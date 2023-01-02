ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

W.Va. GOP House speaker announces 2023 session leadership

By Hinton News
Hinton News
Hinton News
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Longtime Finance Committee Chairman Republican Del. Eric Householder will serve as West Virginia House majority leader when lawmakers return to the Capitol in January for the upcoming legislative session, GOP House Speaker Roger Hanshaw announced Thursday.

Republican Del. Amy Summers of Taylor County, who previously served as House majority leader, will chair the House Committee on Health, Hanshaw said. Summers was the first Republican woman to be named house majority leader in West Virginia when she was appointed in 2018.

“The time is right to realign the expertise we have across our leadership team, and Eric has been at the forefront of our efforts throughout the past decade to bring conservative principles to bear through the House,” Hanshaw said. Householder represents Berkeley County.

Summers will work alongside Republican Del. Heather Tully, of Nicholas County, who will be vice chair of House Health. Hanshaw said Summers, an emergency room nurse, and Tully, a family nurse practitioner, bring “real-world health care experience.”

“We have the opportunity to lead with our expertise and continue taking strong action with this crucial committee,” Hanshaw said.

Republican Delegates David Kelly, Dean Jeffries and Laura Kimble will all serve as assistant majority leaders.

Longtime vice chairman of the House Finance Committee, Republican Del. Vernon Criss of Wood County, will chair the House Finance Committee.

MAGA =FASCIST NEO-NAZIS
2d ago

well, good or bad democrats can't be blamed for anything since 90% of the leader ship is republican. let's see how they bring work and jobs to the state.

