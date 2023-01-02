ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

UT doctoral student investigates how to help cells fight coronavirus

By By Justin Henry Franco / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWN6j_0k0u93aU00

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost 100 million Americans since first emerging in 2019, resulting in over 1 million deaths. This means that about 1 in 100 people infected with COVID-19 died from the infection before a vaccine was available. Fortunately, vaccinations have been successful in preventing severe disease and death from lung damage and respiratory failure caused by COVID-19.

For vaccinated people there is low risk of severe disease from COVID-19. However, for people who can’t be vaccinated there are few treatments available. To address the need for treatments against severe COVID-19, our lab is investigating medications that can tackle the virus and stop it from damaging the lungs.

Normally our cells are great at limiting viral infections, by using special proteins to both detect and stop a virus from spreading to nearby cells. These infected cells also release warning signals to their uninfected neighbors, so that the uninfected cells can get a head start and make antiviral proteins to defend themselves from viral infection. This is like a fire sprinkler, which douses everything in water to prevent a fire from spreading throughout a building. These rapid processes are known as the Type I Interferon response, which is the first line of defense against all viral infections.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 virus is sneakier than most other viruses because it can shut down the Type I Interferon response. When a COVID-19 virus infects a cell, it quickly takes over and prevents the cell from making antiviral proteins and sending out warning signals. This would be the same as knocking out a building’s fire sprinklers, thus allowing the fire to spread throughout and affect nearby buildings. This strategy allows the virus to replicate freely and infect many other cells, ultimately causing all the infected cells to die.

This rapid infection and cell death then causes another problem, because when many cells die, our body’s immune system overreacts and produces too much of an inflammatory reaction. In severe COVID-19, this inflammation can heavily damage the lungs, forcing patients onto a ventilator to continue breathing.

With this problem in mind, I am studying medications that can target the COVID-19 virus and prevent inflammation that would damage the lungs. I test different drugs in mouse cells that have been infected by a mouse coronavirus model to accomplish this. Our mouse coronavirus model is like the COVID-19 virus, but it only infects mice and doesn’t cause severe disease.

Our research focus is on the drug Retinoic Acid, which is usually given to treat leukemias. Our lab has studied Retinoic Acid in the past, showing that it can reduce lung inflammation during deadly bacterial infections. Also, we have found that mouse cells treated with Retinoic Acid were better protected against mouse coronaviruses, causing less virus replication and fewer mouse cells dying.

I have studied specific cellular antiviral defense molecules to figure out how Retinoic Acid is protecting mouse cells against infection. These experiments have revealed that Retinoic Acid stimulates cells to produce antiviral proteins and warning signals for other cells. One specific type of antiviral protein that is increased in production are the IFIT proteins. This is especially important, since they directly interfere with coronavirus replication.

While we know that Retinoic Acid is stimulating the Type I Interferon response, we don’t know yet exactly how the drug produces this effect. To solve this question, I am testing modified mouse cells that are missing different antiviral proteins. By testing these cells, we will tease out exactly how the drug is working and show which proteins are needed for its antiviral action.

Our research is still in its early stages, but the results are promising. We next plan to test Retinoic Acid in a mouse model that better mirrors COVID-19. If successful, doctors will be able to use Retinoic Acid as an extra tool to help patients suffering from severe COVID-19.

Justin Franco is an MD/Ph.D. student in the Medical Microbiology and Immunology Track in the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences Biomedical Science Program. Mr. Franco is conducting his research in the laboratory of Dr. Kevin Pan. For more information, contact Justin.Franco@rockets.utoledo.edu or go to utoledo.edu/med/grad/biomedical .

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Signs of Cancer in the Neck?

Some of the common signs of cancer in the neck include:. These symptoms could be signs of other less serious medical conditions. Consult your dentist or doctor to identify the exact cause of these symptoms. The signs could be specific depending on the location of the cancerous tumor. Symptoms of...
Healthline

Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?

Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
Ingram Atkinson

Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy

Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
scitechdaily.com

Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease

New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
The Independent

A new way of killing cancer cells could pave the way for a cure, scientists say

A new way of using DNA to kill cancer cells which could pave the way for a cure for the disease has been created by scientists. The method targets human cervical cancer and breast cancer-derived cells, as well as malignant melanoma cells in mice. It uses a pair of hair clip shaped, cancer-killing DNA which were injected into cancer cells. When they were injected into them, they connected to molecules called microRNA which are overproduced in certain cancers. Once connected to the microRNA they unravelled and formed longer chains of DNA which created an immune...
CBS Sacramento

Long COVID: What scientists have learned about the symptoms

A British historian, an Italian archaeologist and an American preschool teacher have never met in person, but they share a prominent pandemic bond. Plagued by eerily similar symptoms, the three women are credited with describing, naming and helping bring long COVID into the public's consciousness in early 2020. Rachel Pope, of Liverpool, took to Twitter in late March 2020 to describe her bedeviling symptoms, then unnamed, after a coronavirus infection. Elisa Perego in Italy first used the term "long COVID," in a May tweet that year. Amy Watson in Portland, Oregon, got inspiration in naming her Facebook support group from...
PORTLAND, OR
Medical News Today

Can doctors cure renal failure?

