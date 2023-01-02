Read full article on original website
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Decades-Old McDonald's Permanently Closes - Outlet in Colorado ShuttersTy D.Denver, CO
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensDenver, CO
Committee approves amenity-rich affordable housing at Holly in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Jaylen Brown sends a message to the Denver Nuggets - “We don't get to play them again, so that's good for them!”
Jaylen Brown seems irked by the Boston Celtics' defeat to the Denver Nuggets in the battle of the two conference leaders.
Sporting News
Celtics guard Marcus Smart ejected after jawing with officials during blowout loss to Thunder
It was a rough night in OKC for the Boston Celtics, suffering a blowout loss to the Thunder, without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup. Midway through the third quarter, as frustration mounted with the Celtics trailing by 28 points, Marcus Smart's night early after the Boston guard was ejected from the game.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Brian Windhorst reports Minnesota Timberwolves players’ growing frustration with Rudy Gobert
Will the Wolves still push through with their plans to commit to Gobert as a franchise cornerstone?
News On 6
Thunder Blow Out Celtics 150-117 Without Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks among the league’s leaders with 30.8 points per game, sat out with an illness. Without him, the Thunder set a record for points since the team moved to Oklahoma City from Seattle before the 2008-2009 season. The previous mark was 149 points in 2013.
Idaho8.com
Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field was football’s ‘extremely ugly’ side, says former NFL player Ryan Clark
Former NFL player and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark described Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field as football’s “extremely ugly” side. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. His heartbeat was restored on the field, according to the Bills, and he remains in a “critical condition” at a Cincinnati hospital.
Idaho8.com
Art McNally, ‘father of instant replay’ and Hall of Fame NFL official, dies at 97
Art McNally, the “father of instant replay” and the first game official inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died at 97 of natural causes at a Pennsylvania hospital near his home Sunday, his son said Monday in a statement from the hall. McNally was an NFL...
Idaho8.com
Bills player Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing from a cardiac arrest on the field, team says
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after the 24-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game in Cincinnati, his team said, a stunning moment that left players weeping, praying and embracing as their teammate was taken away by ambulance.
Saddiq Bey's buzzer-beater erases clutch 3-pointer from Klay Thompson
The last-place Pistons stunned the Warriors with a buzzer beater from Saddiq Bey on Wednesday night, one second after Klay Thompson hit a game-tying 3.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/3/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 3, 2023. New Orleans outscored Philadelphia by six points when Zion Williamson was in the game Monday, but a right hamstring strain in the third quarter meant the 2021 NBA All-Star wasn’t on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood during a crucial stretch.
Nuggets-Celtics game delayed over bizarre crooked rim issue: 'There's a joke in there'
A game between the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics was delayed more than a half hour as arena crews worked to fix and level a bent rim.
Lakers News: LA 'Encouraged With the Progress' Anthony Davis is Making From Foot Injury
Could we see the Lakers' big back on the court sooner rather than later?
Thunder’s Young Guns Stun Boston Celtics, 150-117
The Oklahoma City Thunder, without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aleksej Pokusevski, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, faced off with the number one team in the Eastern Conference – the Boston Celtics – on Tuesday night. Being short-handed wasn’t a problem, however, as seven Thunder players posted double-digit scoring numbers to oust the Celtics, 150-117.
