Related
Saudi Arabia and China will align on everything from security to oil, but agree not to interfere on domestic issues
China and Saudi Arabia expressed aligned policies on a range of areas from security to oil in a joint statement Friday, adding they will support each other while not interfering in each other's internal affairs.
Tiny Lithuania Could Change How The World Handles China
For a full year, China has subjected Lithuania to unprecedented pressure for refusing to toe Beijing's line on issues like Taiwan. With U.S. help, Lithuania is resisting — and offering a model.
Brexit poll: Two-thirds of Britons now support future referendum on rejoining the EU
Two years after the UK transitioned out of the European Union nearly two-thirds of Britons now support a referendum on rejoining. A Savanta survey for The Independent also shows that the number of people who oppose another vote has fallen, with less than a quarter of voters now against a referendum. The UK formally left the EU on 31 January 2020, but the “transition period” meant it observed Brussels laws and remained in the single market until 31 December 2020. Since then Britons believe the economy, the UK’s global influence and the ability to control our own borders have...
EU urges pre-flight COVID-19 tests on passengers from China
BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union on Wednesday “strongly encouraged” its member states to impose pre-departure COVID-19 testing of passengers from China, in a move that is likely to upset Beijing and has already been criticized by the global airline industry. Following a week of...
CNBC
UK and France say no plans currently to follow Italy with Covid tests for China arrivals
Beijing on Monday dropped its quarantine on arrival policy, leading many to book their first overseas trips in years. Italy on Wednesday became the first European country to announce that mandatory antigen swabs would be required of all travelers coming from China. The U.S. said from Jan. 5. all arrivals...
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Channel 13 Exposes European Union Plan to Help Palestinian Authority Seize Land in Area C
Israel’s Channel 13 News team on Monday night exposed a shocking document by the European Union revealing a plan to meddle in Israel’s sovereign affairs by secretly helping the Palestinian Authority seize land in Area C. The six-page document was written at the European Union’s mission in eastern...
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
EU doesn’t follow Italy with COVID checks on China arrivals
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is assessing Beijing’s rollback of its strict anti-infection controls but refrained Thursday from immediately following EU member Italy in requiring coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China. Health officials from the 27-member bloc promised to continue talks on seeking a common...
Washington Examiner
Europe cowers and kisses up to China
A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
China to open border with Hong Kong on Jan 8
HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China's government said on Thursday that its border with special administrative region Hong Kong would reopen on Jan. 8, the first time in three years, as Beijing accelerates the unwinding of stringent COVID rules that have battered economic growth.
BBC
China Covid: EU officials 'strongly' urge testing for travel
European Union officials are "strongly" recommending that all member states insist on negative Covid tests from Chinese arrivals before they travel. Travel in and out of China gets easier from Sunday, as part of the scrapping of the "zero-Covid" policy. China is currently seeing a surge in Covid cases, with...
EU wants travellers from China to take pre-departure Covid tests
The European Union wants all travellers from China to take pre-departure Covid tests, in response to surging levels of the virus after Beijing hastily abandoned strict controls. EU officials meeting on Wednesday in the “integrated political crisis response” format said there should be a requirement for a negative Covid test...
This popular European country just got a new currency
Croatia has joined the Eurozone, replacing its kuna currency with the euro. On January 1, it also joined the Schengen Area, making it the 27th country in Europe to drop all border checks within the area.
US moves to reopen Solomon Islands embassy to counter China
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is plowing ahead with plans to re-open the U.S. embassy in the Solomon Islands in a bid to counter China’s increasing assertiveness in the Pacific. The State Department has informed Congress that it will establish soon an interim embassy in...
Germany says EU decisions should not be blocked by individual countries
LISBON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that the European Union could no longer afford to have decisions blocked by individual member states.
World Health Organisation urges China to strengthen its Covid response as cases surge
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged Chinese officials to strengthen their response to rising Covid rates. The organisation called on China to “strengthen viral sequencing, clinical management and impact assessment” as a loosening of restrictions has spared new waves of the virus. WHO also invited Chinese scientists to engage “more closely” in WHO-led Covid expert networks, including the Covid-19 clinical management network. It comes after the UK government announced new travel restrictions on people coming from China due to the increasing rates of infections in the country. Passengers arriving in England from mainland China, not including Hong Kong,...
US News and World Report
EU Offers China Free Vaccines as COVID-19 Infections Surge
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union has offered free COVID-19 vaccines to China, the EU executive said on Tuesday, as infections there surged following Beijing's relaxation of its "zero-COVID" policies. China has not responded to the offer yet, a spokesperson for the European Commission told journalists at a regular briefing....
BBC
Northern Ireland Protocol: Brexit's aftermath remains open wound
Brexit's aftermath remained an open wound in Northern Ireland's politics and society in 2022. Liz Truss was the third prime minister unable to heal it; Rishi Sunak will make his attempt in 2023. Ms Truss began the year as foreign secretary, inviting the EU's chief negotiator Maros Šefčovič to Chevening,...