Renal or kidney failure can be acute or chronic. While chronic renal failure is incurable, doctors may be able to reverse acute renal failure with medication or dialysis. Renal failure occurs when one or both kidneys operate at less than. of normal function. When renal failure is not reversible, professionals...
MedicalXpress

Scientists develop a cancer vaccine to simultaneously kill and prevent brain cancer

Scientists are harnessing a new way to turn cancer cells into potent, anti-cancer agents. In the latest work from the lab of Khalid Shah, MS, Ph.D., at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, investigators have developed a new cell therapy approach to eliminate established tumors and induce long-term immunity, training the immune system so that it can prevent cancer from recurring. The team tested their dual-action, cancer-killing vaccine in an advanced mouse model of the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma, with promising results. Findings are published in Science Translational Medicine.
sciencealert.com

Arming The Brain's 'Janitorial' Cells Could Help Stave Off Alzheimer's Disease

Many neurodegenerative diseases, or conditions that result from the loss of function or death of brain cells, remain largely untreatable. Most available treatments target just one of the multiple processes that can lead to neurodegeneration, which may not be effective in completely addressing disease symptoms or progress, if at all.
Healthline

Does Bladder Cancer Spread Quickly?

Bladder cancer spreads at different speeds depending on the type of bladder cancer you have. Urothelial bladder cancer is slow to spread, while other types are much faster. Urothelial bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. It typically doesn’t spread very quickly. However, other types of bladder cancer, such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, spread much faster.
MedicalXpress

Team studies immune response, proteins in blood of young adults who develop rare complication after COVID vaccination

Myocarditis, a condition in which the heart muscle becomes inflamed, is a rare complication that can occur after mRNA COVID vaccination. It's estimated that roughly 18 cases occur in every 1 million vaccine doses administered, making it so rare that it is challenging to find cases to investigate. In a new study by researchers from Mass General Brigham's founding members, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, a team extensively investigated the immune response of 16 adolescents and young adults who developed myocarditis after receipt of the COVID mRNA vaccine. The researchers found no differences in antibody production, auto-antibodies, T cell profiles, or prior viral exposures, but found elevated levels of spike protein along with increased cytokines (consistent with innate inflammation) and increased troponin (indicating cardiac injury). Their results are published in Circulation.
Salon

How sepsis can lead to cell death

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Sepsis is a life-threatening condition arising from the body's overreactive response against an infection, leading it to injure its own tissues and organs. The first known reference to "sepsis" dates back more than 2,700 years, when the Greek poet Homer used it as a derivative of the word "sepo," meaning "I rot."
Good News Network

In a World First, Scientists Use Artificial DNA to Kill Cancer Cells

Japanese oncologists have used artificial DNA in a whole new way to naturally kill cancer cells by helping the immune system identify them. The whole reason cancer is as lethal as it is is because the immune system doesn’t act upon cancer cells and tumors, disguised as they are to look like normal cells.
Harvard Health

Killing cancer with cancer

Scientists at Brigham and Women’s Hospital are harnessing a new way to turn cancer cells into potent, anti-cancer agents. From the lab of Khalid Shah, Harvard-affiliated BWH investigators have developed a new cell therapy approach to eliminate established tumors and induce long-term immunity, training the immune system so that it can prevent cancer from recurring. The team tested their dual-action, cancer-killing vaccine in an advanced mouse model of the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma, with promising results. Findings are published in Science Translational Medicine.
labroots.com

Autopsies Reveal SARS-CoV-2 in the Human Brain & Other Tissues

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers have sought to learn what types of cells SARS-CoV-2 infects. For months, there has been debate about how the neurological symptoms that are associated with COVID-19, including fatigue, a loss of smell or taste, and brain fog are occurring, and whether neurons themselves were being infected or if they were being impacted by something else, such as the vascular damage that can occur with a SARS-CoV-2 infection. New research has examined post-mortem samples from 44 people who died with COVID-19, and it has shown that the virus can be found all over the body, even in the brain, and that the virus lingered for as long as eight months in some people. The findings have been reported in Nature.
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy