yankodesign.com
Orchid-shaped villa is rare beautiful combination of nature-inspired architecture and luxurious living
Orchids are some of the most famously precious plant species just for how specific their cultivation needs are. An orchid is easily 30-50 times more expensive than a rose, so it only made sense that Thilina Liyanage chose that flower as inspiration for his luxury villa design, located somewhere on the banks of a rocky creek. The Orchid Villa is a rather eye-catching jewel emerging out of the wilderness. The luxury holiday home sits away from civilization, providing its residents with the perfect getaway residence for a weekend or two. The multi-level residence comes with living quarters on the lower floor, a private pool on the terrace, and a cantilever hammock that hangs right above an adjoining lake, giving you an incredible lounging spot to watch the sunsets.
architizer.com
S.O.S “Sculptures Of Space” // SAOLA ARCHITECTS
A family house:The transformation of a family house consists of inserting an artist residency program that will allow them the opportunity to live and work outside of their usual environment, providing them with time to reflect, research, and produce work.The context:The property is diversely composed of abutting buildings. The Canon business is on the main street, while Barn Saylom Loft Apartments is at the rear of the site, with the family home adjacent.
architizer.com
Yinhu Future School // Studio Link-Arc, LLC
The Shenzhen Yinhu Future School is located in Sanjiu District, Yinhu Lake, in the Luohu district of Shenzhen, with a total land area of 14,000 square meters. On the east side of the site lies the completed residential district of Silver Lake Lanshan by China Resources, while the southwest side is used by the armed police.
architizer.com
Future Fest: Koichi Takada Asks What Should Future Architecture Be Made Of?
Our roles as architects have never seemed so relevant in light of the challenges that face us today. The future depends on us dreaming big; plants and nature will play a pivotal role. Questioning the loss of nature in cities opens up new possibilities in architecture and design. It is in nature, we find our ability to regenerate and the tools to adapt to the changing environment. Once we recognize that our wellbeing is intrinsically linked to our natural environment, we are more inclined to conserve that environment and be better stewards for generations to come.
architizer.com
DC Southwest Library // StructureCraft, Perkins&Will
The new DC Southwest Library brings a sustainable and unique design to replace the previous outdated library. Needed by the community was a Library that could provide State of the Art Technology, a place for training education and work force development, and vitality. The Design Build Team engaged the community...
Interior designers share 6 living-room trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 3 that will be out
From bold colors to shabby chic, design experts weighed in on which living-room decorating styles will stick around next year, and which have faded.
California man makes $100,000 with his Tiny Home Airbnb
*this article may contain affiliate links. Airbnb has changed how people vacation forever. It has also opened the door for many people to make money renting out their spaces. Rob Abasolo is one of those people that makes a decent income from his Airbnb. He shared his story in a YouTube video that started gaining some traction. What makes it more interesting is that the spaces he rents out are tiny homes.
livingetc.com
Officially 2023's big decor trend, transitional-style kitchens are so uplifting to live in. Here's how to style one
It’s easy to see why transitional-style kitchens are so popular right now. By combining vintage and contemporary aesthetics, transitional spaces flit between eras. And, being so carefree and seemingly not bound by any design rules they end up feeling relaxed, fresh and highly personal. When done correctly, bringing old...
caandesign.com
Black and White Timeless Versatility: Monochrome Interior Design Style
Black and White Timeless Versatility: Monochrome Interior Design Style. The monochrome interior design style feature one dominant color. This can range from black and white to grayscale. But what about colors outside of the traditional spectrum of red, green, blue, yellow, etc.? If you’ve wondered how to make a space feel cohesive without being too dull, it might be because you have yet to think about the possibilities.
architizer.com
Maslak Square // HPP Architects
Text description provided by the architects. A new landmark in IstanbulJust a few years after completing the 26-storey, internationally award-winning AND Tower in Istanbul, HPP Architects is now delivering the city a new landmark. The building ensemble for the client Kapital Real Estate Development comprises two crystalline volumes of differing heights which will stand in the central business district of Maslak, making a previously inaccessible commercial site available for public use again.
