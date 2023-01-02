ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

14-year-old boy reported missing from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police asked the community on Jan 7. to help find a missing 14-year-old Mario Eads. He is described by police as 5′8″ tall, 180 pounds, with a black afro. Police say Eads was last seen wearing black and white Nike pants, and a...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Mike Polk Jr. looks at Ohio's new distracted driving laws

CLEVELAND — In an attempt to stop distracted driving, Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 into law yesterday. Among other provisions, the law allows police to stop drivers solely for “using, holding, or physically supporting” a cell phone while driving. That’s right. That thing you see...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
CLEVELAND, OH
Motorious

Three Muscle Cars Stolen From Cleveland Dealership

These car thieves were a little too organized. It’s not every day that we see car thieves get away pretty much 100% Scott free with their crimes. Well, that’s pretty much exactly what happened in the case of these three lost Mopar icons. Police caught the trio of high horsepower American vehicles passing them at around 120 miles an hour late one night. The crime went down in the same place all crimes go down, Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy