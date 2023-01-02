With four college bowl games on tap on Jan. 2, DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook is offering new users the chance to claim $1,250 in betting bonuses. By using our DraftKings Ohio promo code link and registering a new account, you’ll receive a $50 bonus bet just for signing up and up to a $1,000 deposit match. Make a real money deposit of $5 and then bet $5 to receive $200 instantly.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO