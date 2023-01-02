ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

The BFI’s Biggest Distribution Awards Of 2022: ‘The Worst Person In The World’, ‘Corsage’ & ‘Aftersun’ Among Recipients

By Zac Ntim
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HaMGt_0k0uB1MR00

Here’s our annual rundown of the largest distribution awards handed out by the British Film Institute in 2022. The BFI supports cinema releases through two channels: Cash awards via its audience fund for individual titles and Organisation Awards, where a distributor can secure a year-long award to support multiple titles.

Joachim Trier ’s Cannes-winning romcom The Worst Person in the World (£105,785) was at the top of this year’s individual awards. The cash went towards aiding MUBI, the film’s UK distributor, with a “wide theatrical release and an ambitious marketing campaign designed to reach a more mainstream, younger female audience (aged 18 to 30) currently not engaged with foreign language cinema,” the BFI said.

The Norwegian language film opened in the UK on March 25 and grossed over £900,000. The second title was Austrian filmmaker Marie Kreutzer’s Corsage (£75,000), starring Vicky Krieps. The period drama also debuted at Cannes and was released in the UK by Picturehouse in December.

Altitude was the most heavily backed distributor last year, with an organization award totaling £199,064. The next most backed company was documentary distributor Dogwoof, which nabbed £125,000 towards a campaign to increase “regional and diverse audience development for documentary film.”

Check out the full list of recipients below:

Largest individual film awards in 2022:
The Worst Person in the World , MUBI (£105,785)
Corsage , Picturehouse Entertainment (£75,000)
Aftersun , MUBI (£75,000)
Happening [UK Distribution Campaign], Picturehouse (£40,000.00)
Little English , [UK Tour], Resource Productions CIC (£40,000)
The Feast , Picturehouse (£39,000)
Great Freedom , MUBI (£30,000)
The Gravedigger’s Wife , Aya Films C.I.C. (£28,920)
Tigers , Studio Soho Distribution Limited (£20,000)
Queen of Glory , Bohemia Media Limited (£15,802)

Largest Organisation Awards to distributors:
Altitude Film Distribution (£199,064)
Dogwoof Ltd (£125,000)
Peccadillo Pictures Ltd (£113,500)

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Channel 4’s Scrapped Sale Sparks Widespread Relief, But Producers Fear Sting In Tail

The British film and TV industry breathed a collective sigh of relief today after the government signalled its intention to scrap a planned $1.2B sale of Channel 4, one of the crown jewels of UK broadcasting. Deadline understands that UK ministers could formally announce a U-turn over Channel 4 privatization as soon as tomorrow, with the decision all-but rubber-stamped by Rishi Sunak, the prime minister. Related Story Channel 4 Sale Off The Table After Culture Sec Tells Prime Minister: "There Are Better Ways To Secure Sustainability" Related Story Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80 Related Story 'Wednesday' Notches Second...
Deadline

Prince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper Why He Decided To Speak Out Publicly Amid Criticism In ‘60 Minutes’ Interview – Update

UPDATED, 10:25 AM: Prince Harry is speaking about why he and and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, decided to air their grievances publicly after stepping back from the royal family. In a new clip released Monday for his upcoming interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS’ 60 Minutes, Harry tells Cooper he tried to address the situation privately. “And every single time I tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” he said. “You know, the family motto is ‘Never complain, never explain.’ It’s just a motto.” The interview...
Deadline

Shannon Sharpe Misses Fox Sports Show ‘Undisputed’ Amid Skip Bayless Backlash Over Tweet Following Damar Hamlin’s Medical Emergency

Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe was missing from his FS1 show Undisputed he cohosts with Skip Bayless. Sharpe was not on the show following a controversial tweet Bayless posted following Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency Monday night. Related Story 'Monday Night Football’ Game Won't Be Resumed This Week; Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Remains In Critical Condition; Family Gives Statement – Update Related Story Fox Sports Podcast Network Launches With Initial Slate Featuring Skip Bayless, Nick Wright And Lyman Bostock Doc Series Related Story 'Undisputed' Pundit Skip Bayless Doubles Down On Dak Prescott Mental Health Remarks, Says Criticism Was "Misconstrued" – Update After Hamlin collapsed on the field during...
GoldDerby

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ could break ‘WALL-E’ record as most Oscar-nominated animated film ever

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” is a meticulously crafted labor of love that’s putting critics and audiences alike under its spell. The stop-motion adaptation of the Wooden Boy’s tale has been praised for infusing its source material with wondrous visuals and dark political themes. At the time of this writing, “GDT’s Pinocchio” is globally the most-watched film on Netflix and could gain traction with awards voters in the coming weeks. The movie needs seven nods—Best Picture, Best Animated Feature, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Score, Best Song, and Best Sound—to surpass 2008 juggernaut “WALL-E’s” record for most nominations received...
Deadline

Jeremy Renner In “Critical But Stable” Condition In Reno After Snow-Plowing Accident

UPDATE: Jeremy Renner underwent surgery after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” Read more here. PREVIOUS UPDATE with police statement: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Reno has confirmed what Deadline told you Sunday night: Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” his spokesperson told Deadline on Sunday. Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is the star of the returning Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown and Marvel’s Hawkeye series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films. Sergeant Kristin Vietti of Washoe County Sheriff’s...
RENO, NV
Deadline

‘The View’ Remembers Barbara Walters: Original Co-Hosts Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, Joy Behar Reunite For Tribute

The View‘s original co-hosts Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos and Joy Behar were among those paying tribute today to the late TV groundbreaker and icon Barbara Walters, as the show’s current panel was joined, either live or by remote, by a succession of former panelists. “She is the reason we’re all sitting here today,” said current moderator Whoopi Goldberg at the top of today’s episode, adding that the pioneering Walters was respected by the TV industry in part because “she did not allow them to not respect her.” “We knew her better than anyone I think,” said Behar, the sole original...
Deadline

Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy In Prime Video’s Holiday Comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) has signed on to star alongside Eddie Murphy in Candy Cane Lane — the new holiday comedy that Reginald Hudlin (Sidney) is directing for Prime Video. Details as to the film’s plot are under wraps. But it’s currently in production in Los Angeles, as part of the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program. The project acquired as a spec is based on the childhood holiday experiences of its writer, Kelly Younger. Candy Cane Lane is the first film being made under a three-picture and first-look film deal between Murphy and Amazon Studios. The film will ultimately stream...
Deadline

Banijay Takes Full Control Of Beyond And Prepares For Rebrand; ‘Bridgerton’ Star To Narrate ‘Serengeti’; Vampire Flick Distribution; 1091 Pictures Latest; Nemorin Hire – Global Briefs

Banijay Takes Full Control Of Beyond And Prepares For Rebrand Banijay has taken full control of Mythbusters firm Beyond International and intends to rename and rebrand the Australian outfit as the “necessary integration process” kicks off. The circa-$30M acquisition was first revealed in October last year, giving the acquisitive French powerhouse control of an 8,000-hour catalog including factual hits such as Highway Thru Hell, Heavy Rescue: 401, Massive Engineering Mistakes, Halifax: Retribution and Deadly Women. The move leaves distributor Banijay Rights, which shops the likes of MasterChef and Big Brother, with a circa-130,000 hour catalog. Today, Banijay took full control and...
Deadline

Fred White Dies: Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer During Band’s Heyday Was 67

Fred White, who played drummer for the Grammy-winning R&B band Earth, Wind & Fire during its 1970s and early-’80s heyday including such classic songs as “September” and “Shining Star,” has died. He was 67. His brother and bandmate Verdine White announced on social media that White was found dead on New Year’s morning. “Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddy’ White,” he wrote (see the post below). “He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now with the angels.” Related Story Hollywood & Media...
Deadline

Kevin McCarthy Stymied Again For Speaker As He Fails To Get Majority Vote On Third Ballot, House Adjourns For The Day – Update

UPDATED with third vote: The House adjourned late Tuesday afternoon as Republicans grapple with what to do next, with Kevin McCarthy failing to secure enough votes for speaker after three ballots. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) told reporters that he wasn’t sure what the next steps will be. He said that “there is a deep sense of animosity. You’re going to have to come back from it because in the end, you just got to. You just got to work together. We’ll see. We’re not there yet.” Related Story GOP Chaos Over Speaker Vote Brings Rare Unity To CNN, Fox News & MSNBC Related Story TikTok...
Deadline

Jeremy Renner Posts From Hospital Bed Ahead Of Sheriff’s Press Conference Detailing “Tragic Accident” With Sno-Cat

UPDATED with Renner posting on Instagram: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in a press conference Tuesday revealed further information about Jeremy Renner’s New Year’s Day snow-plowing accident near his home in Reno, which saw the two-time Oscar nominee suffering chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, per his reps. The press conference started mere minutes after the Hawkeye actor took to social media to say “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” Related Story Jeremy Renner Update: Out Of Surgery For Blunt Chest Trauma, Still Critical But Stable In Intensive Care Related...
RENO, NV
Deadline

Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80

Stand-up comic and television personality Kelly Monteith, who was one of the first American comedians to have their own BBC show, has died. The news was announced by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company with which he collaborated. No cause of death was cited; Monteith was 80. The comedian made frequent guest appearances on U.S. talk shows in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 1976, he hosted The Kelly Monteith Show on CBS and later led the...
Deadline

Catherine Cyran Dies: Daytime Emmy-Nominated Filmmaker Was 59

Catherine Cyran, the Daytime Emmy-nominated director of more than 20 features, died on Christmas Eve, according to multiple Facebook posts from those close to her. While a cause of death has not yet been reported, she was 59. “Today we lost a beautiful soul, Catherine Cyran..This Chriatmas Eve You slipped through my fingers peacefully,” wrote Gary B Bigger Jr. on December 24. “My mentor & director who truly loved me…I never thought angels existed till now.” The Brooklyn-born Cyran was a graduate of both Harvard and Stanford Business School who also regularly worked as a writer and producer, over the course of...
Deadline

‘NCIS’ Alum Michael Weatherly Teases Possible “Tiva” Reunion

NCIS fans could be in for a Tony and Ziva reunion in 2023. Michael Weatherly, who played Agent Anthony DiNozzo for 13 seasons on the CBS drama teased a possible return. In a reflective tweet about the year ahead, DiNozzo tweeted, “Happy New Year! It’s time to look at time and enjoy the moment!” A fan had another idea on “enjoying the moment” and said, “We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting.” Weatherly quoted the tweet and added, “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such ‘moments’!” Weatherly left NCIS in 2016 and last appeared in the Season...
Deadline

House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update

UPDATE: The House will adjourn until noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Thursday, giving Kevin McCarthy more time to try to sway holdouts to support his bid for speaker — or work out some other sort of deal. The scene on the House floor was raucous late Wednesday as Democrats sought to stay in session for the evening, at one point rushing one member through the aisles to cast her ballot before the voting was declared timed out. Meanwhile, some Republicans switched their votes to adjourn, eventually giving them a 216-214 majority to do so. McCarthy’s team will see it as a...
LOUISIANA STATE
Deadline

Amazon Unifies Prime Video, MGM+ And Freevee Third-Party Partnership Efforts Under Andrew Bennett

EXCLUSIVE: In its latest corporate realignment, Amazon has created a single unit for third-party living room device business development and partner marketing for Prime Video, MGM+ and Freevee. Leading those activities will be company veteran Andrew Bennett. After heading up Prime Video’s living room device partnership efforts since 2017, Bennett is now VP and head of global video partnerships for Prime Video, MGM+ (rebranding this month from Epix) and Freevee. He now reports to Kelly Day, VP of International at Prime Video, who joined the company last year from Paramount Global. The move follows last fall’s revamp overseen by Prime Video and Amazon Studios SVP Mike...
Deadline

Gangsta Boo Dies: Rapper & Three 6 Mafia Member Was 43

Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, known by her stage name Gangsta Boo, has died. The rapper and former member of Three 6 Mafia was 43. The Memphis-born star was found dead on Sunday, January 1 at around 4 p.m. local time, and no cause of death has been determined, according to Fox 13 Memphis. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Catherine Cyran Dies: Daytime Emmy-Nominated Filmmaker Was 59 Related Story '1899' Canceled After One Season At Netflix Three 6 Mafia founding member DJ Paul shared a photo of Gangsta Boo with no caption following news of her death. Gangsta Boo was featured on...
MEMPHIS, TN
Deadline

Inside The Chamber As Kevin McCarthy Fell Short In His Bid For Speaker – And Lost Control Of The Plot (Analysis)

Following a tumultuous day in which Kevin McCarthy failed three times to muster up enough votes to lead the House of Representatives, one of the last members to leave the floor was the previous speaker, Nancy Pelosi. As she left the cloakroom with her husband Paul, she said that the day, a long, tense slog through the roll calls, “speaks for itself,” per the AP. Related Story GOP Chaos Over Speaker Vote Brings Rare Unity To CNN, Fox News & MSNBC Related Story Kevin McCarthy Stymied Again For Speaker As He Fails To Get Majority Vote On Third Ballot, House Adjourns For The...
Deadline

Leslie Grace Reveals Peek At ‘Batgirl’ Costume From Canceled HBO Max Movie

Leslie Grace is giving us a look at the Batgirl costume that might have been. In a look-back end-of-year video posted on Instagram, Grace, who would have starred in the titular role in the HBO Max film, has shared some behind-the-scenes photos and clips during filming of Batgirl, which was permanently shelved by Warner Bros. and DC Films earlier this year. It was to have bowed on HBO Max sometime in 2023. “thank u for teachin’ me, 2022. you were singular in many ways that will stay with me,” Grace captioned the post. “my gratitude and love for life is much...
Deadline

Chris Ledesma Dies: ‘The Simpsons’ Longtime Music Editor Was 64

The Simpsons staff is mourning the loss of longtime music editor Chris Ledesma who has died at the age of 64. The show announced Ledesma’s death in a tribute at the end of Sunday’s episode with a title card that read “In loving memory of Chris Ledesma.” A cause of death was not revealed. A tribute to Ledesma’s life and career featured an animated version of Ledesma holding a conductor’s baton and sitting on the Simpsons’ couch with Homer, Marge, Lisa, Maggie and Bart. A smiling Ledesma directed Maggie and Bart as they tried out different instruments. Ledesma had worked on...
Deadline

Deadline

152K+
Followers
41K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy