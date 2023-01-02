Read full article on original website
Related
GamingToday
DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: Claim $1250 in Betting Bonuses for Jan. 2 Bowl Games
With four college bowl games on tap on Jan. 2, DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook is offering new users the chance to claim $1,250 in betting bonuses. By using our DraftKings Ohio promo code link and registering a new account, you’ll receive a $50 bonus bet just for signing up and up to a $1,000 deposit match. Make a real money deposit of $5 and then bet $5 to receive $200 instantly.
GamingToday
Barstool Sportsbook Green-Lighted To Apply for Mobile Sports Betting License in Massachusetts
After a bumpy regulatory ride, Barstool Sportsbook appears headed for the Massachusetts mobile sports betting market when it opens in early March. The Penn Interactive-owned sportsbook today was found preliminarily suitable by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission for a temporary mobile sportsbook license tethered to Plainridge Park Casino outside of Boston. Both PPC and Barstool Sportsbook are owned by parent company PENN Entertainment, which is expected to formally request the temporary license from state regulators in coming weeks.
Comments / 0