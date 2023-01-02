ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts to Carson Wentz's poor performance in the loss to the Browns

By Bryan Manning
 2 days ago
After just eight games and seven starts, it appears quarterback Carson Wentz’s time with the Washington Commanders will come to an end after the season. The Commanders’ 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns Sunday eliminated them from playoff contention.

On Sunday, Wentz returned to the starting lineup, completing 16 of 28 passes for 143 yards with three interceptions. His numbers, which were terrible, don’t begin to tell the story of Wentz’s day. In addition to his turnovers, Wentz’s inaccuracy was horrendous.

Yet, somehow, he managed to play the entire game with the Commanders clinging to their playoff hopes. After Wentz’s second pass attempt, fans at FedEx Field were already chanting for Taylor Heinicke.

As you might expect, Twitter had plenty to say about Wentz’s performance.

