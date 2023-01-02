ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket claimed in Dorchester

A $1 million scratch ticket was claimed in Dorchester on Tuesday, along with nine other $100,000 lottery prizes, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The $1 million prize was sold from Dorchester’s New Family Supermarket, and was won playing the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket game. It was one of 59 “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch tickets worth at least $600 or more claimed in the state on Tuesday.
Single family residence sells in Worcester for $640,000

John Herron and Julia Moore acquired the property at 5 Fenimore Road, Worcester, from Jane K Dewey on Oct. 26, 2022. The $640,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $127. The property features six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional...
Detached house in Worcester sells for $467,000

Chad Dawkins and Janice Dawkins acquired the property at 32 South Flagg Street, Worcester, from Patricia M Est Albrecht on Dec. 14, 2022, for $467,000 which represents a price per square foot of $231. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
Sale closed in Worcester: $440,000 for a four-bedroom home

Brandon Weyant acquired the property at 19 Marwood Road, Worcester, from Neil G Ryan Castronovo and Virginia R Castronovo on Dec. 12, 2022, for $440,000 which represents a price per square foot of $202. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 7,237-square-foot lot.
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
Single-family house sells in Worcester for $375,000

Kirk Vanacore and Kimberly Vanacore bought the property at 122 Moreland Street, Worcester, from Chad A Dawkins and Janice M Dawkins on Dec. 15, 2022, for $375,000 which represents a price per square foot of $343. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 23,702 square-foot lot.
