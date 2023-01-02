Read full article on original website
The first UK exhibition of Roy DeCarava’s photography in more than 30 years was a sustained study in the quietly mesmeric power of light and shadow. Whether through formal portraits or mysterious landscapes and interiors, DeCarava imbued the everyday experience of Black urban life in America with a hushed reverence and formal rigour that brought to life a world that was all but invisible to the mainstream. This retrospective was a revelatory glimpse of a singular way of seeing that spanned six decades and constantly evaded the obvious. As his widow, Sherry Turner DeCarava, who curated the exhibition, put it: “He was defined by aesthetics, not just geography or sociology.”
Philip Pearlstein died on Dec. 17, 2022. To commemorate his life and career, we revisit this article that originally appeared in the February 1984 issue of A.i.A. Related Articles Philip Pearlstein, Whose Nude Portraits Defined Realist Painting, Dies at 98 'A True Pioneer': Friends and Colleagues Remember Linda Nochlin Francis Picabia, Art-World Jailer: Philip Pearlstein on 'One of the Prime Movers of Modern Art,' in 1970 At regular intervals since the advent of Abstract Expressionism there have been declarations heralding the imminent comeback of “Realism,” but these announcements have proved themselves to be more in the line of conservative wishful thinking than a fair...
After attempting to climb the New York City social ladder as a wannabe German heiress, could notorious con artist Anna Sorokin be making her post-prison comeback as, wait for it, an actual artist? It seems the convicted scammer, who went by the name Anna Delvey during her grifting escapades, has found a new passion—creating and selling her own prints from her Lower East Side apartment while under house arrest. So far, she’s made $340,000, according to the New York Post. The works include original paintings and sketches that range from $250 to $250,000 in price. Lawyers, tech entrepreneurs and Saturday Night Live alum Chloe Fineman are reported to...
A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST, CURATOR, AND EDUCATOR Deborah Willis, whose influential career has focused on how Black people and gender are represented, has won the $200,000 Don Tyson Prize for the Advancement of American Art from the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. Given every two years, the award has previously gone to Project Row Houses, vanessa german, and the Archives of American Art . An exhibition organized by Willis, “The Black Civil War Soldier,” which features photographic portraits, is now on view at the New York University Kimmel Windows Gallery. In 2020, Willis’s work was profiled in ARTnews. BLACK AND BLUE. What is...
Heirs of a collector persecuted during the Nazi regime are seeking to recover works by Egon Schiele from the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California. Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, relatives of the Austrian Jewish collector Fritz Grünbaum, who was killed in 1941 at Dachau concentration camp, have filed lawsuits against the New York and California museums over a 1912 painting and 1915 pencil drawing, both portraits of women, respectively. The suits, filed last week, allege that Grünbaum was forced to liquid his assets during his internment at Dachau. According to...
This article is part of the i-Dentity podcast series. You can listen to the full episode on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. In the dark streets of 1970s Soho, there once lay a club called The Blitz. It was within these walls every Tuesday night that the glitterati of London’s post-punk scene would gather to pose to a soundtrack of Bowie, Kraftwerk and the occasional Edith Piaf song. To get in, you didn’t just have to look good, but the emphasis was on being totally original in the way that you were dressed. Edwardian sci-fi pirates and bondage nuns, with hair done at the nearby salon Antenna, were not unheard of at The Blitz. These ‘Peacock Punks’ were first dubbed ‘the cult with no name’, and then the ‘Blitz Kids’, but one label would eventually stick - the New Romantics.
Artadia, a grant-making nonprofit that facilitates a series of sought-after artist awards, has said it will grow the cash purses that come with all of its prizes. Whereas each came with $10,000, now every winner will receive $15,000. Although Artadia’s awards do not come with nearly as much money as the country’s top art prizes, the grants are closely watched because winners of them typically go on to achieve greater success. For that reason, Artadia’s grants can provide crucial support to artists who have yet to hit it big or are just starting receive larger exposure. Nick Cave, for example, won an...
Time-travel tales have been popular since H.G Wells penned his 1895 novella, The Time Machine, and later writers, such as William Gibson in his 2014 novel, The Peripheral, have further refined the genre. YA authors have also made key contributions, such as Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 classic, A Wrinkle in Time. Here are three more books about time treks, all recommended by Kirkus Indie:
Staged by the Manhattan Theatre Club and being performed at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, "The Collaboration" was previously performed in London. A variation of the story was recently made into a film also starring Bettany and Pope.
