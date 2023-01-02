ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

communityadvocate.com

Marlborough, church sign new lease for Union Common

MARLBOROUGH – The city will get to use Union Common for the next 10 years. During the City Council meeting on Dec. 19, the city signed off on a new lease agreement with First Church of Marlborough Congregational. “I would like to thank City Solicitor Jason Grossfield for his...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Cardello closes her chapter as library director

MARLBOROUGH – Come early in the new year, Margaret Cardello will not be among the stacks at Marlborough Public Library. After 12 years, she will be stepping down as the library’s director. The first thing she’ll do once her retirement begins?. “Throw out my alarm clock,” she...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Hudson Cultural Alliance reaches Armory fundraising goal

HUDSON – The Hudson Armory is one step closer to transforming into an arts center. The Hudson Cultural Alliance recently reached its goal of raising $200,000 in funding for the redevelopment of the armory. In May 2021, the Hudson Cultural Alliance received a $200,000 grant from the Massachusetts Cultural...
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Hudson Select Board approves funding for pumper equipment

HUDSON – The Hudson Fire Department may soon get new equipment for its pumper. The Hudson Select Board unanimously voted on Dec. 19 to spend $53,448.90 to purchase the Pierce Enforcer 1500 GMP Pumper equipment. “Anything that can help firefighters perform their duties in a better fashion is nothing...
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough firefighter fired up for American citizenship

WESTBOROUGH – One of the newest members of the Westborough Fire Department is also one of America’s newest citizens. Emanuel Desouza, who joined the department as a full-time firefighter/EMT in September, took his citizenship oath on Nov. 29 at Mechanics Hall in Worcester. “It was amazing,” he said...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
iheart.com

Governor Elect: Will Review Study Of "Sick Courthouse"

Uncertainty remains about the future of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield. The old courthouse on State Street has been flagged for health and safety issues for years, but there hasn't been a firm commitment from the commonwealth for the building to be replaced. Although Governor Charlie Baker is leaving...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
The Swellesley Report

Sounding off on Wellesley pickleball noise

The increased popularity of pickleball in Wellesley has prompted various town bodies (Recreation, Natural Resources Commission, School Committee) to respond by making more court time available indoors and by carving out places to play on existing outdoor sports courts, such as at Sprague Fields and Perrin Park. The rise of...
WELLESLEY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Robert Dalessio, 89, of Hudson

– Robert “Sonny” Dalessio, 89, of Hudson died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Umass Memorial Health – Marlborough Hospital. He was son of the late Crenzio and Marguerite (D’Amico) Dalessio and husband of Janet (Sullivan) Dalessio to whom he was married for 47 years. Robert was...
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Donald C. Beatty, 92, of Northborough

– Donald C. Beatty, a longtime resident of Northborough and most recently, of Edgewater, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022; he was 92 years old. Born in Shrewsbury and raised in Northborough, Donald was one of ten children to Lester A. and Ellen H. (Anderson) Beatty, Sr.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Wilfred L. Caron, 94, of Shrewsbury

– Wilfred L. “Willie” Caron, 94, longtime Shrewsbury resident and retired police officer, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, December 30, 2022 at Beaumont Nursing Home in Northborough. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 50 years, Barbara C. (Burns) Caron, in 2000. Willie leaves...
SHREWSBURY, MA
WSBS

UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

