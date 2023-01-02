Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
KING-5
Seahawks' best options with Russell Wilson trade draft pick
SEATTLE — Although a playoff berth remains a possibility for the Seahawks in 2022, the team currently possesses one of the most valuable selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks would have the No. 3 overall pick in the next NFL draft. The fortunes for Seattle and Denver reversed what most expected this season, as Wilson's arrival in the Mile High City had many attaching championship expectations to the Broncos.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
When is the 2023 NFL Draft?
The NFL draft is headed to Missouri. After being held in New York City in different venues from 1965 all the way to 2014, the NFL draft has started to spread the love to other cities that have franchises. The 2023 edition is no different, as a city in Missouri...
NFC North Round-Up: It All Comes Down to Week 18
In Week 17, the NFC North saw each team playing against division rivals this week, and each of the games ended in blowouts for the home teams. Now, Week 18 sets up a potential “win and you’re in” situation for each of Detroit and Green Bay. In this week’s NFC North Round-Up, we examine the implications of this past weekend heading into the final week of the regular season.
How Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Commanders
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns offense woke up during the second half of Sunday’s 24-10 win over the Commanders. Here’s how the offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play....
Cameron Dantzler Has Lost his Starting Spot
This one has been in the works for a little while. It’s unfortunate, but Cameron Dantzler missing time due to injury opened an opportunity for another corner to step up. That man is Duke Shelley, who has officially become Minnesota’s CB2. Leading into the game, we discussed the...
Week 18 Odds Sway Further Towards Vikings with Nathan Peterman Set to Start for Bears
The Minnesota Vikings watched as their hopes for the number one seed were dashed on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Vikings starters are set to go on Sunday as they are playing for the 2 seed, and Soldier Field has previously given the Vikings fits. No problem though, enter Nathan Peterman.
Brian O’Neill Suffered a Partially Torn Achilles in Week 17
Minnesota Vikings right tackle Brian O’Neill was placed on IR on Tuesday after suffering what had previously been described as a “significant” calf injury by head coach Kevin O’Connell. Well, more details have come out regarding his injury, and on Wednesday, it was announced that O’Neill suffered a partially torn Achilles.
Vikings Injury Updates on Their Offensive Line Are Not Promising
The Minnesota Vikings certainly went through the ringer against the Green Bay Packers, and while no one reason can be fully at blame for their performance, losing both RT Brian O’Neill and C Austin Schlottmann during the game were not insignificant. This is especially so moving forward into the playoffs. On Monday, all eyes turned towards O’Neill’s MRI, and the Vikings injury updates on their offensive linemen are not promising heading into Week 18.
Bills Cut Former Vikings All-Pro
The Buffalo Bills remain one of the premiere teams contending for a Super Bowl this season. Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest that postponed Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the sports world has been focused on his health and recovery. Amidst this attention, on Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills cut former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes. To replace him, Buffalo also signed S Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad.
2023 NFL draft: Giants currently slated to select 23rd overall
On Sunday, the New York Giants had their best performance of the season and punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. With the Giants now in the playoffs and locked in as the sixth seed in the NFC, Big Blue remains slated to pick 23rd overall in the 2023 NFL draft, according to Tankathon.
Justin Fields Won’t Play in Week 18 vs. Vikings
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields won’t play in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings after suffering a hip sprain in Week 17’s loss to the Detroit Lions. The team announced the decision on Wednesday, and in his place, Nathan Peterman will take snaps under center for Chicago. Fields,...
Report: DL Coach Marco Coleman departing MSU, returning to Georgia Tech
After leaving Georgia Tech to join Michigan State football last season, defensive line coach Marco Coleman is reportedly returning to the Yellowjackets according to a report from Kelly Quinlan on JacketsOnline, a Rivals site. Michigan State football was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment. Coleman was hired last February from Georgia Tech after serving two seasons as their defensive end/linebackers coach. He served as the Spartans' run game coordinator for the 2022 season on top of his responsibilities as the defensive line coach.The defensive line for MSU struggled heavily all season long as they dealt with injury...
Eagles light up the Lincoln Financial Field blue to support Damar Hamlin, Bills
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ever since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and dropped on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, the rest of the NFL and sports world have shown a ton of support.The Eagles continued that Wednesday night as they lit up Lincoln Financial Field blue to support Hamlin and the Bills. "Our prayers are with Damar, his family and [the] @BuffaloBills," the Eagles tweeted. Two days after the injury, Hamlin is recovering in the hospital and moving in "a positive direction." CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told CBS Mornings Hamlin may have suffered "commotio cordis," where trauma can cause the heart to have an arrhythmia. Main Line Health Dr. William Gray also suspects that.The game between the Bills and Bengals Monday night was eventually postponed and won't be played this week, the NFL said. The league has not made any changes to its Week 18 schedule.
Bears' updated 2023 NFL draft order after Week 17
The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-13 with just one game left in the 2022 NFL season, where things have been rocky in the first season under Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. But that was to be expected. This season is all about development, including quarterback Justin Fields, who has emerged as one of the league’s most exciting young players. So while the Bears will finish with one of the worst records, they’ve already won this season.
A Look at all 4 Potential Wild Card Opponents for the Vikings
Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Minnesota Vikings still do not have a set matchup for the Wild Card round of the playoffs. With multiple options on the table, here’s a look at all 4 potential Wild Card opponents for the Vikings in a couple weeks.
NFL draft pick scenarios for Bears heading into Week 18
The Chicago Bears aren’t contending for a playoff spot, but there’s still something big at stake heading into their Week 18 finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Let’s be honest, the attention has been on the 2023 offseason for weeks at this point, and that starts with landing a top selection in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears are a lock for a top-four draft pick at this point, and they can reach as high as the first overall selection. If everything lines up.
Texans legendary WR Andre Johnson named 2023 Pro Football of Fame finalist
Former Houston Texans receiver Andre Johnson has been named as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023. The inaugural Texans Ring of Honor inductee is one of 15 modern-era finalists, which were announced Wednesday night. Texans cofounder and senior chair Janice McNair congratulated Johnson on...
Vikings Defensive Lineman Set to Return to Practice
The Minnesota Vikings got some bad news regarding their offensive line early in the week, but their defensive side is slowly getting healthier. On Wednesday, the team announced that Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard would be designated to return from IR, opening his 21-day practice window. He will also practice during Wednesday’s session.
