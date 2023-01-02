HQ Digital has ceased its operations due to the ongoing crypto winter. The firm was the wealth management division of the Digital Currency Group. The after-effects of 2022’s crypto winter seem to have followed the Digital Currency Group (DCG) into 2023. DCG boasted of an impressive portfolio which included companies such as Grayscale Investments Inc and Genesis Global. However, the firm lost a key part of its crypto empire on 2 January, according to a 5 January report by The Information.

1 DAY AGO