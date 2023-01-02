Read full article on original website
Related
Pirates’ Oxendine takes two wrestling titles
SWANSBORO — The Lumberton girls wrestling team traveled to the Swansboro Girls Holiday Classic on Monday, with two Pirates placing in th
Girls’ HS basketball rewind: Tuesday’s scores, stars, upcoming schedule
Get Tuesday’s girls’ basketball boxscores, stars and upcoming schedule
Boys’ HS basketball rewind: Hough stuns West Charlotte, and adding star player soon
Spurred by big night from Rashad McCormick, the Huskies pulled away from West Charlotte in the fourth quarter
Robeson County sports’ biggest questions for 2023
As the clock struck midnight Sunday a new year began. And while, on the one hand, Jan. 1 is just the next day after Dec. 31, the years are how
Inside Nova
Marshall boys hoop team goes 2-1 in holiday tournament
The Marshall Statesmen traveled to Wilmington, N.C., to play in the Hoggard Hoops Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament and finished with a 2-1 record. With the wins, the high-school team improved its overall record this season to 9-2, with a 1-0 mark in the Liberty District. In Wilmington, Marshall lost...
High school basketball conference play kicks in now. Here’s your weeklong schedule
Get this week’s HS basketball schedule for Observer-area teams, plus our live scoreboard to follow games statewide
Lockdown defense keeps Asheville High girls basketball undefeated with win over Reynolds
ASHEVILLE – Just before a long Rockets pass could reach its intended target in the frontcourt, Asheville High guard Kirsten Watt stepped in front of it and immediately sent an even longer pass back in the opposite direction. There, Cougars guard Aleyshia Hill made the catch and drove to...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: North Iredell nabs conference win over North Lincoln
OLIN—North Iredell dominated the first and fourth quarters Tuesday on its way to a 67-40 Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory over North Lincoln. Jewel Allen led three Raiders in double figures with a game-high 16 points against the Knights (3-8, 1-1). North Iredell (8-5, 2-1) led 18-6 after the...
It’s time to vote for The Herald’s high school winter sports Athlete of the Week
Readers in the coverage area of The Rock Hill Herald are invited to help determine this week’s high school athlete of the week.
North Edgecombe boys lead from jump, win championship
PINETOPS – North Edgecombe High School’s varsity boys basketball team led from wire to wire and were challenged several times, but the Warriors held off Southeast Halifax 74-65 to win the Edgecombe County Holiday Classic on Friday night at SouthWest Edgecombe High School. The Warriors improved to 6-2 overall with their second victory over Southeast (4-3 overall) this season. North Edgecombe defeated the Trojans by six (65-59) in a Tar Roanoke 1A Conference game earlier in December. ...
Comments / 0