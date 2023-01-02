Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Cleveland 13-year-old considered endangered
The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a 13-year-old who is considered to be endangered.
14-year-old boy reported missing from Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police asked the community on Jan 7. to help find a missing 14-year-old Mario Eads. He is described by police as 5′8″ tall, 180 pounds, with a black afro. Police say Eads was last seen wearing black and white Nike pants, and a...
Man arrested after crashing into 3 parked vehicles, bus shelter, running from police
A man has been arrested in Cleveland Heights after crashing into three parked vehicles and an RTA bus shelter during a police chase Saturday.
Cleveland Police searching for missing 27-year-old woman
Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 27-year-old woman who was last spoken to on Jan. 3, 2023.
2 Cleveland officers face discipline to take a report in 2020 crash incident
Cleveland's Safety Director said Officer Harvey Andrekovic was terminated and Officer Jason Rees issued an 8-day suspension for failing to file a police report and make an arrest in a 2020 incident.
2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting
“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” said police Chief Chris Britton.
Fatal accident: Car overturned in Trumbull County
The Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash.
Traffic cleared after crash on I-90E coming into downtown Cleveland
Drivers heading into downtown Cleveland experienced major delays after a crash on I-90 East just before the East 22nd Street overpass.
Mike Polk Jr. looks at Ohio's new distracted driving laws
CLEVELAND — In an attempt to stop distracted driving, Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 into law yesterday. Among other provisions, the law allows police to stop drivers solely for “using, holding, or physically supporting” a cell phone while driving. That’s right. That thing you see...
911 call: Man tired of waiting in ER calls for Cleveland ambulance
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a man got tired of waiting to be seen in a hospital emergency room, so he called 911 for a Cleveland ambulance.
Rescuers describe swimming incident that sent Peyton Hillis to ICU
Relatives are giving an update on former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis, who was hospitalized after a swimming accident this week.
Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
Sentencing delayed for man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas; however, it was continued and there is no new court date. Ryan Clemmons...
'Blizzard Bandit' breaks into Summit County bar, comes away empty-handed
GREEN, Ohio — The Summit County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video of a suspect who broke into an area bar during last month's winter storm. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Dubbing the suspect...
Suspended judge resigns: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland judge suspended last year has officially resigned and will not be coming back to the bench.
Three Muscle Cars Stolen From Cleveland Dealership
These car thieves were a little too organized. It’s not every day that we see car thieves get away pretty much 100% Scott free with their crimes. Well, that’s pretty much exactly what happened in the case of these three lost Mopar icons. Police caught the trio of high horsepower American vehicles passing them at around 120 miles an hour late one night. The crime went down in the same place all crimes go down, Cleveland.
Medina police providing free steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners in effort to prevent car thefts
MEDINA, Ohio — Medina police are providing free steering wheel locks to Hyundai vehicle owners in an effort to prevent people from stealing them. The department says it has about 50 of the locks available. Those living in either Medina or Lafayette Township are eligible to receive one, and they will be given out on a first come, first served basis.
Police use taser on driver after pursuit from Parma Heights to Cleveland
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 44-year-old man faces several charges after fleeing from police in Parma Heights and leading officers on a chase that finally ended in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According...
Lakewood man pleads guilty after dozens of dogs were found inside his home
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A Lakewood man has agreed to plead guilty to multiple charges of cruelty to animals after dozens of dogs were found living in unsanitary conditions inside his home last month. The individual, who has not been named, reached the agreement with Lakewood city prosecutors on Friday....
$1M bond set for man accused of killing Akron mom, injuring her 5-year-old daughter
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 39-year-old man accused of murdering an Akron mom and injuring her five-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve pleaded not guilty in Akron Municipal Court Wednesday. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested Christopher Mason on Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals...