Top Trends in Home Design and Decor for 2023
Every year, home design trends surprise us with a new twist or turn. In 2023, we can expect many amazing trends that will allow creatives to make their homes look absolutely up-to-date, elegant and comforting. If you’re planning a renovation after the New Year or just want to stay in the loop with all the innovations in home design and décor, here are a few most prominent trends to keep an eye on:
architizer.com
Renovation Generation: Why Will Adaptive Reuse Will Reign In 2023
For its 11th season, Architizer has created a suite of sustainability-focused A+Awards recognizing designers working toward a better future. Start your submission today. Some see the new year as a chance to reset, while others see it as a mere formality. But for the architectural community, it is a chance to reflect on the industry’s individual and collective achievements, the technical breakthroughs and the numerous noteworthy feats. While most architects will simply continue-on with their existing projects and plans, some see the new year as a blank canvas, a chance to imagine, create and explore new possibilities. While predicting the future of architecture is not always possible and often subject to change, certain trends seem to be gaining speed and that we can confidently say are here to stay.
architizer.com
Binhai Science Museum // Bernard Tschumi Architects
How can a contemporary science museum look forward while simultaneously celebrating the past? The Binhai Science Museum is a 33,000-square-meter (355,200-square-foot) building intended to showcase artifacts from Tianjin’s industrial past and large-scale contemporary technology. It is part of Tianjin’s Binhai Cultural Center and contains facilities for events, exhibitions, offices, dining, and retail.The building’s volumes and materiality relate to the rich industrial history of the area.
architizer.com
Architectural Details: DS+R’s Veiled Broad Museum in Los Angeles
The winners of Architizer's Fourth Annual One Drawing Challenge have been revealed! Interested in next year's program? Interested in next year's program? Subscribe to our newsletter for updates. Details are what bring architecture to life. This holds especially true in The Broad Museum designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Sited...
This New Yorker Brought Her Vision to Life With Clever and Affordable DIYs
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Meher Goel (@mehermakes on TikTok) Location: East Village/Gramercy — New York, New York. Size: 750 square feet. Type of Home: Apartment.
architizer.com
Around // The One (Hong Kong) Design Co., Ltd
The design concept of “flowing space” is adopted in this case, and four return moving lines are used to connect the functional zones in series, so as to create a relatively open and free space experience for the homeowner. Through the use of window openings, soft partitions, sliding...
architizer.com
Mundane Metro No More: 6 Sensational Subway Station Ceilings
Architizer's A+Awards Best Firm categories allow design firms of all sizes to showcase their practice and vie for the title of “World’s Best Architecture Firm”. Start an A+Firm Award Application today. Metro stations are rarely hubs for architectural experimentation. As one of the most expensive forms of...
architizer.com
Booker Wines // Signum Architecture
Our brief was to create a winery and hospitality space for Booker Wines that would embody the ethos of the brand, and of its owner/winemaker, Eric Jensen. Set on 100 acres on the west side of Paso Robles, both the vineyard and wines are named after the site’s original owners – who had dedicated their lives to being great farmers, humanitarians and stewards of the land.
architizer.com
Airbus NIS Engine Factory // The Living
This new building is a model for sustainable factories of the future. It is also part of a broader strategy to rapidly decarbonize the aviation industry. Beyond the boundaries of typical architecture, our project aims to advance both sustainable construction and sustainable manufacturing. The building involves several unique approaches to...
architizer.com
CASA 22 AVELLANERS // GUILLEM CARRERA arquitecte
Santes Creus is the capital of the municipality of Aiguamúrcia. It is located on the left bank of the Gaià river, around the Real Monestir de Santa Maria de Santes Creus, one of the jewels of 12th century Cistercian art in Catalonia. Created in 1843 in the old monastery buildings, the town includes places of interest related to the monastic building such as the stone bridge, the Gothic cross, the small Baroque church of Santa Llúcia and the old modernist cooperative winery.
