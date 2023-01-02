ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prince Harry says he wants ‘a family, not an institution’ in first glimpse of ITV interview

By Ellie Muir
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvip8_0k0uBADj00

The Duke of Sussex has opened up about the fraught relationships he has with his brother and father, in a preview clip of his forthcoming interview with ITV.

The interview will air on ITV’s News at Ten with presenter Tom Bradby, just days before Harry’s memoir Spare is published on 10 January.

In the clip, Harry is seen discussing the alleged treatment he and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, also referred to in their six-part Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan .

“I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back,” he says, continuing: “It never needed to be this way.”

He also refers to the “leaking and the planting” of evidence that was previously mentioned in Harry & Meghan .

The Duke also opens up about how he wants a “family, not an institution”.

In a similar sentiment to that portrayed in the Netflix series, Harry claims that he and Meghan have been portrayed as “villains” and while “they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile”. It is unclear who he is referring to when he says “they”.

Filmed in California where the duke now lives with Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, the interview promises to go into “unprecedented depth and detail” about his life in and outside the royal family.

Meanwhile , Harry tells CBS's Anderson Cooper of the “betrayal” by Buckingham Palace while speaking on the 60 Minutes programme.

In the extract, Harry claims: “Every single time I've tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NSDme_0k0uBADj00

“The family motto is 'never complain, never explain', but it's just a motto.

“They (Buckingham Palace) will feed or have a conversation with a correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it, they will say they have reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

“But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting. So when we're being told for the last six years, 'we can't put a statement out to protect you', but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”

The “personal and emotional” memoir Spare , which has been ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer, will be released by Penguin Random House on 10 January .

A source claiming to have knowledge of the book has said the book will be particularly “tough” on William.

With additional reporting from PA

Comments / 11

Judy P. King
5d ago

Taking sibling rivalry to a whole new level! The typical "youngest kid" (re: high-test partying early on, shallow rebellion by dressing in Nazi garb, marrying someone totally unsuited for the royal life) now is trying to take down the typical "oldest kid" (responsible, reliable, dutiful, respectful of his station in life, his family, and his country). Good luck, Harry! I think William is too universally well-liked and admired for you to do much harm to him, no matter how much your puppeteer wants you to.

Reply
10
Susan Chatoney
5d ago

they just seem to recycle the same old "news" in order to do interviews, documentaries, books...anything to keep them in the spotlight and bring in more money. It would seem eventually they have to give it up...live their lives & perhaps get jobs. They keep denying the "we left to have privacy" and have no paparazzi. There are articles where that shows that was part of their reason. So now another interview then Harrys book "SPARE" and again they promise revelations not heard before. I kind of doubt it. Oh and now Meghan wants to write "her truth". I think we don't need more.

Reply
9
Linda Krier
5d ago

give me a break! tired of their whining, just get on with your life. this split cannot be fixed because if your actions

Reply(1)
8
Related
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Can’t Have Their Royal Titles Stripped By King Charles

This article has been updated since its original publication date to include recent facts. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles have been a hot topic of discussion ever since King Charles took the throne following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, earlier this year. While Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, have yet to receive new titles like Prince William and Kate Middleton, whose titles and social media handles were almost instantly upgraded to Prince and Princess of Wales, things have been relatively quiet regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s ones, with the fate of their, and their children’s, titles being very up in the air!
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
epicstream.com

Prince William Shuts Down Negative Comments About Prince Harry When He Hears Them? Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton Allegedly Hopeful for a Reconciliation With Sussexes

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains strained today. It’s unclear if the brothers, who used to be very close, already had the opportunity to talk about their issues following Harry & Meghan. In the documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his older brother shouted at him during one of their confrontations.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He Offered To Relinquish His & Meghan Markle's Sussex Titles For New Life In Canada

Seeing what life was like away from the British tabloids and monarchy opened Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eyes to what their life could be like without it all— and the royal was willing to do whatever it took to make their temporary paradise a reality. In the fifth episode of Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex revealed he was willing to strip himself of his royal title if it meant freedom for the couple. The 38-year-old made the shocking offering in a letter to King Charles III after their move to Canada. Recalling how Harry and Meghan came...
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Expert Claim Prince Harry Showed His Misogyny By Calling Meghan Markle as ‘What’

Weeks after Harry & Meghan first aired on Netflix, royal experts have dug deep into the series and have come up with their own theories. The other day a body language expert gave his opinion on how there was a lack of congruence between the Sussex. Not only the body language expert but various other Royal analysts have had thorough research on the Netflix bighit. Some theories say Prince Harry had an unfamiliar tone intact as he referred to his wife, Meghan Markle at some point.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He Received Message Prohibiting Him & Meghan Markle From Seeing Queen Elizabeth II Before Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "blocked" from seeing Queen Elizabeth II shortly before they chose to step away from the royal family.After spending Christmas 2019 in Canada, Harry set up what should have been a heartwarming sleepover with his wife at his grandmother's, however, the couple received a text instructing them not to visit moments before their flight into London."Before we left I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her that we were coming back on the 6th, and I would love to come and see you," Harry recalled of his New Year's plans during the fifth...
Prevention

Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges

Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
Elle

King Charles’ Coronation: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Reportedly Be Invited

King Charles III, previously known as Prince Charles, will officially become the Monarch following his coronation on May 6, 2023. It was previously reported, per the Daily Mail, that his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle will be invited to the coronation at Westminster Abbey, which will take place on the same day as the couple’s son Archie’s fourth birthday.
epicstream.com

Why Does Princess Beatrice Have to Approve Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Film Queen Elizabeth’s Cottage for Netflix Docuseries Harry & Meghan?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle probably had the approval they needed when they filmed inside Queen Elizabeth's Wendy house for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, according to a new report. Apparently, all they needed was a go signal from Princess Beatrice. Princess Beatrice Reportedly Allows Prince Harry And Meghan...
epicstream.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Shock: Harry & Meghan Credits Reportedly Includes Paparazzi Agency Behind Thomas Markle’s Staged Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle raised eyebrows after many noticed that the credits of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan included the paparazzi agency that worked with her father, Thomas Markle Sr.'s staged photos. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Credits Paparazzi Agency Linked To Thomas Sr.'s Staged Photos.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy