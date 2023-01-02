Read full article on original website
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ eerie last words to his grandfather revealed
Stephen “tWitch” Boss eerily expressed how much he loved his grandfather just days before his death by suicide. “Every word has meaning. His last words to me were a simple text that says, ‘I love you Dad-Dad,'” Eddy Boss told the Daily Mail Wednesday. “Our question is why? Where did it come from?” Eddy, 84, confirmed he had talked with his grandson multiple times before Stephen’s tragic death and had not noticed any signs that the dancer was struggling with his mental health. “We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion,” he shared. “He was the same happy-go-lucky person that...
The Xbox Game Pass January 2023: What games have been added, changed?
In 2022, 220 new games were added to Game Pass on Xbox and PC. 2023 starts and players won’t find many interesting things already in January. This article will update you about the Game Pass games for January 2023. Which games will be added to the subscription, which is due to be removed at the moment. Only a part of the projects is known.
Fortnite Guardian Shield: How to block bullets in Fortnite
THE Guardian Shield is a new item released in Fortnite that will allow you to block bullets and stop damage. It can only be found in rare Oathbound chests, which seem to be placed randomly around the map. As one of Fortnite’s newest items, people are still unsure where to...
Xbox Games With Gold for January 2023 Revealed
Microsoft has announced that the Xbox Games with Gold for January 2023 are Iris Fall and Autonauts. As detailed on Xbox Wire, all Xbox Live Gold members and those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will get access to these two games when they arrive next month. Iris Fall will...
Epic's latest free game is the next best thing to a new Fallout
You have 24 hours to get this Fallout-inspired tactical RPG for free
All the new games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in 2023
XBOX Game Pass is Xbox’s subscription service which allows people to enjoy new releases on day one. Giving it the edge over PlayStation’s PS Plus, subscribers to Game Pass can play games as soon as they release at no extra cost. A number of amazing games were released...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could be the last Mario or Zelda game on the Switch
TEARS of the Kingdom, the long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild, could be the last Mario or Zelda game on the Nintendo Switch. Rumours surfaced that Nintendo was once focused on developing an upgrade for the Nintendo Switch, akin to a Switch Pro. However, it appears that these plans...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ad Hints at Surprising Feature
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the most-anticipated Nintendo Switch game of 2023. While Nintendo has revealed a handful of details about the sequel, the company has been fairly quiet over the last few months. We should have a lot more information in early 2023, but an interesting detail has leaked early thanks to a new ad spotted by Reddit user Few_Working3350. The ad features the Nintendo Switch Online logo, hinting at some kind of online functionality. It's impossible to say what this might encompass, but it's certainly interesting to see!
Overwatch 2 players now getting more coins “doing Bing searches” than playing game
Overwatch 2 players who take advantage of the Microsoft Rewards program are earning a lot more coins than completing months of weekly challenges. Coins in Overwatch 2 have been a controversial subject for many and things are taking a strange turn thanks to Microsoft Rewards. As OW2’s premium currency, players...
Warzone 2 has won Dr Disrespect back in 2023, and these updates could even keep him hooked
Dr Disrespect’s attitude towards Warzone 2 has been fairly turbulent even before it was released in Nov. 2022. The two-time was pessimistic about it but gave it a whirl. It even grew on him for a while, but that didn’t last. It wasn’t long before he said its demise was set in stone, unless the devs fixed seven things.
Twitch: Here are the ten most watched games in 2022, but without surprises
Let’s explore how they are most seen games are Twitch in 2022. The ranking doesn’t surprise many people, given the relic of those long-established names already appearing in the rankings of the past few years. You can read that no one of the top 10 games was released...
Apex Legends Spellbound Event Explained
Apex Legends has a new event to kick off the New Year right. The Apex Legends Spellbound Event will bring along the LTM Control, private matches, and new cosmetics when it launches on January 10. Control Returns. The limited-time game mode Control makes its return in the new Spellbound event....
M8-2 - Mako Stones Chests
SPR Mako Stone - Chest 1. The one Chest in this Mission is found right before the primary encounter. It’ll be to the left, obscured by some junk. Make sure to get it before fighting the Spriggan!. M8-2-2: VIT Mako Stone. VIT Mako Stone - Chest 1. Contains: Soma.
Overwatch 2’s new mode gives you godlike powers for the next two weeks
Overwatch 2 is getting a new limited-time game mode that will imbue seven of the game’s heroes with fun godlike powers, letting Widowmaker turn her enemies to stone and Roadhog become a giant, rock-throwing cyclops. The free-for-all deathmatch mode, Battle for Olympus, will run Jan. 5-19 in Overwatch 2, Blizzard confirmed Tuesday.
Modern Warfare 2 players blast “horrendous” longshot challenges
Longshot camo challenges change how players approach Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer matches, and community members have seen enough. Modern Warfare 2 introduced a new camo system and fan-favorite maps, Shoot House and Shipment, to help expedite the camo unlock process. The developers intended to make unlocking weapon skins easier than any other series entry but unintentionally created problems.
Most-watched female Twitch streamers in 2022: Amouranth dominates, VTubers rise up
While there were no women at all in Twitch’s top 10 most-watched in 2022, some female streamers have attracted massive viewership nonetheless. Here is the full top 10 for women only, with Amouranth dominating the list. Women on Twitch have always struggled to attain the same viewership figures as...
Escape From Tarkov Developer Banned from Twitch Again
Escape from Tarkov developer Battlestate Games was banned from Twitch on January 1st, for the second time in just over three years. While the previous ban happened when a developer mimicked a suicide, no official reason has been provided for the current ban. Current speculation is that one of the game's developers jokingly held an airsoft gun to another's head, which is against the platform's rules. The ban comes as Battlestate Games is doing Twitch drops for Escape from Tarkov, so the timing really isn't great! Unfortunately, there's no way of knowing how long the ban will last.
What does ‘KEK’ mean on Twitch? Who is the laughing guy in the Twitch emote?
You’ve probably seen “KEK” or “KEKW” on social media lately. But if you’re not plugged into geek culture, its meaning may be a mystery to you. The term has become popular in Twitch chats and is one of its most popular emotes. However, “KEK” didn’t originate on Twitch. The acronym is actually from World of Worldcraft (WoW).
Turn Your Home Into a Vegas Casino With Arcade1Up's First Slot Machine
Walking through a Las Vegas casino is an assault on the senses, with rows and rows of slot machines packed with lights and speakers designed to lure in players. One of the most popular, which seems to be everywhere in sin city, is a machine based on the iconic game show, Wheel of Fortune, which Arcade1Up has now turned into a home version.
