Rapid City, SD

KEVN

Snowy today, then mostly dry.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A winter storm moving into the plains will spread snow north into the southern half of South Dakota today. Several inches of snow will be likely, with the largest totals toward the Nebraska border. In Rapid City, 1″-3″ of snow is likely with locally higher amounts possible around town. Up to a foot of snow could fall in Jackson and Bennett Counties on east.
newscenter1.tv

Recent water main breaks not unusual occurrence

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City crews have been busy taking care of a few water main breaks. Public Works says there are a few contributing factors, one of them being the sub-zero temperatures. A lack of snowpack with the freeze and thaw this season is stressful on water lines. Geology is another factor with soil settling in some areas. These areas are compounded by aging infrastructure.
KELOLAND TV

New Year’s shooting; fatal rollover; Winter storm headlines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!. It’s Sunday, January 1, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is...
KELOLAND TV

Missing woman located, officials say

RED ELM, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement, Cynthia Rousseau-Fischer’s last confirmed location was at the Fort Meade Hospital in Sturgis on Wednesday, December 28. She was driving a white...
KEVN

Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hailey Fischer went missing Nov. 29. Just 17 days before her 16th birthday. Hailey is described as a fun-loving, and happy girl who loves her animals. It started as a normal morning. Stephany Fischer, Haileys mom, went to wake up Hailey for school but Hailey...
KEVN

Rapid City's annual Downtown Restaurant Week is almost here

The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. BHSU unveils a new five-year plan. City leaders plan for downtown economic development project. Updated: 17 hours ago. The bridge between downtown Rapid City and South Dakota Mines has been in the...
Black Hills Pioneer

Woman found dead in Spearfish

SPEARFISH — On Dec. 19, 2022, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased woman at 360 Hillsview Dr. in Spearfish — Ken’s Trailer Court.
newscenter1.tv

Wobbly Bobby: Offering drinks and games for a fun night

Nestled in downtown Rapid City, Wobbly Bobby is a pub for everyone to come together. With 48 different types of beer on draft, including a lot of local favorites, the drink menu features an excellent selection of whiskey, scotch, bourbons and a specialized cocktail menu. Take a look at what...
KEVN

Custer man has bond reduced in deadly rollover crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The man arrested in Saturday’s deadly rollover crash on East North Street in Rapid City was in court Tuesday, requesting a lower bond. Nicholas Herman, 20 of Custer, is charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular battery, reckless driving, minor consumption, and DUI.
dakotanewsnow.com

Mega Millions ticket sold in Rapid City worth $4 million

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday’s winning ticket matched five of five winning numbers and was just the Mega Ball away from the $785 million jackpot. The South Dakota Lottery reports the winning ticket was sold at Corner Pantry, located at 310 E. Fairmont Blvd. in Rapid City and has yet to be claimed. The lottery recommends the winner sign the ticket and head to their nearest South Dakota Lottery validation center.
sdpb.org

Local humane societies are full

A multitude of factors are straining humane societies in the Black Hills. Some of the causes are issues that helped define 2022—the pandemic, housing and inflation. Two-month-old Australian shepherds Dylan and Bindi sit behind a crate in the Humane Society of the Black Hills. The puppy pair is part of an increasing number of dogs at the Rapid City shelter.
Flying Magazine

Look Out, Rapid City!

It was our first night cross-country flight in the B-24, beginning at our base in Topeka, Kansas, on a triangular flight plan across the American Midwest. The aircraft was one in a pool of training B-24s and we’d not flown this particular one before. We took off in the...
kotatv.com

There’s a new sheriff in Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday morning, Pennington County officially swore in a new sheriff. Brian Mueller was sworn in along with the rest of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. During the ceremony, Mueller hinted at not making a lot of changes to the system already in place but rather working with the resources available to build off of what’s already there. He says the current system in place is “strong” and doesn’t need much work.
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million

VALE, S.D. (KELO) — A property recently sold for $37 million near the town of Vale, South Dakota. The Bismarck Trail Ranch sits alongside the Belle Fourche River, and was sold by realtor Robb Nelson of Hall & Hall. He spoke with KELOLAND News over the phone to provide details.
kotatv.com

Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A person is dead and a driver is arrested for vehicular homicide following an early morning rollover crash Saturday on East North Street, Rapid City. Police arrested 20-yearold Nicholas Herman of Custer. As well as vehicular homicide, Herman is charged with two counts of vehicular battery, minor consuming, reckless driving and driving under the influence.
