MarketRealist

What's Retired Pope Benedict XVI's Net Worth? He's Reportedly 'Very Sick'

During his weekly address on Dec. 28, 2022, Pope Francis asked people to pray for retired Pope Benedict XVI, who is reportedly very sick. “I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church,” Pope Francis said during his address. “He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end.”
The Guardian

Pope Benedict XVI obituary

In the annals of papal history, Joseph Ratzinger, who has died aged 95, will be remembered principally as the first pope in 600 years to retire, rather than to die in office. Any other achievements of his eight-year pontificate as Benedict XVI – and there were a few worthy of enduring note – will ultimately be overshadowed, first by the manner of his going, and second because his papacy came between that of two controversial and larger-than-life figures, his longtime boss, Karol Wojtyła, John Paul II, and Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis I, the self-proclaimed pope “from the ends of the Earth”.
Action News Jax

Tens of thousands view Benedict XVI's body at Vatican

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter's Basilica on Monday as tens of thousands queued to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago.
The Associated Press

Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI ‘worsening’

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring the 95-year-old’s condition, the Vatican said Wednesday. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis, who asked the faithful earlier Wednesday to pray for Benedict, went to...
The Associated Press

An account of Benedict's papacy to be sealed in his coffin

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A written account of the history-making papacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be placed alongside his body in his coffin for burial, the Vatican said Tuesday in revealing plans for the first funeral of a pontiff to resign in six centuries. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people filed through St. Peter’s Basilica to view his body as it lay in state for a second day. When the viewing ends Wednesday evening, a one-page account of Benedict’s nearly eight-year papacy will be put into a metal cylinder and placed inside the coffin, along with other items including Vatican coins minted during his reign, said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni. Benedict, 95, died Saturday after 10 years in an extraordinary papal retirement lived out in a monastery in the Vatican Gardens. Pope Francis will celebrate the funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Thursday.
BBC

Pope Benedict XVI: Huge queues to see former Pope lying in state

Thousands of people have been queuing early in the morning to see former Pope Benedict XVI lying in state at the Vatican. Pope Francis will preside over the funeral on Thursday - the first time a Pope will be buried by his successor.
kalkinemedia.com

Pope Francis to lead funeral of Benedict XVI on January 5

Pope Francis will preside over the funeral for former pope Benedict XVI, who has died at the age of 95, on January 5, the Vatican said Saturday. "On Thursday January 5, at 9:30 am (0830 GMT) the funeral is expected to take place in Saint Peter's Square, presided over by the Holy Father," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists at a special briefing following the death of the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.
The Guardian

Thousands of Catholics pay respects to former pope Benedict XVI

Thousands of Catholics have begun queueing at the Vatican to pay their respects to the former pope Benedict XVI, with some hoping he would be canonised as a saint. Benedict died on Saturday, aged 95, and his body was transferred from a Vatican monastery to St Peter’s Basilica on Monday at 7am, where it will lie in state for three days before his funeral on Thursday.
HOLAUSA

Royals confirmed to attend Pope Benedict XVI’s funeral

European royals will be traveling to Vatican City for Pope Benedict XVI’s funeral. King Felipe of Spain’s mother Queen Sofia, 84, will be in attendance, as willKing Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium. The funeral will take place on Thursday, Jan. 5 in Saint Peter’s Square with Pope Francis,...
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Benedict’s funeral to be simple, but with pomp

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Benedict XVI held one of the world’s highest-profile positions but in his final years expressed a desire to be “hidden to the world.” While his body had been on display this week for three days, his funeral Thursday will at least in part respect his wishes for simplicity but also feature some of the pomp reserved for a leader of the Roman Catholic Church.
Andrei Tapalaga

Pope Benedict XVI has passed away at the age of 95

Pope Benedict XVI, hosted by the 316th Wing and the Air Force District of WashingtonPhoto byWikimedia Commons. The late Pope Benedict XVI has passed away. The former pope had major health issues, and physicians helped him sleep at night. The first pope to step down in recent decades, former Pope Benedict XVI, passed away at 95.

