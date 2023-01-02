When Texas Tech demolished Ole Miss 42-25 last week, it finished off an impressive season for Texas Tech in year one of Joey McGuire. Tech ended the Big 12 slate with a winning record for the first time since 2009. Texas Tech beat both Oklahoma and Texas, in the same season, for the first time in program history. This was Tech’s first season with at least eight wins since 2013, and they finished it with a Bowl win. What’s more impressive is they did all this after being picked ninth in the Big 12, they played 11 teams who were ranked at one point this season, and they started three different Quarterbacks in at least four games.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO