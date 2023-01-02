UT doctoral student investigates how to help cells fight coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost 100 million Americans since first emerging in 2019, resulting in over 1 million deaths. This means that about 1 in 100 people infected with COVID-19 died from the infection before a vaccine was available. Fortunately, vaccinations have been successful in preventing severe disease and death from lung damage and respiratory failure caused by COVID-19.

For vaccinated people there is low risk of severe disease from COVID-19. However, for people who can’t be vaccinated there are few treatments available. To address the need for treatments against severe COVID-19, our lab is investigating medications that can tackle the virus and stop it from damaging the lungs.

Normally our cells are great at limiting viral infections, by using special proteins to both detect and stop a virus from spreading to nearby cells. These infected cells also release warning signals to their uninfected neighbors, so that the uninfected cells can get a head start and make antiviral proteins to defend themselves from viral infection. This is like a fire sprinkler, which douses everything in water to prevent a fire from spreading throughout a building. These rapid processes are known as the Type I Interferon response, which is the first line of defense against all viral infections.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 virus is sneakier than most other viruses because it can shut down the Type I Interferon response. When a COVID-19 virus infects a cell, it quickly takes over and prevents the cell from making antiviral proteins and sending out warning signals. This would be the same as knocking out a building’s fire sprinklers, thus allowing the fire to spread throughout and affect nearby buildings. This strategy allows the virus to replicate freely and infect many other cells, ultimately causing all the infected cells to die.

This rapid infection and cell death then causes another problem, because when many cells die, our body’s immune system overreacts and produces too much of an inflammatory reaction. In severe COVID-19, this inflammation can heavily damage the lungs, forcing patients onto a ventilator to continue breathing.

With this problem in mind, I am studying medications that can target the COVID-19 virus and prevent inflammation that would damage the lungs. I test different drugs in mouse cells that have been infected by a mouse coronavirus model to accomplish this. Our mouse coronavirus model is like the COVID-19 virus, but it only infects mice and doesn’t cause severe disease.

Our research focus is on the drug Retinoic Acid, which is usually given to treat leukemias. Our lab has studied Retinoic Acid in the past, showing that it can reduce lung inflammation during deadly bacterial infections. Also, we have found that mouse cells treated with Retinoic Acid were better protected against mouse coronaviruses, causing less virus replication and fewer mouse cells dying.

I have studied specific cellular antiviral defense molecules to figure out how Retinoic Acid is protecting mouse cells against infection. These experiments have revealed that Retinoic Acid stimulates cells to produce antiviral proteins and warning signals for other cells. One specific type of antiviral protein that is increased in production are the IFIT proteins. This is especially important, since they directly interfere with coronavirus replication.

While we know that Retinoic Acid is stimulating the Type I Interferon response, we don’t know yet exactly how the drug produces this effect. To solve this question, I am testing modified mouse cells that are missing different antiviral proteins. By testing these cells, we will tease out exactly how the drug is working and show which proteins are needed for its antiviral action.

Our research is still in its early stages, but the results are promising. We next plan to test Retinoic Acid in a mouse model that better mirrors COVID-19. If successful, doctors will be able to use Retinoic Acid as an extra tool to help patients suffering from severe COVID-19.

Justin Franco is an MD/Ph.D. student in the Medical Microbiology and Immunology Track in the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences Biomedical Science Program. Mr. Franco is conducting his research in the laboratory of Dr. Kevin Pan. For more information, contact Justin.Franco@rockets.utoledo.edu or go to utoledo.edu/med/grad/biomedical .