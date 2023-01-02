Stephen “tWitch” Boss eerily expressed how much he loved his grandfather just days before his death by suicide. “Every word has meaning. His last words to me were a simple text that says, ‘I love you Dad-Dad,'” Eddy Boss told the Daily Mail Wednesday. “Our question is why? Where did it come from?” Eddy, 84, confirmed he had talked with his grandson multiple times before Stephen’s tragic death and had not noticed any signs that the dancer was struggling with his mental health. “We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion,” he shared. “He was the same happy-go-lucky person that...

20 DAYS AGO