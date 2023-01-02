Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He’s Stacking More Bitcoin (BTC), Warns of Regulations Crushing Altcoins
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he’s buying more Bitcoin (BTC) at current prices as the king crypto trades in the depths of the bear market. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author explains his thesis behind investing in Bitcoin. Kiyosaki says that...
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Says FTX Collapse Makes Him and Other Investors in the Crypto Exchange ‘Look Like Idiots’
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary says that the collapse of FTX made him and other prominent investors look ‘like idiots.’. In a new interview on CNBC Squawk Box, O’Leary says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried being an American citizen subject to US laws contributed to making the company an attractive investment for institutional investors.
financefeeds.com
Gemini’s Winklevoss confrontation with Barry Silbert may trigger Chapter 11 at Genesis
The firms’ legal teams are likely to be busy because, as under current law, if the debtor has more than 12 creditors, three creditors can join in an involuntary petition to trigger a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The digital asset industry is bracing for a another epic collapse, it seems....
Elon Musk Becomes First Person In History To Lose $200 Billion: Report
He's still worth a not-too-shabby $137 billion, according to Bloomberg.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto’s Wealthiest Titans Collectively Lost $116,000,000,000 in Less Than a Year: Report
The crypto industry’s richest moguls are reportedly seeing their personal net worth take a deep nosedive this year as they endure the crypto bear market. A Forbes report reveals that the largest players in the digital asset space have collectively lost roughly $116 billion in personal wealth since March of this year.
dailyhodl.com
One Crypto Giant Is the Clear Winner of 2022 Amid Waves of Bankruptcies and Layoffs: Arcane Researcher
An analyst at crypto insights firm Arcane Research says one titan of the industry is the “clear winner” of last year, standing tall among a sea of bankruptcies and collapses. Senior Arcane Research analyst Vetle Lunde says Binance is the winner of crypto exchanges in 2022 regardless of...
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and the 8 other tech billionaires who lost the most money in 2022
Elon Musk lost the most money of any billionaire in 2022. Tesla stock tumbled as investors grew concerned with his Twitter distraction.
Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried says he thought of himself as 'a model CEO'
The FTX cofounder said he'll appear before the House Committee on Financial Services on Tuesday to discuss the collapse of the crypto exchange.
Sam Bankman-Fried-backed Solana soars after ecosystem sees shiba inu-themed token airdrop
Solana soared as much as 20% in the past day on news of a Bonk token airdrop. After losing nearly all its value in 2022 as Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire collapsed, solana ended a streak of nine consecutive losses. The Bonk airdrop is likely being used for Solana-based non-fungible tokens.
astaga.com
Peter Schiff Says Get Ready For Worse Inflation, What Does This Mean For Bitcoin?
Economist Peter Schiff has been in sturdy opposition to bitcoin for a very long time, and his stance on the digital asset has not modified over time. Nonetheless, current forecasts from the economist may really be in favor of bitcoin in the event that they do come to cross. Simply earlier than the top of the 12 months 2022, Schiff shared his ideas about inflation, the US greenback, and the place he believes each of those are headed.
coingeek.com
Muhammad Mughal on CoinGeek Backstage: Bringing Islamic banking to the blockchain
With over $3 trillion, Islamic finance has become a significant player in the global economy. Muhammad Zubair Mughal is right at the heart of it, and speaking to CoinGeek Backstage, he revealed just how advanced the sector is and how it’s weaving its way into the blockchain and digital asset world.
coingeek.com
14 years since Genesis Block: The world still needs Bitcoin’s original vision
Happy Genesis Block Day! January 3 is the 14th anniversary of Bitcoin’s Block Zero, its anchor in time. That time, in 2009, was one of economic turmoil—and the aftershocks from that turmoil are still rocking our world in 2023. But first, a reminder of how the “Genesis Block,”...
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
bitcoinist.com
3AC CEO Predicts How The Crypto War Between DCG And Genesis Will End
Su Zhu, a co-founder of Three Arrows Capital, has spoken out in a Twitter thread about the escalating crypto war between Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert and the Winklevoss twins, founders of US exchange Gemini. As Bitcoinist reported yesterday, Cameron Winklevoss published an open letter denouncing Silbert’s misconduct, while setting a deadline for a solution until January 8.
‘To gain respect, you need success’: the trans tycoon from Thailand who bought up Miss Universe
Anne Jakrajutatip, 43, has a story unlike many of the world’s media moguls. Growing up in Bangkok, the child of shop owners, she felt that she was trapped in the wrong body. At school, she faced constant bullying and stigma. She tried to carefully manage her identity, showing what she believed to be her true self in front of friends, and acting as a good son in front of her parents. She experienced sexual harassment while still a child.
coingeek.com
Inaugural nChain VIP Club private event shines spotlight on the utility BSV blockchain
Over the years, nChain has risen to become one of the world’s biggest players in the blockchain sector, and during the inaugural nChain VIP Club private event, attendees got to learn about the company’s enterprise blockchain solutions and how the Bitcoin SV blockchain can better their lives. The...
coinjournal.net
I am cautiously optimistic about regulatory clarity for the crypto industry in 2023, says Garlinghouse
Ripple’s CEO says he is optimistic about regulatory clarity for the crypto industry this year. Garlinghouse said the support for crypto regulation in the United States is bipartisan. He added that no bill is perfect, but improvements can be made in the future. Garlinghouse expects regulatory clarity for the...
coingeek.com
Dear Elon Musk: Contrary to popular belief, Bitcoin has the ability to scale
The following letter, originally written by Bryan Daugherty (Director of Blockchain Policy at Bitcoin Association for BSV), was sent to Elon Musk (business magnate, investor, and current CEO of Twitter). The author has granted permission to publish this letter publicly in the hope that it will reach a wider audience and attempt to gain the attention of Elon Musk.
dailyhodl.com
Circle Chief Strategy Officer Says ‘Inevitable’ Crypto Remains Protagonist of Global Financial World
The chief strategy officer of US Dollar Coin (USDC) stablecoin issuer Circle is optimistic about the future of crypto assets. Dante Disparte, who is also Circle’s global policy head, says that the adoption of crypto technology is unavoidable in the same way that the computer revolution forced enterprises to incorporate information and communication technologies into their operations.
