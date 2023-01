TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating a burglary at an east Tulsa car dealership.

Tulsa police said about three cars were broken into and had items stolen from them at the Bob Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership near East 51st Street and South Memorial Drive.

There is no information yet on possible suspects.

This is a developing story.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.