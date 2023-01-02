ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Marshall boys hoop team goes 2-1 in holiday tournament

The Marshall Statesmen traveled to Wilmington, N.C., to play in the Hoggard Hoops Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament and finished with a 2-1 record. With the wins, the high-school team improved its overall record this season to 9-2, with a 1-0 mark in the Liberty District. In Wilmington, Marshall lost...
MARSHALL, VA
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: North Iredell nabs conference win over North Lincoln

OLIN—North Iredell dominated the first and fourth quarters Tuesday on its way to a 67-40 Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory over North Lincoln. Jewel Allen led three Raiders in double figures with a game-high 16 points against the Knights (3-8, 1-1). North Iredell (8-5, 2-1) led 18-6 after the...
LINCOLNTON, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

North Edgecombe boys lead from jump, win championship

PINETOPS – North Edgecombe High School’s varsity boys basketball team led from wire to wire and were challenged several times, but the Warriors held off Southeast Halifax 74-65 to win the Edgecombe County Holiday Classic on Friday night at SouthWest Edgecombe High School. The Warriors improved to 6-2 overall with their second victory over Southeast (4-3 overall) this season. North Edgecombe defeated the Trojans by six (65-59) in a Tar Roanoke 1A Conference game earlier in December. ...
TARBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy