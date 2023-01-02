ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers takeaways: How defense is running hot along with improved ground game

By Jeff Miller
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3diyR0_0k0u7Dgb00
Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox, a former Ram, sacks Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield in the first half. The Chargers' defense was dominant in the L.A. showdown. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers beat the Rams 31-10 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium to improve to 10-6 and — coupled with Baltimore’s loss to Pittsburgh — move into the No. 5 playoff seed in the AFC.

They can clinch the conference’s top wild card with a victory in their regular-season finale at Denver.

Some observations from their fourth consecutive win:

Big score for big tight end: After a season filled with health issues and missed time, tight end Donald Parham Jr. finally made it back to the end zone, scoring on a three-yard pass from Justin Herbert early in the fourth quarter.

“The first one, I knew it was going to be sweet,” Parham said. “Being out all season … it was a long time coming, for sure.”

In just his fifth game of the season and having played limited snaps when available, Parham scored in the same end zone where, in December 2021, he suffered a frightening concussion against Kansas City.

After making his 2022 debut in Week 5, he was sidelined because of a concussion and hamstring problems.

“A tremendous story of perseverance, of will inside a player,” coach Brandon Staley said. “Football has tested his patience … To score a touchdown, a big red-area touchdown for us, it was a big moment for him.”

Staley also praised Parham’s blocking as the Chargers rolled up 192 rushing yards, their second-largest output of the season.

After his touchdown catch, Parham kept the ball, later explaining that he would send it home to his family in Florida. It was his first touchdown since Nov. 7, 2021.

“This one was a little more special,” Parham said, “a little more personal.”

Defense continues to shine: The Chargers suffered a significant collapse in surrendering a 42-yard run to Cam Akers 10 minutes into the game.

In the second quarter, Van Jefferson got loose for a 39-yard reception and Malcolm Brown roared through the middle for a 23-yard touchdown.

Beyond that, they kept the Rams largely in check, Baker Mayfield totaling only 132 yards passing. Over their last eight quarters, the Chargers have given up only one touchdown and 215 net passing yards.

“I was very pleased with our second-half performance,” Staley said. “I thought we rushed the passer really well. I thought we covered extremely well. ... I felt like we were connected. We competed.”

The Chargers limited the Rams to four for 11 on third down and sacked Mayfield three times. In the last five games, teams have converted only 13 of 53 third downs.

And they continue to excel without Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr., who has played only 25 snaps since Dec. 4 because of a quadriceps injury and a concussion.

Staley said Monday that it was too early to forecast James’ availability for this week. The players are off Tuesday and resume preparing for Denver on Wednesday.

KVN playing like MVP: One of the Chargers’ sacks was by veteran Kyle Van Noy, who has sacks in four consecutive games, a career high.

“Just being healthy and being on the field,” Van Noy said. “It takes a little while when you come from a different spot, just getting comfortable in the role and all that.”

In his ninth year, Van Noy signed as a free agent in May after spending time with New England, Miami and Detroit. He won two Super Bowls with the Patriots.

His third-quarter sack Sunday resulted in a Mayfield fumble that Van Noy recovered. It was the only turnover of the game.

“I think that he’s comfortable,” Staley said. “He played in the same system for a long time. There are just little things [to adjust to]. Football is football to him, but I think that he is getting comfortable.”

The Chargers’ other two sacks, by Morgan Fox and Sebastian Joseph-Day, also came from players — both former Rams — who were added in the offseason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qZou_0k0u7Dgb00
Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (7) catches a touchdown pass in front of Rams cornerback Troy Hill in the third quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A third-quarter TD … finally: For the first time since Week 5, the Chargers scored a third-quarter touchdown. Ending that drought was just one of the notable moments for an offense that rediscovered rhythm.

“It was a big lift for them, like, ‘We scored this thing, and that’s kind of off our back now,’ ” Staley said. “That’s what I think led to a complete performance, that third quarter leading to an even better fourth quarter.”

After receiving the opening kickoff of the second half, the Chargers went 75 yards in 11 plays.

Herbert converted a third and one with a quarterback sneak. The touchdown came on third and three from the six-yard line, Herbert hitting Gerald Everett.

“All four quarters, I thought that we moved the ball pretty well,” Herbert said. “We did a lot of good things up front. We made some plays down the field. Overall, I thought that it was a great performance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oiSTf_0k0u7Dgb00
Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. (89) catches a touchdown pass despite coverage by Rams safety Taylor Rapp. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

For the record: Austin Ekeler has 103 receptions. Only one NFL running back, Christian McCaffrey, had more in a season. McCaffrey had 116 catches for the 2019 Carolina Panthers and 107 for the ’18 Panthers. … Herbert reached 100 career touchdowns — 92 passing, eight rushing — with his two scoring tosses. He matched Dan Marino for the most combined touchdowns for a player in his first three seasons.

In his own words: “It’s cool. I don’t know how the hell he does it. It’s really neat. Like seeing it.” — Center Corey Linsley on Mike Williams’ one-handed catch

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

