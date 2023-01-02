Read full article on original website
Nebraska inmate back in custody after two weeks on the loose
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate who escaped from custody last month apparently made a run for the border — well, the Iowa border. Keith Duckett was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after more than two weeks on the lam, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Ricketts says replacing state pen should be just a start for Nebraska prison reform
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Pete Ricketts said now is the time for prison reform in Nebraska. With only two days until Gov.-elect Jim Pillen is sworn in, Channel 8 sat down with Ricketts on Tuesday to talk about his time in office. He gave his thoughts on the...
Constitutional amendment would end unicameral experiment in Nebraska
In accordance with a 1981 state law, Jan. 5 is designated each year as George W. Norris Day in Nebraska. The unique holiday is set aside “in recognition of the many great benefits bestowed upon the people of the State of Nebraska and the United States as a whole” by Norris, a “New Deal Republican” who called McCook home.
Nebraska State Patrol 67th Basic Recruit Camp features three people from panhandle
The next class of Nebraska State Patrol recruits have officially started their training. Fifteen new recruits will work for the next six months at the NSP Training Academy to earn the title of Trooper. “As we begin the new year, we’re excited to launch our next recruit camp and begin...
Alliance man convicted of manslaughter dies at Nebraska RTC
69-year-old George W. Smith of Alliance died at the Nebraska Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln on Dec. 30, 2022. The cause of death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. A grand jury will conduct an investigation.
Nation reports rise in officers shot; Nebraska authorities remain unscathed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 300 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. In those shootings, 62 officers were killed. But Nebraska law enforcement agencies did not report a single officer-involved shooting last year. Lincoln did experience a...
Nebraska Legislature unanimously elects speaker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Forty-nine state senators met in the State Capitol Building on Wednesday to swear in new members and vote in new chairmen. Lawmakers once again used the highly debated secret ballot. “Although it’s been an issue for a number of years, there are several different ways...
‘One step at a time’: Ricketts awaits Pillen’s Senate decision
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Pete Ricketts will be leaving office this week, but it may not be the end of his time serving Nebraska. On Tuesday, Channel 8 spoke with him about his time as governor and what his future plans are. Gov.-elect Jim Pillen will be sworn...
Rural hospitals in Nebraska facing financial crisis
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska has 92 hospitals and nearly two-thirds of them are what’s known as “critical access.”. They are rural, far from other medical facilities, and are struggling. “When I talk with hospital CEOs who have been in the profession for 30-40 years, they say this...
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
North Platte Telegraph. January 1, 2023. Editorial: Recall history on secret ballots for Unicam leaders. Time goes by, as today’s start of the new year of 2023 emphasizes. Because of that, it’s not surprising that “some things that should not have been forgotten were lost” (to quote the first “Lord of the Rings” movie) when it comes to why our institutions are the way they are.
NEBRASKA: Why are so many people moving away?
An annual study looked at how many Americans moved into and out of all 50 states. It's a way to see how we re-shuffled ourselves and which states are attracting or losing residents. Nebraska is among the top states to move OUT of:. New Jersey. Illinois. New York. Michigan. Wyoming.
Teen accused of killing mom, putting her in trunk could be extradited from Nebraska soon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A teen accused of killing his own mother may be handed over to Texas soon, after he was caught driving through Nebraska with her body in the trunk. Tyler Roenz has a new court hearing set for Jan. 18. The Hall County Attorney’s Office says...
Two students cut during 'altercation' at Omaha Burke High School
OMAHA, Neb. — Two students were cut during an "altercation" at a high school Wednesday, according to Omaha Public Schools. During a passing period Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School, a student "displayed a knife" and two other students were cut, the district said. Around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty...
Jim Paloucek: Resolutions for state's leaders
In considering today’s opening of the 2023 session of the Nebraska Legislature, one ponders the effectiveness of making New Year’s resolutions for others — specifically elected officials. It is hard to imagine that the success rate could be much worse than for our own about losing weight and getting more exercise. So here goes.
Pillen names interim director for Nebraska Department of Transportation
Jim Pillen, who will take over as Nebraska's next governor Thursday, has named an interim director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Pillen said Monday that longtime department employee Moe Jamshidi will become interim director Thursday. Jamshidi is deputy director of operations at NDOT. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Minimum Wage Increase In Nebraska Effective On January 1, 2023
Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Nebraska has increased. Over 300,000 residents of Nebraska have agreed to the minimum wage increase in the last election. Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Nebraska has increased from $9 to $10.50 per hour. Whenever minimum wages increase, this means that revenues collected by the state have also increased along with it. By 2026, the state aims to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
Traffic fatalities in Nebraska hit 15-year high
Omaha has once again opened its drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal. The Omaha Fire Department had a record-breaking year. Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nebraska hospitals urge lawmakers to address financial issues. Ice threat continues north of Omaha tonight. Updated: 6 hours...
State seeks to freeze assets of Nebraska investor at center of $44M bank fraud investigation
The Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance has moved to freeze the assets of a group of companies and two investment funds at the center of an investigation into an alleged bank fraud described as potentially one of the biggest in state history. Late Wednesday, Lancaster County District Judge Ryan...
Nebraska Ranks #8 on List of Most Moved From States in 2022
People moving out of NE (United Van Lines) (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) Nebraska has ranked #8 on the list of Most Moved from States in 2022 according to the 2022 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, the nation’s largest household goods mover. In 2022, more residents moved out of Nebraska than into the state, with 56% of moves being outbound.
Nebraska Extension offering food safety training course
Nebraska Extension is offering food safety training courses at three locations in west central Nebraska for food handlers and food managers. Nationwide, numerous foodborne illnesses have occurred during the last few years. ost of the reported foodborne illness outbreaks have occurred from food eaten away from home. ServSafe programs are developed by the National Restaurant Association to address the growing food safety concerns of consumers.
