ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 32

VSAL
2d ago

I believe everyone deserves a living wage .I understand some jobs pay more some pay less but in the end if you are working full time no matter what occupation you do everyone deserves a living wage and shouldn't have to struggle.

Reply(1)
4
Related
R.A. Heim

One-time payments up to $1,200 coming from the state in 2023

holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Starting in February of 2023, a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This is a brand new program. The Working Families Tax Credit is a new program that will sends payments up to $1,200 to low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in Washington. The amounts vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children (if there are any). (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Local businesses making adjustments following minimum wage increase

SPOKANE, Wash. — Minimum wage workers will see more money on their paychecks this year. A new year brings the minimum wage up to $15.74 an hour in Washington, an eight-percent increase. Some businesses say they can’t keep up with that increase without making some adjustments. Local businesses are switching up operations and figuring out ways to work more efficiently...
SPOKANE, WA
The Moose 95.1 FM

Does Montana Need A Location Of This Popular Chain Store?

One of the best parts about going on a road trip is stopping for a potty break, a leg stretch, and snacks at one of the many convenience stores or truck stop along the way. Here in Montana, we have hundreds of miles of highways and interstates, and they're dotted with several different places to stop for gas or a quick bite or drink. There are the chain locations such as Love's and Flying J's. Personally, I'm a fan of Town Pump, but that's me.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Committee hears proposed changes to Montana’s alcohol licensing laws

Getting a bloody Mary or Montana microbrew before your next flight out of the Treasure State could get easier if one of several proposed bills heard Tuesday moves forward. The House Business and Labor Committee heard testimony Tuesday morning on proposed amendments to Montana law that involve alcohol:  Expanding opportunities for bars within Montana’s airports.  […] The post Committee hears proposed changes to Montana’s alcohol licensing laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

The unregulated world of Montana’s sober living homes

Kaitlyn, age 32, applied for a spot at Hope Center Ministries near the end of 2021 because it seemed like her best option at the time. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal endangerment related to reckless driving and, after being released, violated her probation by reportedly failing to show up for check-ins and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court records say she had told her probation officer she’d been using methamphetamine, even as she denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol. The women’s sober living home in Clancy, her attorney advised, would help her get out of jail and give her a structured environment to recover from substance use.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

UM Complies With Governor and Agrees to Take Down TikTok Account

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The University of Montana has complied with a request from Montana Governor Greg Gianforte to take down its institutional TikTok account. According to a press release from the governor’s office that stated: ‘After banning TikTok on state devices, for state business, and while connected to the state network, Governor Greg Gianforte today urged the Board of Regents to support efforts by Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian to take similar action within the university system.’
MISSOULA, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Gov. Gianforte announced board appointments

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced the following appointments:. Jeff Burrows, Hamilton: A Hamilton native, Burrows has served as a Ravalli County Commissioner since 2012, working with partners to advocate for the responsible management and protection of our public lands. His term will run through Jan. 1, 2027. Susan Kirby...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Audit bill would protect information, but force state employees to comply

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the language of the bill and the distinction between elected or appointed officials and employees. Montana lawmakers want state employees to be a bit more helpful when it comes to auditing. One of the first bills ready to go as the Montana Legislature kicks off its […] The post Audit bill would protect information, but force state employees to comply appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Washingtonian.com

Weed in the DMV: The Latest Laws

The law used to be simple: Marijuana was a no-no. But things have changed quickly, and it’s become hard to keep track. Here’s our handy guide to the latest on lighting up. The mayor signed a bill in October allowing adults to self-certify that they qualify for medical marijuana—no prescription needed. (Others can legally possess two ounces or no more than three mature plants at home.) In June, the DC Council also passed a bill that protects employees from getting fired if they fail a drug test. Meanwhile, the city has been wrestling with how best to handle “gifting” shops that exploit a legal loophole to peddle pot.
MARYLAND STATE
police1.com

Montana Highway Patrol Dispatcher

We are currently recruiting for *Dispatcher* positions. The Montana Highway Patrol Communications Center provides law enforcement communications services for the Highway Patrol Division troopers, Department of Justice employees, and numerous other state agencies. Communication system operators (dispatchers) staff the centers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and provide...
HELENA, MT
Flathead Beacon

A Legacy of Land and Lumber

When Ron Buentemeier started working in the woods in the early 1960s, there were at least nine lumber mills running in the Flathead Valley. There was American Timber out in Olney, C&C Plywood in Evergreen, and Plum Creek in Columbia Falls, to name a few. And of course, there was F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Co., where Buentemeier was hired as a forester in 1962.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy