The Xbox series S has £40 slashed off its price in the January sales

By Alex Lee
 2 days ago

Calling all gamers. The January sales have arrived, and Microsoft has just released a limited-time deal on the Xbox series S that you won’t want to miss.

The retailer has discounted the price of the digital-only console by a sizeable £40 this January, making Microsoft’s entry-level console even cheaper.

It’s not the only deal we’ve spotted in the January sales. Everything from AirPods to air fryers to Nintendo Switch consoles have been slashed in price, as well as clothes from top fashion labels and, yup, even mattresses .

While the series S might not boast quite the same specs as the more powerful Xbox series X (£440, Amazon.co.uk ), which has a disc drive and 4K resolution, the more affordable console still packs a punch and is often a better buy for some gamers.

If you’re in the market for a new console this year, this deal on the Xbox series S is definitely worth considering.

Xbox series S: Was £249.99, now £209.99, Microsoft.com

Already good value, the Xbox series S is a more compact console than the beefier Xbox series X. They have the same CPU, but the series X has a more powerful GPU. They can both play next-gen games, however.

In our round-up of the best gaming consoles we said: “The Xbox series S is remarkably good value for a gaming console in 2022. With the lowest price point for any of the major next-gen console manufacturers, it’s a good option for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time.”

This isn’t the cheapest the console has been, however. Before Christmas 2022, a number of retailers discounted the Xbox series S by £50, seeing it fall to £199.99, while, during Black Friday, it fell to just £189 at Currys. That said, a £40 price cut is nothing to be sniffed at, considering the console only received its first discount in November last year.

Argos is also selling the Xbox series S for £209.99, but it’s only available in-store at certain branches, so you’ll have to do a bit of searching.

