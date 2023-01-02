A $1 million scratch ticket was claimed in Dorchester on Tuesday, along with nine other $100,000 lottery prizes, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The $1 million prize was sold from Dorchester’s New Family Supermarket, and was won playing the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket game. It was one of 59 “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch tickets worth at least $600 or more claimed in the state on Tuesday.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO