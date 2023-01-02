ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Central Pa. woman looking for a third chance at life

YORK, Pa. — Courtney Lambert was diagnosed with kidney disease when she was just two years old. At the age of 9, both her kidneys failed. “A year later, I got my first transplant from my father. That transplant lasted about five years," said Lambert. She got a second...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

A healthy start to the new year | Family First

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — When it comes to having a healthy 2023, Dr. Cynthia Elsner, the lead physician at UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in Hummelstown, says to make it a family affair. “It is important to get the whole family involved in leading a healthy lifestyle,” said Dr. Elsner....
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Officials gather in Harrisburg to address substance use disorder prevention in restaurants

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State officials gathered Wednesday to address the growing issue of substance abuse in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Leaders with the Departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) gathered in Harrisburg to highlight the importance of substance use disorder education and prevention for employees and employers.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Retired U.S. Navy serviceman serving his community once again

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A former United States Navy serviceman has decided to serve his community once again. Daniel G. Donovan, is the oldest cadet to be sworn into the Harrisburg Police Department. After serving as an attorney in the U.S. Navy's Judge Advocate General's Corps for 21 years, Donavan...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Celebrating 2023's first National Play Outside Day

The weather outside has been far from frightful, which has many excited to take advantage of National Play Outside Day. This national holiday takes place on the first Saturday of each month and aims to bring family members of all ages together by enjoying some time out of the house.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Strengthening your entire core muscle group | FOX43 FitMinute

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Susannah Gillespie, a York Jewish Community Center personal trainer, says that the core is the most important muscle group to consistently work to strengthen. "Core not only encompasses our abs in the front, obliques on the side but also our lower back, so it helps...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg police investigating alleged attempted child luring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring. According to Harrisburg School District's Superintendent Eric Turman, police are investigating reports of attempted luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg. A 9-year-old child was allegedly walking home with an older cousin and...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Elderly woman dies in Lancaster County fire

LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 3:42 p.m.: The deceased has been identified as Anna Manson, 80, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office. Her body was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further examination. Cause and manner of death are pending. An elderly Lancaster County woman died in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

House fire in Lancaster kills 2 teens

LANCASTER, Pa. — A second person has died following a house fire in Lancaster city on New Year's Eve. Ariana Leavitt, 13, died Monday shortly before 12:30 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's office. Ariana death was ruled accidental. The coroner said she...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Palmyra business helps guests forge their own blade

PALMYRA, Pa. — Not all swords are created equal. At least, that's the concept on which Greg Ramsey and Eitri Jones of The Drunken Smithy founded their business. The duo opened their workshop eight years ago. They are dedicated to helping ordinary people create their own metalwork—most often, blades.
PALMYRA, PA
FOX 43

Farm hands prepare for Pa. Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After a week of preparation, the animals are moving into place for the start of the Pennsylvania Farm Show. “It’s always exciting because you’re seeing new cows that people are showing this year," said Dalton Brown, a farm hand from the Adams Cattle Company.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Northern Lancaster County Regional police identify lost man

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 6, 3:59 a.m.: The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department reports that they have identified the man and no longer require assistance. Previously: The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man. The pictured man...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police incident in Adams County cleared

NEW OXFORD, Pa. — Update, Jan. 6, 4:09 a.m.: Trooper Frazer reports that police left the scene around 2:00 a.m. There is no word on the cause or nature of the incident at this time. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently at the scene of a New Oxford street.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy