Angela Bassett’s Son in Hot Water After Pranking Her With Fake Michael B. Jordan Death News
There’s a disturbing TikTok trend on the rise that calls for kids to prank their parents by telling them someone close to them – or a famous celebrity — has died. While death is no laughing matter, the prank has gained traction on social media where clout chasing for likes and views takes precedence over a parent’s feelings which became collateral damage in Angela Bassett’s case.
Angela Bassett’s Kid Makes A TikTok Apology After Convincing His Mom Michael B. Jordan Died
Slater Vance issued a TikTok apology over viral video with Angela Bassett about Michael B. Jordan.
Laura Dern Says Her Relationship With Her Ex-Husband Influenced Her ‘Marriage Story’ Performance
Laura Dern was married to musician Ben Harper for many years. She revealed how that translated to her film 'Marriage Story.'
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise cursed at her to 'stop being such' a wimp when she cried on the set of 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt said "there was nothing cozy" about the costumes on "Edge of Tomorrow," and the stress made her cry in front of Tom Cruise.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Essence
A Look Back At Denzel Washington On The Cover Of ESSENCE Over The Years
The five-time cover star considered one of the greatest actors of all time celebrates his 68th birthday today. In November 1986, a 32-year-old Denzel Washington graced the cover of ESSENCE. It was the magazine’s Sixth Annual Men’s Issue but his first being the cover star. At the time, Washington had three film roles under his belt, but just one year later he would receive his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Cry Freedom. Two years later he would win that award for his portrayal of a former slave-turned-soldier in the 1989 civil war film Glory.
Will Smith Tried To Reconnect With Pal Tom Cruise, But 'Top Gun' Star 'Hasn't Written Him Back' As He's Put Off By Oscars Slap, Insider Claims
‘1923’ Star Harrison Ford, Wife Calista Flockhart Look Like Newlyweds on Premiere Red Carpet
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been together for decades, but they still clearly get starry-eyed when they see each other. This was evidenced when the married couple walked the red carpet for the 1923 premiere recently. The couple smiled radiantly at each other as if they had just gotten married, even though they’d been together for over 20 years and married for 12.
Shania Twain Replaces Brad Pitt’s Name With Hollywood A-Lister in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ at PCAs
The People’s Choice Awards aired Tuesday night on NBC, with Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly among a number of nominees for Best Actress in a Drama Series. However, another beloved actor got a major shoutout during the PCAs thanks to iconic country music songstress Shania Twain. During her highly-anticipated set,...
Pam Grier on Why Her Performance in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Jackie Brown’ Left Her “Exhausted”
When working on Jackie Brown, Pam Grier admitted that her performance left her “exhausted.” In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment for Jackie Brown’s 25th anniversary, Grier reflected on starring in the 1997 film in which she portrayed a flight attendant caught smuggling money for an L.A. crime kingpin, Ordell Robbie (portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson), and explained how the biggest issue for her during filming was pace. More from The Hollywood ReporterSamuel L. Jackson Counters Quentin Tarantino's Stance on Marvel Stars: "These Actors Are Movie Stars"Margot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Made Her Realize She Was a "Good Actor" (Prompting Her...
parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Tom Cruise Reportedly Completely Ignoring Will Smith After Oscars Slap
It was a sequence that took just seconds to unfold, but it seems Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars is still having a ripple effect in the industry. An alleged insider says that Tom Cruise is refusing all forms of contact with Smith after the incident. This comes...
Ruby Rose continues her career comeback with a co-starring role in new Hollywood action thriller The Collective
Australian actress Ruby Rose has announced she will feature in a Hollywood thriller, The Collective in 2023. The 36-year-old former model stars in the new blockbuster as a villain behind a global conspiracy in human trafficking. Rose's co-stars include Hanna Montana pretty-boy Lucas Till, Transformers star Tyrese Gibson and fan-favourite...
AOL Corp
Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence snubbed in the 2023 Golden Globes nominations
Christmas came early for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”) and Margot Robbie (“Babylon”) are just of the few A-list actors who landed spots in Monday’s Golden Globes nominations. The controversial...
Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
Marlene Stewart (‘Top Gun: Maverick’ costume designer): Tom Cruise is ‘very demanding’ but is ‘100 percent present’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“My favorite people to work with are people who respect my job and give me the time I need,” offers Marlene Stewart, the costume designer for “Top Gun: Maverick.” “That’s Tom (Cruise). He’s very demanding, but that’s fine. He gives you the time, and he’s 100 percent present. There’s always nerves, because it’s very high energy when Tom’s around. But he gives you his attention and focus. and he’s right there, so for me he’s the best there is to work with.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. “Top Gun: Maverick” is the heralded Paramount Pictures sequel to the original “Top...
digitalspy.com
James Corden admits saying yes to “too many” roles ahead of Late Late Show exit
James Corden, the host of The Late Late Show, has admitted he agreed to too many projects over the last few years. The television personality, who is leaving his role as talk-show host later this year, appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, revealing that he rarely turns down an opportunity for new work.
Allison Williams Says She Was Called 'Delusional' for Predicting Get Out Oscar Love: I Was 'Right'
Allison Williams recalls to Entertainment Weekly how she knew her movie Get Out was Oscar material but was called "delusional" by her publicist Get Out was destined for Oscar glory — and Allison Williams knew it from the get-go. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly surrounding her new film M3GAN, the actress recalled telling her publicist before she left to film the 2017 Jordan Peele thriller that she believed Get Out "would be nominated for Oscars." "She was like, 'This girl is delusional. Who says that? What kind of pompous weirdo...
Ranked: The 10 best movies of 2022, from Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'The Whale,' 'RRR'
Blockbusters made a comeback, in quantity and quality. Here are 2022's 10 best movies, from "Top Gun: Maverick" to "The Banshees of Inisherin."
Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy in ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Prime Video
The 2022 holiday movie season may be winding down, but the 2023 edition is already taking shape: award-winning actor, producer and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross has teamed up with Eddie Murphy for the holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane.” Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the Amazon Studios-produced movie is currently filming in Los Angeles with a script by Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences. The project marks the first time the two comedians will share the screen, though specifics of Ross’ role, like all plot details, are being kept under wraps. News of the project comes after Ross ended her critically-acclaimed...
