SEE: Inside Wyoming’s Wasteland Apocalypse Truck
A few years ago I traveled to Glenrock Wyoming to have a look at a post-apocalyptic costume camper truck named ATOMIC ANNIE!. Her creator is a welder by trade who also makes weapons and suits of armor at his home. A lot has happened since that first video. Wyoming's Atomic...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?
There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death. But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them. Park rangers don't like to talk about these events. Some of the stories you'll hear...
One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday
An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
This state will charge 10 cents for single-use grocery bags starting in January
Colorado law will require that shoppers pay 10 cents for each single-use plastic or paper bags. Some Utah towns have imposed grocery bag bans but there’s little political traction for a statewide policy.
Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts
Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Here's The Biggest Home In Colorado
If you're interested in seeing outrageously-huge houses, Family Handyman magazine found every state's biggest home.
Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom
When you’re in your 20s (or even 30s these days), you feel like you’re getting wedding invitations left and right, as a number of your best friends growing up, from college, or from work are getting hitched. With that being said, you get to witness first hand all of the stress that goes into putting together a wedding, and how the bride and groom do everything in their power to make sure it’s perfect. Of course, it typically never turns […] The post Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Selling Massive Colorado Home
If you are in the market for a new house, then Dog the Bounty Hunter might have something right up your alley. The famous bounty hunter is putting up his Colorado home for sale. The house reportedly, according to TMZ, has been listed for $1.5 million. It is located in Castle Rock, Colorado. And it happens to be the same home that has been featured on Dog the Bounty Hunter’s TV shows.
It’s time to stop promoting Montana
They say “if you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.” Not a day goes by that we don’t hear about the lack of affordable housing in Montana, the next big subdivision or resort — and the problems they face with water availability and the pollution they dump into rivers and streams. Yet, we continue […] The post It’s time to stop promoting Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole
GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Migrants search for work after arriving in Colorado
Hundreds of migrants have arrived in Colorado over the past few months, with dozens arriving in Denver and the surrounding metro area. Those from Venezuela are no different, searching for a chance at work."It is a little difficult. It's hard. But something always comes through. Not much, but there are jobs. Thank God," one man said translated from Spanish.The sign along Colfax Avenue indicates it as a day labor pick-up spot. They have come to this state mostly by bus often hearing the pay is better in Colorado. The circumstances vary depending on the person after crossing the border.Another migrant...
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado
The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
Flying Magazine
Look Out, Rapid City!
It was our first night cross-country flight in the B-24, beginning at our base in Topeka, Kansas, on a triangular flight plan across the American Midwest. The aircraft was one in a pool of training B-24s and we’d not flown this particular one before. We took off in the...
How Long Should You Let Your Vehicle Warm Up In Montana Winters?
Did you know that there are several states where letting your car warm up on a cold winter's day is against the law? In fact, the majority of states across the U.S. have such laws in place. The reason, it helps the environment. Luckily for us, Montana isn't part of...
Why Wyoming Is The 2nd Best State To Find Dinosaur Bones
The Hell Creek geological formation, which outcrops in parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming, and contains some of the most storied dinosaur beds in the world. At the time of the impact, the Hell Creek landscape consisted of steamy, subtropical lowlands and floodplains along the shores of an inland sea. The land teemed with life and the conditions were excellent for fossilization, with seasonal floods and meandering rivers that rapidly buried dead animals and plants. (New Yorker).
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Montana (-70°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Montana (-70°F!) Of all the states known for being cold, Montana is usually on most people’s top-5 list. This magnificently beautiful state has sweeping landscapes and rare wildlife, but they also have some of the most severe weather anywhere in the United States. Today, we are going to take a look at the coldest place in Montana, plus learn about some of the other regions in the state and how Montana wildlife handles the freezing cold. Let’s get started!
A National Tantrum at a National Park
The first time I saw Yellowstone National Park, that otherworldly American place, I was in the mood to celebrate. My husband and I had just had our 1-and-a-half-year-old twins baptized on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana, where he’s from, and decided to drive the five hours to Yellowstone. It was a happy end to a trying first year as new parents to premature and sometimes sickly twins. We bathed the kids in the cabin sink, ate cheap meals of cereal and sandwiches, and pushed the double stroller along the easiest trails. The land flashed with sublime light, even if the human history of the park’s formation—the expulsion of Indigenous peoples and poor white trappers to make way for environmental conservation and commercial tourism—cast flickering shadows. Those days stand out in technicolor in my memory: our toddling daughters in their watermelon-pink and tangerine-orange short sets, the blue pools and hot rainbow-hued mists, the green-winged hummingbirds so small that we at first mistook them for insects, the bison in their rugged coats.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Idaho
Idaho is home to many miles of protected wilderness and breathtaking mountains, making it the perfect place to find an array of wildlife. Among its many species are grizzly bears, once common in the state, though their numbers dwindled to nothing in the 20th century. Recently, grizzles have made a comeback, though their populations are tiny compared to the plentiful black bear. So which species has claimed fame as the largest bear ever caught in Idaho? Read on to find out!
