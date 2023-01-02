ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Three people killed in early-morning hotel blaze

By Katrine Bussey
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cFcx4_0k0uBDru00

Three people have died after an early-morning hotel blaze in Perth , police have confirmed

Emergency services were called to the New County Hotel just after 5am on Monday.

Police Scotland said three people had been confirmed dead at the scene.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney described the fatalities as “heartbreaking news”.

Mr Swinney, the MSP for Perthshire North, tweeted: “My sympathies with all affected by this tragedy.”

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said: “Our thoughts are very much with the families and loved ones of those who have died at what is a very difficult time for everyone.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and officers are conducting a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

Police Scotland said officers were called to the hotel in County Place shortly before 5.10am.

Guests had been evacuated, along with two people staying in a neighbouring block of flats.

A number of people were treated for minor injuries by crews from the Scottish Ambulance Service .

Roads surrounding the hotel were closed off with members of the public asked to avoid the area.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent nine appliances to the scene after the alarm was raised at 5.02am.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently in attendance alongside emergency service partners at a commercial building fire at County Place in Perth.”

When the news broke, we all hoped that everyone would make it out and would be accounted for. This is the last thing that anybody expected

Pete Wishart

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service of a fire at the New County Hotel in Perth at 05:05hrs.

“We responded with 21 resources including our special operation resource team, with our first resource on scene at 05:12hrs.”

Local MP Pete Wishart said the fire was “simply awful news at the beginning of the year when so many people are out celebrating”.

Mr Wishart, who represents Perth and North Perthshire, added: “My thoughts are firmly with the families and friends of the victims.

“When the news broke, we all hoped that everyone would make it out and would be accounted for. This is the last thing that anybody expected.

“I know the people of Perth will be devastated by this news and would like to extend their deepest sympathies to those affected by this tragedy.

“Can I also thank the emergency services who attended the scene in such numbers.”

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Three people taken to hospital after car crushed under tractor

Three people were taken to hospital after a car was crushed under a tractor.It happened during a crash in Sunnyside Road, Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, at about 10pm on Wednesday.The trio, who were in the car, were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.The driver of the tractor was unhurt.Police Scotland said a 23-year-old man driving the car has been charged in connection with the incident.A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
The Independent

Investigations continue after three killed in hotel blaze

Investigations are continuing into a blaze which claimed the lives of three people at a hotel.Emergency services were called to the New County Hotel in Perth just after 5am on Monday.Three people and a dog died in the blaze, which more than 60 firefighters were involved in tackling at the height of the incident.Guests were evacuated, as were two people staying in a neighbouring block of flats.Manju Prasanna, from Sri Lanka, fled from the hotel with his wife and four-year-old daughter.The 38-year-old told The Courier: “One person was shouting loudly that there’s a fire. I heard the fire alarm go...
BBC

Aberdeenshire council workers clearing flood debris rescued from river

Council workers clearing flood debris from below a bridge had to be rescued from rising river levels. Aberdeenshire Council said roads workers were below Potarch Bridge when two team members became cut-off on Wednesday morning. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said water rescue teams assisted the two men.
BBC

Norfolk fireman Carl Mills dies at fire station

A dedicated and popular firefighter with 38 years' service died at his fire station on Boxing Day. Carl Mills, 58, had been a watch manager at Wroxham, near Norwich, for several years, having joined the service in 1984. The married father-of-two died there on Monday morning. Norfolk Fire and Rescue...
Outsider.com

Giant ‘Freak’ Wave Kills 3 and Injures Over a Dozen on Beach

On the sunny Saturday afternoon of December 17, the beach in the coastal city of Durban, South Africa, was packed. Countless locals and tourists alike flocked to the soft sand and cool waters for a day of fun and relaxation. As the day came to an end, however, a day of leisure turned into a harrowing ordeal when a giant “freak” wave came crashing into the shore.
The Independent

Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
People

At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia

Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
Daily Mail

'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A

A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
The Independent

Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died

A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
The Independent

‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row

A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
Tyla

Woman who was killed by police car had ‘hands full of Christmas presents’

A 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a police car has been described as having hands full of Christmas presents when the incident took place. Rachael Louise Moore lost her life as she was walking on Sheil Road in Liverpool at about 8.10pm on Christmas Eve, when she was struck by the marked police car.
The Independent

Almost 30 sheep killed in one of ‘worst’ livestock attacks seen by Kent police

27 pregnant sheep have died after “possibly the worst livestock attack we have ever had”, Kent Police said.The ewes, some of which were pregnant with twins or triplets, were attacked between Christmas Eve and 1pm on Boxing Day.It happened in a field near Deerton Street in Teynham, near Sittingbourne, Kent, and barking was heard in the area between 4 and 5pm on Christmas Day.A police spokesman said they believe the attack was carried out by one dog but “cannot rule out” that more dogs may have been involved.PC Marc Pennicott of the Kent Police rural task force said: “This is...
The Independent

Neighbour ‘heard scream’ on road where two young boys were found dead

A woman is being questioned by police over the deaths of two young boys at a house in east London.Emergency services were called to a property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, east London, at 2pm on Friday, where they found the bodies of the two boys, aged two and five.A 44-year-old woman was arrested shortly afterwards when police were called to a disturbance at a nearby property in Maxey Road, and she remains in custody.The man was detained later and both were known to the children, said the Metropolitan Police.But the man was later released without further action.On Saturday father-of-two Sultan...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy