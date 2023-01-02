Woman leaves doctors stunned after growing horns from her head

Doctors have been left stumped after a woman in India started growing horns out of her head.

The horns started developing three years ago, leaving Mimiya Bai in unbearable pain.

The 60-year-old said that people did not believe her when she told them of her ailment and were "surprised" when they saw her.

Bai is now waiting for a consultation and treatment with senior doctors, who have described her rare condition as "beyond their understanding."

Dr Abhishek Jain said Bai's disease is curable and treatable through surgery and is known as a siliceous horn. He said the disease could start anywhere on the body.

Due to the location of the horns on Bai's body, she can not be treated at district and small hospitals, so are awaiting treatment at larger hospitals in the country.

Bai is also now appealing to the Indian Government for help to pay for the surgery as her family can not afford the treatment.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





Meanwhile, across the pond, one doctor appeared to turn to YouTube to get to the bottom of one woman's condition.

In a viral TikTok, Isabelle ( @isi_lynott ) wrote: "Not the doctor looking at a YouTube video on how to heal my cyst."



Many fellow TikTokers and medics jumped to the doctor's defence, suggesting that it was normal to do so.

"Med student here! Doctors double-check things all the time. There’s a LOT of information out there to refresh on," one user wrote.

Another person said, "I’m a nurse, and docs do this all the time. I promise you want this over the doc who thinks he knows it all but doesn’t."

Credit: Ben Barry, SWNS.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.