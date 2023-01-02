Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
u.today
XRP Worth $600,000 Traded on Major Exchange 2 Hours After Relisting
Only hours after XRP was relisted on Bitmart, a major cryptocurrency exchange, trading volume has already reached and exceeded $600,000. As reported by U.Today earlier today, XRP was allowed to trade on Bitmart again after the exchange delisted it in the summer of 2021 amid a legal battle between the SEC and Ripple.
u.today
XRP Listed by Major Exchange
BitMart, one of the leading digital assets trading platforms, has listed the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency on its platform. Users will be able to trade it against the Tether (USDT) stablecoin. The new pair went live earlier today. The cryptocurrency's deposit feature became available from 7:00 a.m. UTC, while trading began...
ambcrypto.com
Crypto winter unrivaled as Digital Currency Group forced to shut down HQ
HQ Digital has ceased its operations due to the ongoing crypto winter. The firm was the wealth management division of the Digital Currency Group. The after-effects of 2022’s crypto winter seem to have followed the Digital Currency Group (DCG) into 2023. DCG boasted of an impressive portfolio which included companies such as Grayscale Investments Inc and Genesis Global. However, the firm lost a key part of its crypto empire on 2 January, according to a 5 January report by The Information.
CoinTelegraph
FTX collapse may boost 'further trust' in crypto ecosystem — Nomura exec
The winds of crypto winter may be still blowing, but it doesn't seem to be stopping venture capital firms from piling into cryptocurrencies. In fact, recent events influenced by the bear market, such as the collapse of FTX, could bring "further trust into the ecosystem," according to Jez Mohideen, co-founder and CEO at Laser Digital, the recently launched digital assets arm of the Asian giant Nomura Holdings.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Sold Bitcoin at the Top Says Ethereum Is Showing Remarkable Strength Against BTC
A popular crypto strategist known for selling Bitcoin (BTC) at its peak says Ethereum (ETH) is showing unprecedented strength against the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 449,100 Twitter followers that the smart contract platform is dominating other altcoins in its price ratio with BTC. “There has never been...
u.today
"Crypto King” Barry Silbert Hits Back at Cameron Winklevoss
Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, responded to an open letter by Cameron Winklevoss on Wednesday addressing DCG’s supposed $1.675 billion debt. Silbert’s tweet focused on denying any missed payments, assuring that DCG had never missed an interest payment and was current on all loans outstanding, with the next payment due in May 2023.
dailyhodl.com
FTX Collapse Triggered $8,100,000,000 in Withdrawals at Crypto-Friendly Bank Silvergate: Report
The high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX has reportedly triggered a mass exodus from Silvergate, a crypto-friendly bank. According to a new report by The Wall Street Journal, the disintegration of the FTX ecosystem led to over $8 billion worth of withdrawals from Silvergate, a bank known for embracing digital assets.
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
CoinDesk
Crypto Layoffs: Here's the Grim Count Since April
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The unrelenting crypto winter has continued to hit all corners of the industry, forcing some of the biggest companies in the sector to curb their growth ambitions. As these crypto firms try to stay...
The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus
David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,373,256,285,484 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in One Massive Transaction
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $28.7 million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the network is expected to soon undergo a layer-2 upgrade. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent more than 3.37 trillion SHIB to another unknown wallet. There was a...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $670,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Polygon and Curve – Here’s Where It’s All Going
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and three other altcoins. New data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert finds that high-net-worth traders have moved over $315 million worth of the king crypto in two separate transactions. The first transaction happened...
dailyhodl.com
Solana (SOL)-Based Dogecoin Rival Surges 4,838% in Wild Crypto Breakout
A dog-themed crypto built on the smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is surging despite the SOL ecosystem’s recent struggles. Bonk (BONK), a new Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) rival, has seen significant gains since its debut on December 29, 2022. The meme asset went from a weekly low...
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP: American Lawyer Says SEC’s Lawsuit Against Ripple Is Not “About Securities Laws”
On Wednesday (4 January 2023), American attorney John Deaton, the owner of the Deaton Law Firm, on the U.S. SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had “filed an action against Ripple Labs Inc. and two of its executives, who are also significant security holders, alleging that they raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”
u.today
Nearly 200 Million SHIB Burned as Shiba Inu Reaches This Big New Milestone
CoinTelegraph
2023 could be a rocky year for crypto venture investments: Galaxy Research
Last year was a big one for crypto venture capital despite multiple high-profile meltdowns and the FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) tsunami that followed. However, the funds may not flow as easily this year, a crypto researcher warns. The number of deals and amount invested by venture firms into Web3...
CoinTelegraph
BTC price forms new support at $16.8K as Bitcoin lures ‘mega whales’
Bitcoin (BTC) could be busy forming fundamental support in its current tight trading range, the latest research suggests. In a tweet on Jan. 6, trading platform Trend Rider noticed that $16,800 is becoming an increasingly important BTC price support zone. Point of control establishing below $17,000?. Bitcoin’s lack of volatility...
CoinTelegraph
Huobi net outflows crossed over 60M within the past 24 hours: Report
Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has seen over $94.2 million dollars in net outflows within the past week. Within the past 24 hours alone, approximately $60 million has flowed out of the exchange, according to crypto analytics company Nansen. Nansen also reported that a significant portion of withdrawals were in Tether (USDT),...
