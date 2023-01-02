Read full article on original website
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket claimed in Dorchester
A $1 million scratch ticket was claimed in Dorchester on Tuesday, along with nine other $100,000 lottery prizes, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The $1 million prize was sold from Dorchester’s New Family Supermarket, and was won playing the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket game. It was one of 59 “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch tickets worth at least $600 or more claimed in the state on Tuesday.
Single family residence sells in Worcester for $640,000
John Herron and Julia Moore acquired the property at 5 Fenimore Road, Worcester, from Jane K Dewey on Oct. 26, 2022. The $640,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $127. The property features six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional...
12 lottery tickets with 6-figure prizes sold in Massachusetts in recent days
BOSTON, Mass. — There have been a dozen lottery tickets with prizes of at least $100,000 sold in Massachusetts in recent days. One person won $650,000 and 11 others hit for lottery prizes worth $100,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission. Three of the tickets were sold at a...
Detached house in Worcester sells for $467,000
Chad Dawkins and Janice Dawkins acquired the property at 32 South Flagg Street, Worcester, from Patricia M Est Albrecht on Dec. 14, 2022, for $467,000 which represents a price per square foot of $231. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
Boston police clocked 1,675 overtime hours during William and Kate’s visit
Boston police worked 1,675 overtime hours during the handful of days Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales visited the city for an award ceremony, a brief meeting with President Biden and a welcome event on City Hall Plaza. Those overtime hours cost the department $105,267, with Friday, Dec. 2,...
Sale closed in Worcester: $440,000 for a four-bedroom home
Brandon Weyant acquired the property at 19 Marwood Road, Worcester, from Neil G Ryan Castronovo and Virginia R Castronovo on Dec. 12, 2022, for $440,000 which represents a price per square foot of $202. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 7,237-square-foot lot.
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
As holiday break ends, masks to prevent COVID spread back at some schools
As students return from winter break, several Massachusetts schools are encouraging them to use masks due to rising cases of COVID-19. So far, Worcester Public Schools has not taken that step. The Worcester Board of Health voted unanimously to lift the mask mandate in public schools on March 7 after...
Boland’s Irish pub prepares to open in Worcester’s Canal District
Over the last several months, Stephen Porter and his partners have transformed the Rock Bar’s colorful walls featuring decals of musicians like Jimmy Page into the Irish Pub Boland’s. The bar’s decor is fairly unembellished compared to what it used to be, highlighting the building’s brick walls and...
The largest lottery prize in history was won in 2022 — here’s how much
Lottery history was made in 2022 when a California resident won $2.04 billion dollars in a November Powerball drawing — the largest lottery prize ever won in the history of the national organization. The prize was from the Nov. 8, 2022 Powerball drawing for a $2.04 billion jackpot prize....
Single-family house sells in Worcester for $375,000
Kirk Vanacore and Kimberly Vanacore bought the property at 122 Moreland Street, Worcester, from Chad A Dawkins and Janice M Dawkins on Dec. 15, 2022, for $375,000 which represents a price per square foot of $343. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 23,702 square-foot lot.
‘No tipping’: New restaurant in Massachusetts gives workers ‘livable wages’
How much should you tip? Maybe 15%? Or 20%? At a new restaurant in Massachusetts, tipping isn’t expected at all. “We want to take the unknown out of hospitality work, so no tipping is expected at The Cormorant,” the Newburyport restaurant’s website states. Instead, “all staff are...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Seekonk
A $1 million lottery prize was won at a convenience store in Seekonk on Friday. The winning ticket was sold at Rochelle’s Convenience Mart in the southeastern Massachusetts town. The prize, which is worth $650,000 before taxes, was won from the “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” scratch-off game. The...
Ponderosa Steakhouse will not open in Western Mass., parent company says
An erroneous report circulating online suggested that two new locations of the Ponderosa Steakhouse would open in Chicopee and West Springfield respectively — something the steakhouse’s parent company, FAT Brands, has confirmed is false. In a statement to MassLive, FAT Brands’ Director of Corporate Communications Erin Mandzik said...
Sale closed in Westborough: $840,000 for a four-bedroom home
Ashish Saxena and Pooja Saxena bought the property at 5 Crownridge Road, Westborough, from Yukun Ren and Zhongfeng Liu on Dec. 12, 2022. The $840,000 purchase price works out to $281 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional...
More people are moving out of Massachusetts than moving in, study says
For the third year in a row, Massachusetts was named among the top 10 “most moved from” states in the country, according to a moving company’s annual study. Results gathered by United Van Lines in its 46th annual National Movers Study placed the Commonwealth seventh on the list, with 56.6% of respondents moving out while new residents total at 43.4%.
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
Barstool Sportsbook betting approved for Mass., mobile betting to launch in March
The Barstool Sportsbook betting platform was unanimously approved for a temporary sports betting license by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) Wednesday, according to an MGC press release. The gaming commission vote came from a two-week delay spurred by concerns about allegations against Barstool Sports and its founder David Portnoy. Regulators...
Tower Square partners buy former Springfield federal courthouse, 1550 Main St., for $6 million
SPRINGFIELD — Two of the owners of Tower Square and its revitalized downtown Marriott hotel have purchased the adjacent former federal courthouse buildings from MassDevelopment. “We control two of the best class A office spaces in the city,” said new owner Vidhyadhar “Vid” Mitta. Mitta and...
