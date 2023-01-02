ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Pedestrian struck and killed by traffic in far west Tarrant County

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03OTUj_0k0u79Ew00

A man has died after being struck while on foot on I-20 near the Tarrant and Parker County line Sunday evening.

Officials say the 9-1-1 calls came in just before 6:00 p.m. telling police the location. Police and paramedics arrived to find the unidentified victim already dead.

Reports say the victim's car had stalled and he was apparently walking for help. The woman who struck him did stop and speak to police, as required by law.

The east-bound side of Interstate 20 was closed for several hours near the I-30 merge for the investigation and clean-up.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 7

Related
CBS DFW

Large police presence in Pleasant Grove as SWAT situation unfolds

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A large police presence is seen in the Pleasant Grove area as a SWAT situation unfolds, officials say.At around 10:04 a.m. Jan. 4, police were behind a car with "possible stolen plates" near the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road and called in their helicopter, Air1, to assist.Police said the car stopped after it was involved in a crash near Bruton and Jim Miller Road, and that the suspect ran from the car and into a wooded area.The suspect also reportedly fired shots from a weapon, police said.Police are currently asking the public to avoid this area as they investigate.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Driver Killed, Passenger Critical in Street Racing Crash Along I-30, Man Arrested

A man was killed and another was critically injured in a street racing crash along Interstate 30 in Arlington Sunday afternoon. An uninjured driver was also arrested. Arlington Police told NBC 5 Monday morning that two vehicles were apparently racing westbound along I-30 near Fielder Road at about 5:15 p.m. when one of the drivers lost control of his car and crashed into a creek.
ARLINGTON, TX
dfwscanner.net

UPDATE: One killed, one arrested after racing vehicle crashes off I30 in Arlington

The Arlington Police Department says one driver was killed and another arrested following a racing-related crash. At around 5:14pm Sunday evening, Arlington Fire, Police, and EMS responded to the scene of a major accident on westbound Interstate 30 near Fielder Road. First arriving crews located an overturned vehicle off the highway submerged in a small body of water. The department’s Technical Rescue Team from Station 8 and Dive Team from Station 7 all responded to assist in the rescue.
ARLINGTON, TX
iheart.com

Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's

A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
ROYSE CITY, TX
fox4news.com

New information released in stabbing death of North Texas 8-year-old

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - New information was released about Brenym McDonald, the 8-year-old stabbed and killed in his grandfather's Richland Hills home on New Year's Day. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled McDonald's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the boy's neck and chest. The ME said that...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CBS DFW

2 arrested in connection to robbery, shooting at Arlington apartments

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police arrested two 19-year-olds in connection to a shooting Jan. 2 at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Forest Hollow Lane.Arlington spokesman Tim Ciesco said the 37-year-old victim was shot multiple times but is expected to survive. Both suspects, Zahrek Patton and Kelton Ingram remain in-custody. Patton was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading and aggravated robbery. Ingram was charged with evading and aggravated Robbery. Ciesco said another individual inside the apartment had some outstanding warrants and was arrested on those as well. Several officers were already nearby the apartment doing follow up...
ARLINGTON, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy