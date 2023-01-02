RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday morning, Pennington County officially swore in a new sheriff. Brian Mueller was sworn in along with the rest of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. During the ceremony, Mueller hinted at not making a lot of changes to the system already in place but rather working with the resources available to build off of what’s already there. He says the current system in place is “strong” and doesn’t need much work.

