Pedestrian struck and killed by traffic in far west Tarrant County

A man has died after being struck while on foot on I-20 near the Tarrant and Parker County line Sunday evening.

Officials say the 9-1-1 calls came in just before 6:00 p.m. telling police the location. Police and paramedics arrived to find the unidentified victim already dead.

Reports say the victim's car had stalled and he was apparently walking for help. The woman who struck him did stop and speak to police, as required by law.

The east-bound side of Interstate 20 was closed for several hours near the I-30 merge for the investigation and clean-up.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram