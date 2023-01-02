Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
4 shot, 1 killed in Northwest DC
An 8-year-old child was one of four people who were shot Tuesday night in Northwest, according to D.C. police. The quadruple shooting also left one man dead. As authorities search for suspects, FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from the scene with more details.
Person, firefighter hurt in 2-alarm house fire in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said crews treated a person who was hurt in a house fire in Northeast Wednesday before taking that person and a firefighter who was injured to the hospital. The first tweet about the fire in the 3400 block of S. Dakota Ave. NE burned came at […]
Woman Shot By Unknown Suspect While Driving Down Baltimore Street
A young woman is recovering after being shot while driving down a Baltimore street, authorities say. The 27-year-old victim was driving on the 2700 block of Spelman Road when she was struck by a bullet by an unidentified suspect shortly before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to Baltimore police.
fox5dc.com
Dumfries 'domestic' shooting: Child dead, 4 others hurt
DUMFRIES, Va. - Authorities are investigating after five people were shot, including a child who was killed, during a domestic incident inside a home in the Dumfries area of Prince William County Wednesday. The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. in 17900 block of Milroy Drive. According to Prince...
WJLA
17-year-old dead, 14-year-old hurt after shooting at Congress Heights Metro Station: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old was injured after a shooting outside a Metro station in southeast D.C. Monday night, authorities said. Shortly after 10 p.m., the MetroTransit Police Department said they received a call from a Metro employee that they heard shots coming from the Congress Heights Metro Station, according to Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) 7th District Commander John Branch and MTPD Deputy Chief George Nader.
24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
One Fighting For Life, One Stabilized After Second Baltimore Shooting In Minutes
At least one victim is fighting for their life after a double shooting in Baltimore, police say. Two people were reportedly shot in the 3200 block of Pulaski Highway shortly before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4. Just one minute before, Baltimore police were called to the 2700 block of Spelman Road after a woman had been shot while driving, according to Baltimore police.
D.C. Metro Station Shooting Leaves 17-Year-Old Dead, 14-Year-Old Injured
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting at the Congress Heights Metro Station left one juvenile dead and one injured. This incident occurred at the 1300 Block of Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C. Just after 10 pm, gunshots were heard by a Metro employee at the station. Officers with the Washington, D.C. Metro Transit Police Department arrived at the location four minutes later, and the MPD had already arrived. Police discovered the two teens shot at the bus bay. The 17-year-old was given CPR at the scene, and the two victims were rushed to nearby hospitals. Unfortunately, the 17-year-old male succumbed to The post D.C. Metro Station Shooting Leaves 17-Year-Old Dead, 14-Year-Old Injured appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Race-Based Traffic Stops Decreasing in Prince George's County, New Data Says
Race-based traffic stops in Prince George’s County appear to be decreasing, according to Maryland’s Race-Based Traffic Stop Data Dashboard. The information comes from the Maryland Statistical Analysis Center. The center reported that race-based stops in Prince George’s have gone down 79% since 2018. Analysts used traffic stop...
32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 32-year-old Reekey Garner was shot and killed on Friday evening in Southeast, D.C. Shortly after 6 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 900 block of 12th Street after a report of sounds of gunshots came in. Police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Garner was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Southeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
17-Year-Old Killed, 14-Year-Old Shot at Congress Heights Metro Station: Police
A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old boy was shot at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at 1290 Alabama Avenue SE at around 10:11 p.m. The shooting was targeted at the teens, who were together in a bus bay, police said.
Suspects shoot apartment building, vehicle in Manassas, police investigating
The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in damage to two apartments and a vehicle in Manassas.
Maryland High School Students Shot, One Killed During Popeyes Lunch Break
One high school student is dead after five students were reportedly shot outside of the Popeyes at Edmondson Village Shopping Center in Baltimore during their lunch break, reports WMAR 2 News. One victim, a 16-year-old, died from his injuries. The others, each of whom are between 17 and 18-years-old, are...
Man Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Another shooting in Washington D.C. left a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg yesterday. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of 1st Place in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after 4:30 pm, a report of a shooting led police to the location. Just after the report came in, a man walked into a nearby hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound. An initial investigation concluded that the victim was shot at that address. The adult male victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you can identify this vehicle The post Man Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
46-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 46-year-old man was shot multiple times early yesterday morning in Northeast Baltimore. The incident happened on the 6500 block of Belair Road. Shortly before 1:30 am, The Baltimore Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the neck and the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The condition and the identity of the victim have not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please get in touch with Northeast The post 46-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
3 injured, including boy, after shooting in DC
UPDATE 7:20 p.m. — Police found another man who had been shot as part of this incident. He was conscious and breathing. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Investigators were looking for the person or people responsible for shooting a man and boy in Southeast Monday afternoon. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at […]
Woman hit, killed by driver reportedly speeding from Secret Service identified
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published before the victim's identity was released. Police have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a driver accused of speeding away from U.S. Secret Service late last year. On Dec. 30, 2022, two women were hit by a...
bethesdamagazine.com
Four teen assailants, three victims: Carjacking in downtown Bethesda leaves lasting impact
A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced Herbert “Bertie” Randall to nine years in prison for an armed carjacking incident involving Randall and three other teenagers. At the hearing, Randall’s mother accused a broken medical system of failing to help treat her son’s diagnosed mental illness, while the judge and victims stressed the need for deterrence amid a recent county-wide spate of violence.
fox5dc.com
Get CPR training for free with DC Fire and EMS
WASHINGTON - D.C. Fire and EMS offers free classes on CPR and AED awareness. The Hands-on-Hearts program trains participants on Hands-only CPR, which could increase a cardiac arrest victim's chance of survival, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. The training focuses on hand placement, tempo and the number of compressions.
36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
