Austin PD investigating after woman found dead inside vehicle Friday night
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Friday night. APD received a call around 8:40 p.m. reporting shots fired and a car crash in the 500 block of East Stassney Lane. That's in South Austin. APD arrived at the scene and...
Break-in at Austin church leaves its leaders frustrated with police response
AUSTIN, Texas — On New Year's Day, someone broke into Hope Lutheran Church. Security video shows a man walking around the campus and breaking the lock off a door to get in. He took thousands of dollars worth of items, including about 20 Chromebook laptops, a 65-inch flat-screen TV, a lawn mower and leaf blower among other things.
Austin couple looking for information on accident that left man with paralysis
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin couple is looking for any information regarding a crash that left a man with paralysis. On Dec. 26 around 4 p.m., Paul Andrews was riding his motorcycle on Highway 130 in eastern Travis County when he was involved in an accident that resulted in multiple serious injuries, including paralysis below his waist.
fox7austin.com
Vehicle with child inside stolen in North Austin, police search for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) released a composite drawing of the man who stole a car with an 8-year-old inside. The child was found safe about three miles away from the scene. Police said on Nov. 30, 2022, around 4 p.m., officers responded to Buffalo Wild Wings...
Boyfriend arrested after 19-year-old found shot dead in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a teenage woman was found shot dead on FM 1704 last month. Sofia Vera, 19, was found lying in the roadway on Dec. 30 at 8:07 p.m. by a passerby. Upon arrival, police located Vera's body with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her face.
abc7amarillo.com
Family of woman found dead in Texas remembers her as suspect is in custody
Travis County restaurant owner arrested on aggravated assault charges
In an affidavit filed in Travis County Thursday, Jonestown Police said a local restaurant owner was arrested Dec. 31 after attacking and striking a woman against her vehicle.
More driverless cars are hitting the roadways in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Driverless cars are on the roadways of Downtown Austin and Central Austin. It's part of service similar to Uber called Cruise LLC. They are based out of San Francisco and recently launched here in Austin and Phoenix. The vehicles are Chevy Bolt electric vehicles. "Fully driverless...
Illegal dumping continues causing issues across Central Texas
TAYLOR, Texas — Illegal dumping has continued to prove to be an issue many Texas communities are facing, including right here in Central Texas. It's a problem the Williamson County Constable's office, specifically Precinct 4, is dealing with daily. "There's so much space in between mailboxes here and so...
Food truck thefts continue across Austin; APD shares tips to protect your business
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is among the cities with the most food trucks nationwide. Popular doughnut shop Gourdough's recently had its brand-new Airstream, set to become a food truck, stolen. On Tuesday, the Airstream, along with other stolen vehicles, was recovered in Cedar Creek just outside of Austin by...
Two men charged after allegedly dumping nearly a ton of tires in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Two men were arrested in Bastrop County this week and charged with illegal tire dumping. Charles Gilley and Justin Davis reportedly dumped nearly a ton of tires in Cedar Creek without permission from the owner. The owner told Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputies she was...
APD arrests 2 teens in October homicide investigation
The Austin Police Department said it made two arrests in connection to an October homicide investigation where a teen was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in the 5700 block of N. Mopac Expressway.
Gunshots near East Austin home lead to at least 3 people injured
AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting at a party in East Austin early Tuesday morning led to five arrests and at least three people injured. At 1:09 a.m. on Jan. 3, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call stating that there were gunshots at 1119 Ebert Ave. at a large party.
This Texas Highway Is Being Expanded To Hopefully Reduce Congestion
These improvements will hopefully reduce congestion on "one of the top most congested highways" in Texas.
Former Dripping Springs ISD custodian charged with trafficking
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Dripping Springs ISD employee was accused of having multiple sexual encounters with a student enrolled in the district. An arrest warrant has now been issued for Marisol Tudon Solis, 21, accused of continuous trafficking of persons,...
New lawsuits filed in fatal police shooting of Alex Gonzales following declined indictments
AUSTIN, Texas — Two new lawsuits have been filed against the police officers accused in the fatal shooting of Austin man Alex Gonzales Jr., according to court documents obtained by KVUE on Wednesday. Gonzales was shot in January of 2021 on Wickersham Lane in southeast Austin. His girlfriend was...
More license plate cameras coming to Buda soon
BUDA, Texas — The City of Buda is set to install more license plate cameras that police say can help solve crimes. The cameras snap photos of license plates and, if they find a car connected to a crime, law enforcement is notified. The Buda Police Department said the...
New Year's Day collision results in four people at South Austin hospital
AUSTIN, Texas — An early morning crash resulted in four people being transported to the hospital on Sunday. At 1:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) were called out to the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Alamdea Drive for a two vehicle collision. Once on the scene, medics discovered that of the five people involved in the collision, one person was pinned in their vehicle.
Man arrested after assault on UT campus
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested on Monday afternoon after an assault on the University of Texas at Austin campus. The University of Texas Police Department (UTPD) said the incident happened near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street around 1 p.m. Police said a UT-affiliated person was walking...
KVUE
Shooting in East Austin leaves at least three people injured
