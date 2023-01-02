Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Council on Aging awarded grant for respite pilot program
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Council on Aging is on a mission to help caregivers. Those who are caring for an adult over the age of 60 will soon be able to participate in a free respite program thanks to an $8,000 grant from the Massachusetts Council on Aging (MCOA).
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough, church sign new lease for Union Common
MARLBOROUGH – The city will get to use Union Common for the next 10 years. During the City Council meeting on Dec. 19, the city signed off on a new lease agreement with First Church of Marlborough Congregational. “I would like to thank City Solicitor Jason Grossfield for his...
Table Talk Pies affordable housing development receives $19.6M from MassDevelopment
A six-story affordable housing development on the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester’s Canal District has received nearly $20 million in funding from the state. MassDevelopment has issued a $19,640,000 tax-exempt bond for the project at 120 Washington St. to support 59 of the 83...
communityadvocate.com
Cardello closes her chapter as library director
MARLBOROUGH – Come early in the new year, Margaret Cardello will not be among the stacks at Marlborough Public Library. After 12 years, she will be stepping down as the library’s director. The first thing she’ll do once her retirement begins?. “Throw out my alarm clock,” she...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Cultural Alliance reaches Armory fundraising goal
HUDSON – The Hudson Armory is one step closer to transforming into an arts center. The Hudson Cultural Alliance recently reached its goal of raising $200,000 in funding for the redevelopment of the armory. In May 2021, the Hudson Cultural Alliance received a $200,000 grant from the Massachusetts Cultural...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Select Board approves funding for pumper equipment
HUDSON – The Hudson Fire Department may soon get new equipment for its pumper. The Hudson Select Board unanimously voted on Dec. 19 to spend $53,448.90 to purchase the Pierce Enforcer 1500 GMP Pumper equipment. “Anything that can help firefighters perform their duties in a better fashion is nothing...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough firefighter fired up for American citizenship
WESTBOROUGH – One of the newest members of the Westborough Fire Department is also one of America’s newest citizens. Emanuel Desouza, who joined the department as a full-time firefighter/EMT in September, took his citizenship oath on Nov. 29 at Mechanics Hall in Worcester. “It was amazing,” he said...
iheart.com
Governor Elect: Will Review Study Of "Sick Courthouse"
Uncertainty remains about the future of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield. The old courthouse on State Street has been flagged for health and safety issues for years, but there hasn't been a firm commitment from the commonwealth for the building to be replaced. Although Governor Charlie Baker is leaving...
Two new physicians at Caring Health Center in Springfield
Caring Health Center is welcoming two new physicians to expanding its medical team.
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
‘No tipping’: New restaurant in Massachusetts gives workers ‘livable wages’
How much should you tip? Maybe 15%? Or 20%? At a new restaurant in Massachusetts, tipping isn’t expected at all. “We want to take the unknown out of hospitality work, so no tipping is expected at The Cormorant,” the Newburyport restaurant’s website states. Instead, “all staff are...
iBerkshires.com
Mass RMV to Remove Option for Customers to Opt Out of Automatic Voter Registration
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing that effective Jan.1, 2023, the RMV is no longer allowed to offer the option for customers to opt out of automatic voter registration. The opportunity for driver's license and ID applicants to decline automatic voter registration is no...
The Swellesley Report
Sounding off on Wellesley pickleball noise
The increased popularity of pickleball in Wellesley has prompted various town bodies (Recreation, Natural Resources Commission, School Committee) to respond by making more court time available indoors and by carving out places to play on existing outdoor sports courts, such as at Sprague Fields and Perrin Park. The rise of...
communityadvocate.com
Burnett’s flavorings enjoyed nationwide success and funded prominent Southborough institutions
SOUTHBOROUGH – Travelers often enhance their experience by learning the history of a place. They might read stories of the earliest inhabitants, study the art or architecture, or become familiar with the food. A destination is frequently associated with a particular flavor: cumin in Morocco, rosemary in the Mediterranean...
communityadvocate.com
Robert Dalessio, 89, of Hudson
– Robert “Sonny” Dalessio, 89, of Hudson died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Umass Memorial Health – Marlborough Hospital. He was son of the late Crenzio and Marguerite (D’Amico) Dalessio and husband of Janet (Sullivan) Dalessio to whom he was married for 47 years. Robert was...
Boland’s Irish pub prepares to open in Worcester’s Canal District
Over the last several months, Stephen Porter and his partners have transformed the Rock Bar’s colorful walls featuring decals of musicians like Jimmy Page into the Irish Pub Boland’s. The bar’s decor is fairly unembellished compared to what it used to be, highlighting the building’s brick walls and...
universalhub.com
Non-profit sues supermarket on its South End land to move out by the end of July so it can put up a residential tower
The Chinatown Consolidated Benevolent Association says the owner of the Cmart supermarket has known since at least 2019 its lease on association land at Washington and Herald streets would not be renewed when it ends this July and yet is acting as if the lease will actually be extended. In...
communityadvocate.com
Donald C. Beatty, 92, of Northborough
– Donald C. Beatty, a longtime resident of Northborough and most recently, of Edgewater, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022; he was 92 years old. Born in Shrewsbury and raised in Northborough, Donald was one of ten children to Lester A. and Ellen H. (Anderson) Beatty, Sr.
communityadvocate.com
Wilfred L. Caron, 94, of Shrewsbury
– Wilfred L. “Willie” Caron, 94, longtime Shrewsbury resident and retired police officer, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, December 30, 2022 at Beaumont Nursing Home in Northborough. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 50 years, Barbara C. (Burns) Caron, in 2000. Willie leaves...
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
