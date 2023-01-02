Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Severe threat this morning; calmer weather to follow
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Our line of showers and storms continues to push eastward through the region. The leading edge of the line will be where storms will have the best chance to become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and a brief tornado or two the main threats. The line will exit the region by 10 AM along with the front, and we’ll see skies gradually clear behind it as drier air filters in. We’ll warm up to the low and mid 70s one more time for highs.
wdhn.com
Storms will ramp back up tomorrow morning
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ll have a few more showers throughout the evening and overnight tonight, but severe storms are unlikely. Temperatures will hold in the middle 60s. Wednesday starts off with a bit of a bang as a line of storms rolls in around or just before sunrise for the western portions of the viewing area. Those storms likely arrive in Dothan around 8 AM, and they should be out of Early County around 10 AM. The main threats are damaging wind gusts and a weak, brief tornado embedded within the line. Clouds will start to move out during the afternoon hours, and temperatures will still peak in the middle 70s.
wtvy.com
4WARN Weather Days issued for January 3 through January 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared 4Warn Weather Days for Tuesday, January 3 through Wednesday, January 4. We can expect two rounds of storms, the first being Tuesday afternoon with a big window of 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Round two will come in Wednesday morning from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
wdhn.com
Service, business delays and closures due to severe weather
(WDHN)— With severe weather moving through the area, it’s important to stay up to date on all the business, organization, and service delays and closures in the area. Dothan Specialty Clinic, a doctor’s office which specializes in cardiology, urology, dermatology, and rheumatology, will have a delayed opening until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.
wtvy.com
School closings and delays for January 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools are experiencing closings and delays due to the severe weather threat overnight and into Wednesday morning. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. ABC Academy - Closed. Bethlehem Child...
wdhn.com
City of Dothan to buy properties to alleviate flooding issues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Flooding has been an issue in the garden district and the city of Dothan is looking for a fix to the problem. The city is planning to spend more than $700,000 purchasing two properties on Tacoma Street for a retention project. This comes after the...
wdhn.com
Car hits pole on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A car sustained heavy damage after running off the road and hitting a commercial sign. According to officials on the scene, the car left the roadway before reaching the guardrail on the 3200 block of Ross Clark Circle. The car drove through the grass lot of...
wtvy.com
City could purchase then destroy historic Dothan homes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan could spend millions to purchase homes in its most historic neighborhood only to demolish those structures. “Storm (water drainage) fills up and it goes above ground and that’s what is happening there,” Commissioner David Crutchfield (Dist. 6) said of the Garden District.
wdhn.com
Samson students returning to school after flooding
SAMSON, Ala (WDHN)— After a major pipe burst in Samson Elementary School, the students will return to school near the end of the week. Geneva County Schools recently posted on their Facebook page that the Samson Elementary School building had 1-2 inches of standing water after a major pipe burst above the ceiling. The burst happened during the extreme cold that moved through the Wiregrass area.
WDAM-TV
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week. According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening,...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan police looking for missing teen
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dothan Police are asking for public assistance in finding an 18-year-old runaway. According to the Dothan Police Department, Elle Vaughn was wearing a Taco Bell uniform when she was last seen by her guardian outside of the Taco Bell at 4468 West Main Street on the morning of December 20.
Donalsonville Georgia man dies in two-vehicle accident in Jackson County
A man of Georgia's Seminole County is dead while another man of Jackson County, Florida is in serious condition after a multiple vehicle incident in Jackson County Tuesday morning.
holmescounty.news
‘We don’t need another dollar store’
Residents of Ponce de Leon are giving an Alabama-based developer pushback on plans to construct a dollar store right across the road from the existing Dollar General. The town of Ponce de Leon seems poised for growth with access to Interstate 10, a rest area, a handful of fueling stations, a motel, an RV park and Ponce de Leon Springs to lure in travelers. Residents say they want growth but not in the form of another dollar store.
wdhn.com
Lack of visibility causes crash on Highway 52, authorities say
WEBB, Ala (WDHN)– Highway 52 at mile marker 69 has been temporarily shut down after a two car crash. The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 52 and Hydraulic Road. Injuries from the crash are unknown at this time. Houston County EMS Director Chris Judah says the low...
Andalusia Star News
2023’S FIRST BORN: Opp couple welcomes first baby of new year
One local couple started off their new year with a bundle of joy as Asia Edwards and Christopher Denson of Opp welcomed their new baby boy, Christopher Denson Jr., to the world. Christopher Denson Jr. was born as the first baby of 2023 at Andalusia Health on Sunday, Jan. 1,...
wdhn.com
Slocomb has received a large loan to update its sewer system
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — One of the fastest-growing cities in the wiregrass has started the new year with good news from the state of Alabama. Slocomb will receive a nearly $1.5 million dollar revolving loan for improvements to its sewer system. Over recent years, Eastern Geneva County has seen...
wdhn.com
Man arrested after early morning Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan police have arrested and charged a man with murder after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex. According to a press release from the Dothan Police Department, at 3:10 a.m., Monday, January 2, Police and Dothan Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the Highland Hills Apartment Complex on South Brannon Stand Road in relation to a possible suicide.
wdhn.com
High-speed chase through Geneva Co. results in truck hitting a power pole, GPD
HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN)– A police chase from Geneva to Hartford ended in a single-vehicle crash after the driver hit a power pole at high speed around midnight on Sunday. According to Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock, a traffic stop was initiated in Geneva and after a second unit arrived on the scene, the suspect fled and the chase ensued.
