ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Bay Area program helps kids find love for the arts

TAMPA, Fla. - The arts can play a big part in developing children’s minds and passions and that’s why a Bay Area program is bringing the finer crafts to underserved children. Junior Pollo enjoys visiting the Centennial Library in New Port Richey to help teens discover the importance...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
WFLA

South Tampa parents rally against proposed school boundary changes

TAMPA (WFLA) — There is growing opposition in South Tampa to plan to redraw attendance boundaries public schools in Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County Public School leaders are considering rezoning plans that could close a number of campuses and force up to 24,000 students to change schools. Guilherme Barati, Maria Landaeta and Emma Rogier said they […]
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Van Wezel Heirs Protest Using Name to Promote SPAC

The future of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall now has its namesake family doing legal battle with Sarasota city officials. Family for Eugenia and Lewis Van Wezel sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding the family name will no longer be used to promote a new performing arts hall. Tony and...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Pinellas County adds 2 very young recruits to search & rescue

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - These two were just too cute not to share. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has added two bloodhound pups who will work with their handlers to become the best sniffers in all of the county. PCSO hasn’t had bloodhounds since the 1960s, so this...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Dade City looks to renovations, redesigns in 2023

As 2023 gets started, Dade City is looking toward the future. And while Pasco County’s oldest city plans to keep its history and small-town feel as vibrant and forefront as possible, officials are excited about its various plans and upcoming projects in store for the ever-changing town. “Absolutely, it...
DADE CITY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Largo hospital becomes the first to use aorta repair tech

The HCA Florida Largo Hospital is the first in Tampa Bay to successfully repair a patient’s damaged aorta close to the brain vessels with new tech, avoiding the need for open heart surgery. The new device (Thoracic Endovascular Branch Graft) was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) for commercial use. The technique, which would be used for selected eligible patients, allows the surgeon to repair the largest artery that is located in the chest with a stent graft, delivered through a catheter, according to the hospital's news release. “It’s incredibly exciting to be the first hospital in the Tampa Bay area to offer this latest device for patients who may benefit from his technique of surgery. We are committed to making a difference by offering the latest, less invasive technology to our patients and remaining at the forefront of these advances,” Dr. Christiano Caldeira, a cardiothoracic surgeon, said in the announcement.
LARGO, FL
philadelphiaobserver.com

Caught on Video: Tampa Officer Fired After Dragging Homeless Woman with Mental Health Issues Into Jail: ‘She Ain’t Walking’

The Tampa Police Department has fired a police officer videotaped dragging a handcuffed detainee across the ground into jail. The ex-cop was released because he violated a nearly decade-old law forbidding officers from dragging suspects, even uncooperative, on the ground during an arrest. The TPD released former officer Gregory Damon...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy