Central Pa. woman looking for a third chance at life
YORK, Pa. — Courtney Lambert was diagnosed with kidney disease when she was just two years old. At the age of 9, both her kidneys failed. “A year later, I got my first transplant from my father. That transplant lasted about five years," said Lambert. She got a second...
Turning 23: Lancaster County dog celebrates big birthday milestone
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Imagine living for 161 years. It's not the case for anyone in Lancaster County, but it is how long one dog in the area has lived in dog years. 23-year-old Ladybug celebrated her birthday at Neffsville Veterinary Clinic in Manheim Township on Wednesday, Jan. 4. It's believed that Ladybug was born on Jan. 3, 2000.
A healthy start to the new year | Family First
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — When it comes to having a healthy 2023, Dr. Cynthia Elsner, the lead physician at UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in Hummelstown, says to make it a family affair. “It is important to get the whole family involved in leading a healthy lifestyle,” said Dr. Elsner....
Officials gather in Harrisburg to address substance use disorder prevention in restaurants
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State officials gathered Wednesday to address the growing issue of substance abuse in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Leaders with the Departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) gathered in Harrisburg to highlight the importance of substance use disorder education and prevention for employees and employers.
Retired U.S. Navy serviceman serving his community once again
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A former United States Navy serviceman has decided to serve his community once again. Daniel G. Donovan, is the oldest cadet to be sworn into the Harrisburg Police Department. After serving as an attorney in the U.S. Navy's Judge Advocate General's Corps for 21 years, Donavan...
Police investigating alleged York County robbery of 14-year-old
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating a reported robbery. According to police, on Jan. 4 at 6:54 a.m. a 14-year-old boy was walking to his bus stop along the 700 block of Albright Avenue. The victim reported that an unknown man wearing...
Lancaster County healthcare center temporarily closed after sprinkler system malfunction
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A Lancaster County health center is temporarily closed due to heavy water damage brought on by a malfunction with the building's sprinkler and HVAC system. Union Community Care's New Holland facility, located at 435 South Kinzer Avenue, suffered the water damage on Dec. 26, 2022.
Celebrating 2023's first National Play Outside Day
The weather outside has been far from frightful, which has many excited to take advantage of National Play Outside Day. This national holiday takes place on the first Saturday of each month and aims to bring family members of all ages together by enjoying some time out of the house.
Strengthening your entire core muscle group | FOX43 FitMinute
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Susannah Gillespie, a York Jewish Community Center personal trainer, says that the core is the most important muscle group to consistently work to strengthen. "Core not only encompasses our abs in the front, obliques on the side but also our lower back, so it helps...
Police arrest 4 in York after 'social media bragging' supplies video evidence
YORK, Pa. — Three adults and one juvenile were arrested in York this week after investigators used video clips posted on social media against them, the York City Police Department said Friday. Police found the video clips while investigating the Dec. 31, 2022, shooting death of 18-year-old Amiya Paige...
Harrisburg police investigating alleged attempted child luring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring. According to Harrisburg School District's Superintendent Eric Turman, police are investigating reports of attempted luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg. A 9-year-old child was allegedly walking home with an older cousin and...
Elderly woman dies in Lancaster County fire
LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 3:42 p.m.: The deceased has been identified as Anna Manson, 80, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office. Her body was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further examination. Cause and manner of death are pending. An elderly Lancaster County woman died in...
House fire in Lancaster kills 2 teens
LANCASTER, Pa. — A second person has died following a house fire in Lancaster city on New Year's Eve. Ariana Leavitt, 13, died Monday shortly before 12:30 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's office. Ariana death was ruled accidental. The coroner said she...
New Year's Day fight, shooting hospitalizes five in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A New Year's Day fight with shots fired resulted in five hospitalizations. On Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1:30 a.m., Harrisburg police responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street for a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found multiple people who had been involved...
Palmyra business helps guests forge their own blade
PALMYRA, Pa. — Not all swords are created equal. At least, that's the concept on which Greg Ramsey and Eitri Jones of The Drunken Smithy founded their business. The duo opened their workshop eight years ago. They are dedicated to helping ordinary people create their own metalwork—most often, blades.
Farm hands prepare for Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — After a week of preparation, the animals are moving into place for the start of the Pennsylvania Farm Show. “It’s always exciting because you’re seeing new cows that people are showing this year," said Dalton Brown, a farm hand from the Adams Cattle Company.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police identify lost man
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 6, 3:59 a.m.: The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department reports that they have identified the man and no longer require assistance. Previously: The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man. The pictured man...
Former Lancaster County PennDOT worker charged in alleged fraud scheme
LANCASTER, Pa. — A former Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee in Lancaster County has been accused of using his position to facilitate a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicles, Pennsylvania State Police said Wednesday. Angelo Carrion, 66, of Lancaster, has been charged with 17 counts...
Police incident in Adams County cleared
NEW OXFORD, Pa. — Update, Jan. 6, 4:09 a.m.: Trooper Frazer reports that police left the scene around 2:00 a.m. There is no word on the cause or nature of the incident at this time. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently at the scene of a New Oxford street.
Suspected single gunshot in Dauphin County home leads to police barricade
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A call to 911 regarding an online threat led to a two-hour-long police barricade in Harrisburg. On Jan. 3, at 9:39 a.m., Nofil Swati called Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police to the 2000 block Kensington Way, claiming he wanted to report an online threat.
