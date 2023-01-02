Ron Rivera did consider going to Taylor Heinicke during the game Sunday

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera benched quarterback Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz last week, knowing it could backfire. After all, nothing from Wentz’s first six games with Washington inspired anyone to believe he’d suddenly change because the Commanders were having success running the football.

After Wentz started the game by completing only two of his first six passes with two interceptions, Rivera stuck with Wentz, despite the crowd chanting for Heinicke after both interceptions.

Wentz seemingly got on track in the second quarter, leading the Commanders on a 21-play, 96-yard drive that ended with Wentz going over the pile for the touchdown. The Commanders would take a 7-3 lead into halftime.

However, the Browns took over in the second half as quarterback Deshaun Watson’s two third-quarter touchdown passes gave the Browns a 17-7 lead. Wentz remained in the game, even throwing another interception.

At any point, did Rivera consider turning back to Heinicke?

“I considered it,” Rivera said. “But then they went up by 14, and I figured for sure we were gonna be throwing the ball downfield.”

The Browns didn’t go up by 14 points until there was 5:21 remaining in the game. So, coach, you didn’t consider benching Wentz until there were five minutes left in the game? After it was apparent to amateurs watching from home that it wasn’t working with Wentz?

Rivera should have considered turning to Heinicke after Wentz’s second interception in the first half. Unfortunately for the Commanders, Rivera was too focused on justifying the decision he made last week to change quarterbacks.