady helped keep him on track amid an uncharacteristic drought.

Evans caught 10 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns in Tampa Bay’s NFC South-clinching victory. His last touchdown prior to Sunday was in Week 4. Evans also had not eclipsed the 100-receiving yard mark since Week 8.

After the game, Evans told reporters that Brady assured him, “I’m gonna keep coming to you no matter what.”

Finding ways to get the ball to your best playmaker is always a good strategy.

With his big performance, Evans also went over 1,000 receiving yards for the ninth time in his nine NFL seasons. The fact that he has never had a season with fewer than 1,000 yards in nearly a decade is incredible.

Brady and the Bucs have struggled throughout much of the season, but the NFC South is so bad that they were able to win the division with an 8-8 record. They will now host a playoff game in the first round. No team will be anxious to face Tampa Bay, especially now that Brady and Evans seem to be heating up.

The post Tom Brady’s message to Mike Evans ahead of Week 17 game revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
Page Six

Tom Brady’s son Jack, 15, has started borrowing his clothes: ‘Oh s—t’

They grow up so fast. Tom Brady’s eldest son, 15-year-old John “Jack” Edward, already stands tall at 6-foot-1 — and has started dipping into his dad’s duds. On the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” the famous football player revealed that Jack (whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynihan) is already borrowing his clothes. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said. “He went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet...
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Larry Brown Sports

Jeff Saturday blasts Kayvon Thibodeaux for ‘tasteless’ move

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux had an untimely celebration during his team’s win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and Jeff Saturday was not happy with the stunt. Thibodeaux sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles on third down with a big hit late in the first half. Foles suffered a rib injury on the play... The post Jeff Saturday blasts Kayvon Thibodeaux for ‘tasteless’ move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

Josh Allen Has 5-Word Message For The NFL World Tonight

Josh Allen is calling on the NFL world to continue praying for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.  Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football this evening. He was given CPR for nine minutes before being taken away in an ambulance.  We now know Hamlin, 24, is in critical ...
TheDailyBeast

Internet Cretins Rush to Blame NFL Player’s Collapse on COVID Vaccines

The worst people on the internet lowered the bar even further on Monday, as they sought to turn the collapse of NFL player Damar Hamlin into a political win. Leading the pack was right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who tweeted that “athletes dropping suddenly” had become “all too familiar” of a sight, an oblique reference to supposed health complications caused by COVID-19 vaccinations. Other right-wing figures, including TV host Grant Stinchfield, media personality Stew Peters, and political commentator Rogan O'Handley, also piled on. Thousands of users poured into the tweeters' replies, however, with many labeling the comments “distasteful” and others declaring, “You’re the worst kind of person.”Sick disgusting human beings. This isn’t politics this is straight up heartless, cold, evil https://t.co/92bxd33RLu— Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) January 3, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Raiders players unhappy with team over Derek Carr situation

The Las Vegas Raiders have seemingly moved on from Derek Carr, and some within the organization are reportedly not pleased with how the situation was handled. Peter Schrager of FOX Sports said Sunday that there are a lot of people with the Raiders who are unhappy with the way the team went about benching Carr.... The post Report: Raiders players unhappy with team over Derek Carr situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
190K+
Followers
23K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy