The Times podcast: What losing Nancy Pelosi as leader means for Dems

 2 days ago
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) poses for photos near her portrait following an unveiling ceremony inside the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 14. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A new Republican-led House of Representatives convenes tomorrow, and after decades as a Democratic leader, Nancy Pelosi is stepping away from the helm. Undoubtedly, her strength was in unifying her caucus — something that Kevin McCarthy, the G.O.P frontrunner for the speakership, has already struggled to do.

Today, we look back on Pelosi's career — and what could be ahead for House leadership. Read the full transcript here .

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Justice Department reporter Sarah D. Wire

More reading:

The end of a political era: Nancy Pelosi’s leadership legacy in Washington

Column: Nancy Pelosi’s indelible mark

Column: ‘There’s this very toxic energy circulating.’ Alexandra Pelosi on her mom, dad and a new documentary

George Richardson
2d ago

nothing it means nothing, she has screwed the American people period. needed to be gone years ago. in prison for insider trading and all the other socialist crap she's started in America.

Melvin Yocum
2d ago

Pelosi's years as speaker has screwed America and American families the only thing she accomplished was stuffing pork in bills, Getting kickbacks from her corrupt campaign contributors and amassing over 400 million in personal wealth.

Nana D
2d ago

One down 👏Time to work on the others!We could do away with Schiffy eyes to. That guy has the most evil eyes.Eyes literally bulge out of his head as he speaks. Very creepy 😳

