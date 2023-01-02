ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Black Enterprise

Angela Bassett’s Son in Hot Water After Pranking Her With Fake Michael B. Jordan Death News

There’s a disturbing TikTok trend on the rise that calls for kids to prank their parents by telling them someone close to them – or a famous celebrity — has died. While death is no laughing matter, the prank has gained traction on social media where clout chasing for likes and views takes precedence over a parent’s feelings which became collateral damage in Angela Bassett’s case.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Essence

A Look Back At Denzel Washington On The Cover Of ESSENCE Over The Years

The five-time cover star considered one of the greatest actors of all time celebrates his 68th birthday today. In November 1986, a 32-year-old Denzel Washington graced the cover of ESSENCE. It was the magazine’s Sixth Annual Men’s Issue but his first being the cover star. At the time, Washington had three film roles under his belt, but just one year later he would receive his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Cry Freedom. Two years later he would win that award for his portrayal of a former slave-turned-soldier in the 1989 civil war film Glory.
OK! Magazine

Will Smith Tried To Reconnect With Pal Tom Cruise, But 'Top Gun' Star 'Hasn't Written Him Back' As He's Put Off By Oscars Slap, Insider Claims

It looks like people are icing out Will Smith — nine months after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. According to Radar, the actor and Tom Cruise are on the outs. "Will has approached Tom several times, trying to reconnect and see if they can hang out and brainstorm on some projects together," a source spilled. "A solid movie with Tom would guarantee Will's comeback, or so he thinks. Will has even offered to fly to London if that's more convenient, but Tom isn't biting and doesn't even write him back."Though the Top Gun star, 60, feels bad...
Outsider.com

‘1923’ Star Harrison Ford, Wife Calista Flockhart Look Like Newlyweds on Premiere Red Carpet

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been together for decades, but they still clearly get starry-eyed when they see each other. This was evidenced when the married couple walked the red carpet for the 1923 premiere recently. The couple smiled radiantly at each other as if they had just gotten married, even though they’d been together for over 20 years and married for 12.
The Hollywood Reporter

Pam Grier on Why Her Performance in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Jackie Brown’ Left Her “Exhausted”

When working on Jackie Brown, Pam Grier admitted that her performance left her “exhausted.” In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment for Jackie Brown’s 25th anniversary, Grier reflected on starring in the 1997 film in which she portrayed a flight attendant caught smuggling money for an L.A. crime kingpin, Ordell Robbie (portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson), and explained how the biggest issue for her during filming was pace. More from The Hollywood ReporterSamuel L. Jackson Counters Quentin Tarantino's Stance on Marvel Stars: "These Actors Are Movie Stars"Margot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Made Her Realize She Was a "Good Actor" (Prompting Her...
parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
SheKnows

Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles

Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
GoldDerby

Marlene Stewart (‘Top Gun: Maverick’ costume designer): Tom Cruise is ‘very demanding’ but is ‘100 percent present’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“My favorite people to work with are people who respect my job and give me the time I need,” offers Marlene Stewart, the costume designer for “Top Gun: Maverick.” “That’s Tom (Cruise). He’s very demanding, but that’s fine. He gives you the time, and he’s 100 percent present. There’s always nerves, because it’s very high energy when Tom’s around. But he gives you his attention and focus. and he’s right there, so for me he’s the best there is to work with.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. “Top Gun: Maverick” is the heralded Paramount Pictures sequel to the original “Top...
People

Allison Williams Says She Was Called 'Delusional' for Predicting Get Out Oscar Love: I Was 'Right'

Allison Williams recalls to Entertainment Weekly how she knew her movie Get Out was Oscar material but was called "delusional" by her publicist Get Out was destined for Oscar glory — and Allison Williams knew it from the get-go. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly surrounding her new film M3GAN, the actress recalled telling her publicist before she left to film the 2017 Jordan Peele thriller that she believed Get Out "would be nominated for Oscars." "She was like, 'This girl is delusional. Who says that? What kind of pompous weirdo...
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy in ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Prime Video

The 2022 holiday movie season may be winding down, but the 2023 edition is already taking shape: award-winning actor, producer and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross has teamed up with Eddie Murphy for the holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane.” Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the Amazon Studios-produced movie is currently filming in Los Angeles with a script by Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences. The project marks the first time the two comedians will share the screen, though specifics of Ross’ role, like all plot details, are being kept under wraps. News of the project comes after Ross ended her critically-acclaimed...

