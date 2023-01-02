Read full article on original website
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyTampa, FL
Hidden History: Guava in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Only Permanent Beatles Exhibit in America is in an Unassuming Florida Museum and You Can Still Visit for FreeL. CaneDunedin, FL
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Volunteering in Tampa Bay -- Where to StartModern GlobeTampa, FL
fox13news.com
St. Pete program helps those with disabilities lead more independent lives
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg program is helping people with disabilities lead a more independent life. Their initiative is changing lives. Students in the St. Petersburg Therapeutic Recreation program made this past Christmas a little merrier for some local residents. They were handing out free holiday food baskets.
fox13news.com
Free Tampa health fair offers a wide range of services for the uninsured
TAMPA, Fla. - A Bay Area nonprofit wants to make it easier for people to kick off the year on a healthy note. Pioneer Medical Foundation is hosting a free health fair on Saturday, January 7 at Water Works Park in Tampa from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Pioneer, along...
fox13news.com
Bay Area program helps kids find love for the arts
TAMPA, Fla. - The arts can play a big part in developing children’s minds and passions and that’s why a Bay Area program is bringing the finer crafts to underserved children. Junior Pollo enjoys visiting the Centennial Library in New Port Richey to help teens discover the importance...
Zephyrhills woman delivers hearing aids to Puerto Rico
Melinda Shaffer, on behalf of the Zephyrhills Miracle-Ear, delivered and fit hearing aids to more than 100 people in need in Puerto Rico just in time for the holidays.
Local rehab center prepares for an influx in patients
The influx in patients usually comes after a slow period during the holiday months, but for Turning Point Tampa, that slow period never came this year.
fox13news.com
Benson's Canine Cookies celebrates 25 years in Lakeland
It's been a 25 years since Benson's Canine Cookies opened its doors in Lakelands, and they've been open this long because of their amazing customers. They have healthy treats and even a bakery.
fox13news.com
Pasco school leaders changing bathroom policy
New rules about school bathrooms in Pasco County are sparking a debate. The school district is now requiring students to use bathrooms based on their biological sex at birth.
fox13news.com
Woman convicted of killing her 'mouthy' children pleads for proper mental health treatment or release
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa woman convicted of killing her two teen children is pleading with a judge to look into the "life-altering" discontinuation of her mental health medications. Twelve years ago, Julie Schenecker admitted to shooting her 16-year-old, Calyx, and her 13-year-old, Beau, because they talked back and were...
South Tampa parents rally against proposed school boundary changes
TAMPA (WFLA) — There is growing opposition in South Tampa to plan to redraw attendance boundaries public schools in Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County Public School leaders are considering rezoning plans that could close a number of campuses and force up to 24,000 students to change schools. Guilherme Barati, Maria Landaeta and Emma Rogier said they […]
fox13news.com
Hillsborough County parents concerned over structure of upcoming school boundary meetings
TAMPA, Fla. - A new year might mean new schools for thousands of Hillsborough County students. As the district prepares to hold in-person meetings this month to allow people to share their opinion about proposed boundary changes, many are saying the structure of the gatherings won't allow them to get all the answers they're looking for.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough parents question format of school boundary meetings
A new year could mean new schools for thousands of Hillsborough County students. This month, a series of community gatherings will be held for parents and people in the community to speak up after getting a first look at the proposed boundary changes unveiled in December.
srqmagazine.com
Van Wezel Heirs Protest Using Name to Promote SPAC
The future of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall now has its namesake family doing legal battle with Sarasota city officials. Family for Eugenia and Lewis Van Wezel sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding the family name will no longer be used to promote a new performing arts hall. Tony and...
Superintendent: Pasco County students must use restrooms that correspond with gender at birth
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The superintendent of Pasco County Schools announced Tuesday during a meeting that students must now use restrooms that correspond with their biological gender at birth. Superintendent Kurt Browning said that the county will update its policy to align with the state's new parental rights in...
Mysuncoast.com
Pinellas County adds 2 very young recruits to search & rescue
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - These two were just too cute not to share. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has added two bloodhound pups who will work with their handlers to become the best sniffers in all of the county. PCSO hasn’t had bloodhounds since the 1960s, so this...
10NEWS
Tampa 17-year-old accused of killing 2 people in 2 months
The suspected killer in the investigation is 17-year-old Deonte Bishop. The teen who was previously unnamed is now being charged as an adult, police said.
The Laker/Lutz News
Dade City looks to renovations, redesigns in 2023
As 2023 gets started, Dade City is looking toward the future. And while Pasco County’s oldest city plans to keep its history and small-town feel as vibrant and forefront as possible, officials are excited about its various plans and upcoming projects in store for the ever-changing town. “Absolutely, it...
stpetecatalyst.com
Largo hospital becomes the first to use aorta repair tech
The HCA Florida Largo Hospital is the first in Tampa Bay to successfully repair a patient’s damaged aorta close to the brain vessels with new tech, avoiding the need for open heart surgery. The new device (Thoracic Endovascular Branch Graft) was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) for commercial use. The technique, which would be used for selected eligible patients, allows the surgeon to repair the largest artery that is located in the chest with a stent graft, delivered through a catheter, according to the hospital's news release. “It’s incredibly exciting to be the first hospital in the Tampa Bay area to offer this latest device for patients who may benefit from his technique of surgery. We are committed to making a difference by offering the latest, less invasive technology to our patients and remaining at the forefront of these advances,” Dr. Christiano Caldeira, a cardiothoracic surgeon, said in the announcement.
The Laker/Lutz News
New ‘Angeline’ school to offer unique options for Pasco students
Angeline Academy of Innovation is set to open in the fall, ushering in new education choices for middle and high school students in Pasco County Schools. Initially, the magnet STEM program will serve grades six through 10, but the school will add grades 11 and 12 in coming years. JoAnne...
philadelphiaobserver.com
Caught on Video: Tampa Officer Fired After Dragging Homeless Woman with Mental Health Issues Into Jail: ‘She Ain’t Walking’
The Tampa Police Department has fired a police officer videotaped dragging a handcuffed detainee across the ground into jail. The ex-cop was released because he violated a nearly decade-old law forbidding officers from dragging suspects, even uncooperative, on the ground during an arrest. The TPD released former officer Gregory Damon...
fox13news.com
Thief steals Apollo Beach dance studio's trailer filled with $10,000 worth of recital equipment, owner says
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - It's a tough start to 2023 for a Hillsborough County dance studio for children. The owners said thieves took off with their trailer, which was filled with dance and recital equipment. The 6x10 silver trailer has the heart and soul of Armetta’s Grand Jete Studio of...
