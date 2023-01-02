ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Settlement, TX

Motorcyclist injured in White Settlement crash

By Curt Lewis
 2 days ago

A motorcyclist is recovering from injuries suffered in a White Settlement crash over the weekend.

Police report the motorcycle operator was heading east on Clifford near Las Vegas trail when a pick-up truck pulled out in front of him from a restaurant parking lot.

The bike ended up underneath the truck. But the rider was wearing a helmet and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

White Settlement police chief Christopher Cook confirms the motorcyclist did have the right-of-way. It's not clear if the pick-up driver will be cited.

