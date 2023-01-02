Read full article on original website
Jan. 5-8 It’s been three years since Cirque du Soleil, the globetrotting theatrical circus company, has appeared in Pittsburgh — but this was no ordinary layoff. The coronavirus pandemic forced the company to close all of its shows and lay off 95% of its staff, with the future uncertain at best. With a flourish as dramatic as one of the troupe’s acrobatics, however, Cirque du Soleil returned — and, this month, comes back to Pittsburgh with “Corteo,” the whimsical and wistful show featuring a clown’s funeral and plenty of mischievous angels. The delightful show features a stage set in the middle of the arena floor, with audience members peering from either side at the action. — Sean Collier.
Food & Wine recently declared the martini as “the” drink of the year for 2022. Lovers of the olive-or-twist cocktail would argue that it’s a drink staple for good reason. The recent popularity of the espresso martini has opened the door to drinkers exploring the classic version.
It’s a new year in Downtown! To help you plan, here’s a look ahead at upcoming events, shows, concerts, and exhibitions happening around ‘tahn this month. Alanis Morrisette’s Jagged Little Pill: The Musical. 📅 January 24 – 29, 2023. 📍Benedum Center. Candid Camera’s...
You’re invited to step under the Big Top and explore a kaleidoscope of cuisine when one of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd.
For many, having enjoyed (or, perhaps, survived) the frivolities of our extremely cold holidays, the hopes of a new year are born in the waning days of winter. It should come as no surprise that January was named for the Roman God of rebirth and new beginnings. It’s truly the mother of all winter months. And, so it’s fitting that this month––at least, in Pittsburgh––will celebrate the feminine side of hope and expectation. From the ever-popular musical romance Hairspray to the surprisingly redemptive lyrical anthology of Jagged Little Pill, women take center stage.
Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
Brian Mendelssohn never starts a new real estate project on an empty stomach. Food is always a key element in each of his endeavors — including a Lawrenceville restaurant inspired by a certain film by Tim Burton. It’s expected to open some “Day-O” this summer. Since...
There is certainly no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples.
Service Coordinator. Pittsburgh-based, progressive, not-for-profit healthcare organization, the Jewish Association on Aging, is seeking a committed and caring person who wants to make a difference in the lives of seniors and their families. The Service Coordinator position is responsible for establishing and assuring that residents are linked to supportive services, as well as monitoring the provision of these services as an appropriate means of supporting the individual to continue to live independently. Click here for more details.
Mediterra Café is ringing in the new year with a big announcement – the much-loved café and retailer is opening a third location, this time in Lawrenceville. “We’ve been looking for a spot to do a third location for awhile, and we just hadn’t found the right place,” says general manager Nicole Ambeliotis McLean, whose father, Nick, founded Mediterra in 2002. “We’ve been looking at different places in the city because we really wanted to expand, and, when we met Omar [Abuhejleh], and saw B52, it was just the right fit.”
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
Ayden Garnes was preparing to board a flight into Boston Tuesday evening but his phone kept ringing. Calls were coming in from folks he didn’t know, texts were popping up, too, and he was doing his best to handle it all before the wheels went up. Garnes is 19, a redshirt freshman defensive back for Duquesne, and he comes from a part of the state — west Philly — which has had its share of well-documented issues.
Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
Lynn and Susan discuss some recent tragic events with local ties: former Pitt football player Damar Hamlin's injury and the brutality of football, and the Brackenridge police chief who was killed. They also talk about a controversial billboard on Banksville Road and the accusations against Steven Tyler.
There are certain Pittsburghers you just don’t go after. I’d rather ford the Mon in a sinking Anything That Floats failure made of Styrofoam, duct tape and prayer than write a negative word about Sally Wiggin or Bill Mazeroski. Roberto Clemente? Sidney Crosby? August Wilson? Whoever first decided to throw a thousand calories of french fries on top of lettuce and call it “salad?”
The theaters at the Movies at Cranberry have been a stable fixture of the Cranberry Mall for years, but now the complex is in imminent danger of closing due to factors such as the pandemic, lease expiration and significantly fewer patrons. The theater posted the news on its Facebook page...
The Little Garden Club of Sewickley celebrated its 100th Anniversary at its traditional Christmas luncheon on Dec. 8 at Allegheny Country Club. President Lauren McLeod opened the presentation by introducing the 100th Committee members — Fran Merryman, Nancy Hansen, Britt Eubanks, Elizabeth Sykes, Annie Gensheimer and Diane Meakem. The committee shared highlights of where past members directed their energies since the club’s inception in 1922.
After 2022 appointments, millennials represent a growing percentage of seats on boards of City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County government agencies. These board members bring a perspective more attuned to modern economic hardship, advancing social views and new methods of community outreach. The post Millennials gain power on Pittsburgh, Allegheny County boards appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
