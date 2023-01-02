ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

wgno.com

Beautiful Wednesday on the way!

Good Morning, New Orleans! You may have woken up overnight to tons of thunder or lightening, but all storms have now ended and pushed east. Our forecast for today will be beautiful with high pressure around the area! Expect wall to wall sunshine with temperatures rising out of the 50s and 60s into the 70s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Foggy start to Monday!

Good Morning, New Orleans! The first week of the year will include a little bit of everything, but we are starting out with fog across the region yet again! A Dense Fog Advisory is issued for everyone in our viewing area through 10AM. Winds will remain out of the south...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Severe weather threat Tuesday!

Good Morning, New Orleans! The first week of the year will include a little bit of everything, but we are starting out with fog across the region yet again! A Dense Fog Advisory is issued for everyone in our viewing area through 8AM. Winds will remain out of the south...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Warm start to the week!

Good Morning, New Orleans! The first week of the year will include a little bit of everything, but we started out with fog across the region yet again! A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for everyone in our viewing area through 10AM, and we likely see another round overnight. Winds...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Possible hazardous conditions for Bogalusa for Jan. 3

According to the National Weather Service, there could be hazardous conditions for Bogalusa on Jan. 3. The National Service says that there is patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning and then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe and then some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s with south winds 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 30. Chance of rain is near 100 percent.
BOGALUSA, LA
wbrz.com

Power companies still working to fix outages after Tuesday storms

Hundreds of Entergy customers are still in the dark Wednesday morning after storms rolled through the area Tuesday night. Shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Entergy reported more than 2,000 outages, nearly quadrupling the number of customers out of power only hours before. Power was restored to a majority of the...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Man injured in Interstate 10 shooting near downtown New Orleans

A 22-year-old man was shot on westbound Interstate 10 late Monday near downtown New Orleans, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities just before 10:30 p.m. at the Orleans Avenue exit. The man was driving west when he said his vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire. One of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Four people shot Tuesday evening on South Rocheblave Street, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A quadruple shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood sent four wounded males to the hospital Tuesday evening (Jan. 3), New Orleans police said. Police have not disclosed the ages or conditions of the victims, who were struck by gunfire around 5:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, near Third Street.
houmatimes.com

Cause of New Year’s Eve house fire determined to be unintentional

The fire cause at the residence 262 Sugar Highland Blvd. Houma, La. 70360 at 00:33:59 has been determined to be unintentional in nature. Through the use of statements given at the scene, security video from neighboring homes, and physical evidence found at the scene; it has been determined that the fire started in the trash cans located at the rear of the residence which quickly spread to the house and into the attic. A family member stated that they disposed of their spent fireworks in the trash cans in the rear of the house. During the course of the investigation, spent fireworks were found in the remains of the trash.
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway on Monday night

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Monday night. According to police, the victim sustained a gunshot wound at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Papania Drive around 7:58 p.m. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment....
NEW ORLEANS, LA

