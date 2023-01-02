WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was shot at in Northwest D.C. on Friday morning. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect involved in the shooting. Shortly after 10:30 am, the suspect was confronted by the victim on the 6900 Block of Maple Street. The suspect fired a gun at the victim and took off in the victim’s car. A short time later, the victim’s vehicle was recovered. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or The post Caught on Camera: Man Shot At While Confronting Car Thief in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO