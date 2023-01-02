ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Family of woman found dead in Texas remembers her as suspect is in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The suspect in the death of a young woman in Elgin is in the hospital after a police chase Wednesday. Raul Anthony Caballero was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed in Navasota. The body of his girlfriend, Sofia Vera, was found in Bastrop County on December 30th. The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
More driverless cars are hitting the roadways in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Driverless cars are on the roadways of Downtown Austin and Central Austin. It's part of service similar to Uber called Cruise LLC. They are based out of San Francisco and recently launched here in Austin and Phoenix. The vehicles are Chevy Bolt electric vehicles. "Fully driverless...
More license plate cameras coming to Buda soon

BUDA, Texas — The City of Buda is set to install more license plate cameras that police say can help solve crimes. The cameras snap photos of license plates and, if they find a car connected to a crime, law enforcement is notified. The Buda Police Department said the...
New Year's Day collision results in four people at South Austin hospital

AUSTIN, Texas — An early morning crash resulted in four people being transported to the hospital on Sunday. At 1:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) were called out to the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Alamdea Drive for a two vehicle collision. Once on the scene, medics discovered that of the five people involved in the collision, one person was pinned in their vehicle.
Man arrested after assault on UT campus

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested on Monday afternoon after an assault on the University of Texas at Austin campus. The University of Texas Police Department (UTPD) said the incident happened near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street around 1 p.m. Police said a UT-affiliated person was walking...
Austin local news

