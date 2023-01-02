ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
i95 ROCK

AAA Expects Extremely High Travel on Connecticut Roads This Holiday Season, Other States Too

According to AAA, Nearly 113 Million Americans will be getting in the car and traveling on U.S. Roadways this holiday season. That is almost 4 million more people than last year, and the figure gets American travelers almost all the way back to PRE-COVID-19 travel numbers. In CT, we will see an estimated 30% of our residents hitting the road for the 2022 holidays, according to FOX 61.
