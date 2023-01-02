DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ll have a few more showers throughout the evening and overnight tonight, but severe storms are unlikely. Temperatures will hold in the middle 60s. Wednesday starts off with a bit of a bang as a line of storms rolls in around or just before sunrise for the western portions of the viewing area. Those storms likely arrive in Dothan around 8 AM, and they should be out of Early County around 10 AM. The main threats are damaging wind gusts and a weak, brief tornado embedded within the line. Clouds will start to move out during the afternoon hours, and temperatures will still peak in the middle 70s.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO