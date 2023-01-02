Read full article on original website
Allrecipes.com
Cold Green Bean Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
Make an ice bath by filling a large bowl with ice water, and set aside. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add green beans, and blanch until just tender-crisp, 3 to 4 minutes (do not overcook). Drain green beans, and immediately add to ice bath to stop cooking; set aside.
yourerie
What’s Cooking: Cajun Shrimp and Grits
Add 1 cup grits to 4 cups heavily salted chicken stock or water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Stir occasionally so as not to stick. Remove from heat and set aside. Combine shrimp, creole seasoning, paprika, and house blend in a bowl and...
Ham and potato soup recipe
This is a great recipe that only takes about 45 minutes. Perfect for busy nights or when you are craving a hearty meal. Even picky eaters will ask for seconds!. 1/3 cup unsalted butter (2 oz | 60 g)
EatingWell
Everyone's Favorite Taco Soup
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 4 minutes. Add turkey; cook, stirring often to crumble, until browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste and taco seasoning; cook, stirring constantly, until the turkey and onion are coated, about 1 minute. Stir in water, corn, black beans, pinto beans, tomatoes and enchilada sauce; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Divide the soup among 6 bowls; top evenly with cheese, yogurt, avocado, chips and cilantro.
12tomatoes.com
Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas
Eating your veggies never tasted so good. I have very few memories of my dad cooking dinner for our family when I was young (in his defense, my mother loves to cook), but there is one meal that’s always been the exception: enchiladas. As far as I can recall, anytime my mom was out for the evening that is what dad made us for dinner. Not sure how this became his meal of choice, but he was steadfast in his devotion to the dish. Luckily for us, he made some pretty tasty enchiladas.
12tomatoes.com
Avocado Soup
Gazpacho has earned a world wide reputation for being the “cold soup”. But, this style of soup works really well for other fruits and veggies besides tomatoes. In this avocado soup some of the same elements are at play, albeit with some different flavors. This soup is much creamier than most gazpachos, but it’s served cold or room temperature for a similar effect.
12tomatoes.com
Sheet Pan Caprese Chicken
The ultimate trifecta of Italian flavor. The simple combination of fresh, creamy mozzarella cheese with tomatoes and basil leaves has been a classic for generations of Italians and now has become a favorite around the world. This trio, in the same colors as the Italian flag, has been recreated in sandwiches, soups, and pizzas. But, now you can have these flavors altogether in a sheet pan dinner that only uses one pan. This sheet pan Caprese chicken has a really flavorful marinade for the chicken, which should soak in the flavors for at least a couple of hours.
What’s Cooking: Plant Based Breakfast Burrito
Plant Based Breakfast Burrito Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg Time: 15 mins Serves: 4 servings Ingredients Instructions Chef Note: Assemble the burrito by spreading sauce on tortilla, then add spinach, the pepper mixture, tofu, and cheese onto the lower half of a tortilla. Fold the edges over and pull the bottom layer over the filling, gently […]
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
EatingWell
Air-Fryer Chewy Oatmeal-Raisin Tahini Cookies
Whisk oats, pastry flour, all-purpose flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. Beat tahini and butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer until blended into a paste. Beat in granulated sugar, brown sugar, egg and vanilla. Stir in the oat mixture until just moistened. Stir in raisins and walnuts.
Delicious Vegetarian Lasagna Recipe
12tomatoes.com
Skinny Pasta Alfredo
So creamy and comforting. For many people around the world pasta is the ultimate comfort food, the ideal quick dinner, and the most delicious food all in one. But, the calories can really add up, especially when you consider all the rich, creamy sauces and toppings that so often accompany pasta.
WISH-TV
Easy soup and salad recipes from Chef Charles from Hartwell’s Premium
Chef Charles Bryant from Hartwell’s Premium joined us today to make quick and easy soups and salads for busy families. He made a creamy yukon potato siup with fresh thyme, served with spinach salad with Hartwell’s Premium Lemon Herb Vinaigrette. He also made tomato Florentine Soup with Ditalini Pasta and served it with a Caesar Salad with Hartwell’s Premium Creamy Caesar dressing.
What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's escarole and beans
Chef Giovanni Farruggio, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make escarole and beans.
WWL-TV
Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Tortellini Alfredo Soup
NEW ORLEANS — Tortellini Alfredo Soup. 1 lb. chicken thighs or breasts, boneless cut into cubes. In a large pot over medium-high heat add the butter. Add the onion and carrots. Cook the vegetables until the onions are translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
Lentil Rice Soup
Lentil SoupPhoto byuser14908974 (freepik) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Lentil Rice Soup.
EatingWell
Green Goddess White Beans
Refrigerate for up to 2 days. 211 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 34g; dietary fiber 9g; sugars 2g; fat 3g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 1g; cholesterol 8mg; vitamin a iu 3887IU; vitamin c 7mg; vitamin e iu 3IU; folate 133mg; vitamin k 134mg; sodium 512mg; calcium 177mg; iron 5mg; magnesium 93mg; phosphorus 144mg; potassium 815mg; zinc 2mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; selenium 4mcg.