Sometimes life becomes a little stale. From upbeat pop to teenage last hurrahs, our critics have the moodboard for forging a fresh path
For a lavish and expensive epic about 1920s Hollywood, Damien Chazelle’s new film, Babylon, introduces itself about as scatologically as possible. In its first sequence, a harried gofer named Manny Torres (played by Diego Calva) tries to transport an elephant into the Hollywood Hills for a big-shot producer’s party, a farcical task that ends with the elephant pooping on the camera lens—in a way, on the viewers themselves. We then cut to a giggling movie star getting urinated on as part of some private sexcapade while the party ensues on the floors below—a sweaty, drug-fueled orgy that Chazelle presents in a bravura unbroken take.
Hong Kong's M+ Museum Celebrates First Anniversary With 'Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now' Exhibit
The largest retrospective of the artist in Asia outside of Japan. Yayoi Kusama‘s life work has landed in Hong Kong‘s M+ Museum. In celebration of the museum’s one-year anniversary, a new exhibit surrounding the Japanese contemporary artist’s vision and groundbreaking career has been unveiled. Titled, Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now, the exhibit is the largest retrospective of the artist in Asia outside Japan. The collection showcases how Kusama’s work has turned her into one of the most recognizable global cultural icons in the 21st century. Honoring his avant-garde vision, signature aesthetic and core philosophy in art and life, the exhibit features more than 200 works of art, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, installations, and archival material.
Each episode of Bret Easton Ellis’s long-running podcast begins with a monologue – sometimes a review, sometimes a mildly provocative essay, pillorying the culture’s supposed new puritans. His opening in September 2020 felt different. For 20 years, Ellis said, he’d been haunted by a book he longed to write but was terrified to begin: a memoir of sorts, detailing “what happened to me, and a few of my friends, one year at the end of high school”. His last false start – a few rough pages written with “trembling hands”, half-numbed by tequila – triggered “an anxiety attack so severe that it sent me to the emergency room”.
A prolific designer who had a hand in designing a host of 1970s creations including the Raleigh Chopper, Bond Bug car and marble run toy has died. Tom Karen, who lived in Cambridge, died aged 96 on New Year's Eve surrounded by his family, a statement said. The industrial designer...
A matter of weeks after being delighted and confounded by Derren Brown, I’m very much here for a theatrical deep-dive into the history of illusion that takes in the “Mechanical Turk”, the magic pioneer Jean-Eugène Robert-Houdin and the trailblazer in early cinema Georges Méliès. Alexis Michalik’s time-hopping The Art of Illusion – a hit in France as Le Cercle des Illusionnistes – has now been translated for the UK stage by playwright Waleed Akhtar (The P Word). Its Frenchness feels intact, mind you: it’s a jeu d’esprit that, like many a magic show, diverts from moment to moment but offers you very little to hang on to.
'Determined to have her story told': Retrospective casts new light on Yayoi Kusama's seven-decade career
Bringing together more than 200 works, an exhibition of the 93-year-old artist in Hong Kong is filled with Instagram-friendly moments. But M+ museum hopes visitors will take the opportunity to dive deeper.
Luca Guadagnino’s projects continue to stack up. While Bones and All works the awards circuit, he’s currently doing the final mix on his tennis menage-a-trois comedy Challengers, all the while preparing for Queer, his William Burroughs adaptation set to start shooting later this year. But if that wasn’t enough, it seems like the wheels on his next next movie are finally in motion. And he’s turning his hand to a real-life figure this time, with a biopic about the life of Audrey Hepburn.
This unbelievably realistic goldfish is actually not real, it was made by Japanese artist Riusuke Fukahori. Yes, you got it right, it’s not alive fish, it was created in real Japanese houshold objects. Fukahori was patiently pouring a layer of resin, letting it dry, then painting a little piece with acrylic paint, then pouring another layer, painting more and so on until a perfect 3D goldfish appears.
Looking at the Masters: Yayoi Kusama
Yayoi Kusama (b.1929) is an internationally popular artist whose works have delighted, entranced, and entertained people for decades. She was born in Matsumoto, Japan to wealthy parents. By the age of 10, she was experiencing what she described as “flashes of light, aura, or dense fields of dots.” These visual and aural hallucinations were diagnosed as obsessional neurosis and depersonalization. Obsessional neurosis, visions and sounds, recurred against Kusama’s will, but her ability to reason and remain lucid remained. They had an enormous impact on her art. As a child she wanted to study art, and she made a deal with her mother to study art if she also went to etiquette school. Kusama began to study Japanese Nihonga in 1948.
