Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Legend Chef Emeril Lagasse's Most Popular RecipeJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
McDonald’s Permanently Closing Another Longstanding Location, Following Approximately 1000 U.S. Closures in Last DecadeJoel EisenbergLouisiana State
Mardi Gras and its history in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Passenger Sues Southwest Airlines for Allegedly Failing to Reimburse Customers for Canceled FlightsLarry LeaseNew Orleans, LA
Quick Recap: Tulane defeats USC 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl as the defense and special teams struggle.GodwinLos Angeles, CA
Related
wgno.com
Beautiful Wednesday on the way!
Good Morning, New Orleans! You may have woken up overnight to tons of thunder or lightening, but all storms have now ended and pushed east. Our forecast for today will be beautiful with high pressure around the area! Expect wall to wall sunshine with temperatures rising out of the 50s and 60s into the 70s.
wgno.com
Foggy start to Monday!
Good Morning, New Orleans! The first week of the year will include a little bit of everything, but we are starting out with fog across the region yet again! A Dense Fog Advisory is issued for everyone in our viewing area through 10AM. Winds will remain out of the south...
wgno.com
Severe weather threat Tuesday!
Good Morning, New Orleans! The first week of the year will include a little bit of everything, but we are starting out with fog across the region yet again! A Dense Fog Advisory is issued for everyone in our viewing area through 8AM. Winds will remain out of the south...
wgno.com
Warm start to the week!
Good Morning, New Orleans! The first week of the year will include a little bit of everything, but we started out with fog across the region yet again! A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for everyone in our viewing area through 10AM, and we likely see another round overnight. Winds...
bogalusadailynews.com
Possible hazardous conditions for Bogalusa for Jan. 3
According to the National Weather Service, there could be hazardous conditions for Bogalusa on Jan. 3. The National Service says that there is patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning and then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe and then some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s with south winds 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 30. Chance of rain is near 100 percent.
wbrz.com
Power companies still working to fix outages after Tuesday storms
Hundreds of Entergy customers are still in the dark Wednesday morning after storms rolled through the area Tuesday night. Shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Entergy reported more than 2,000 outages, nearly quadrupling the number of customers out of power only hours before. Power was restored to a majority of the...
New Orleans Has a 'Hidden' Wire Around the City You've Never Noticed [Video]
This "hidden" wire approximately 15 miles long runs around a large part of the city, and you've probably never noticed it.
NOLA.com
Aldi opens new Metairie location, with more stores on the way along Gulf Coast
The Aldi supermarket chain is continuing its expansion across the Gulf South — including the greater New Orleans area — with the opening Thursday of its first location in Metairie. The new store, which is on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near Power Boulevard, is the latest of several Aldi...
NOLA.com
Richard's Disposal garbage collections falter as New Orleans prepares to take action
Garbage and recycling service collapsed in parts of New Orleans over the New Year's holiday weekend, once again forcing Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to grapple with an underperforming sanitation contractor. This time it's Richard’s Disposal Inc., which covers about half the city – Algiers, Mid-City and upriver neighborhoods –...
Three dead in homicide across from Fairgrounds in New Orleans
Cops are on the scene of what appears to be a triple homicide in New Orleans. It happened at a home across the street from the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. “The NOPD is investigating a triple homicide,”
New Orleans restaurant opening location in southwest Louisiana
Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans, will be opening a second location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
NOLA.com
Man injured in Interstate 10 shooting near downtown New Orleans
A 22-year-old man was shot on westbound Interstate 10 late Monday near downtown New Orleans, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities just before 10:30 p.m. at the Orleans Avenue exit. The man was driving west when he said his vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire. One of...
Heavy fog causes multiple crashes on I-10, first responder dead
A crash on I-10 early Sunday morning claimed the life of first responder, 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Mississippi.
McDonald’s on Canal Street in New Orleans closes down
The McDonald's location at 711 Canal Street in New Orleans is closing.
NOPD responds to car crashed into business hours later
An Uptown business owner has a new appreciation for how short-staffed the New Orleans Police Department is these days after a car crashed into her store early New Year's Day and the cops didn’t show until about nine hours later.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
fox8live.com
Four people shot Tuesday evening on South Rocheblave Street, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A quadruple shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood sent four wounded males to the hospital Tuesday evening (Jan. 3), New Orleans police said. Police have not disclosed the ages or conditions of the victims, who were struck by gunfire around 5:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, near Third Street.
houmatimes.com
Cause of New Year’s Eve house fire determined to be unintentional
The fire cause at the residence 262 Sugar Highland Blvd. Houma, La. 70360 at 00:33:59 has been determined to be unintentional in nature. Through the use of statements given at the scene, security video from neighboring homes, and physical evidence found at the scene; it has been determined that the fire started in the trash cans located at the rear of the residence which quickly spread to the house and into the attic. A family member stated that they disposed of their spent fireworks in the trash cans in the rear of the house. During the course of the investigation, spent fireworks were found in the remains of the trash.
WDSU
New Orleans police say certain types of cars were stolen last year because of social media trend
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has issued a statement regarding car thefts statistics reported in 2022. More than 4,000 cars were stolen in the city last year; 4011, to be exact, according to the New Orleans City Council crime dashboard. This is an increase of over...
WDSU
Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway on Monday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Monday night. According to police, the victim sustained a gunshot wound at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Papania Drive around 7:58 p.m. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment....
Comments / 0